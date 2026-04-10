IPinfo Places Database Copy Page

The IPinfo Places database maps IP addresses to the real-world venues and buildings they are observed on, including hotels, airports, museums, stadiums, transit stations, and 30+ other location categories. Each record links an IP to a verified physical place, the Wi-Fi SSID observed at that venue, and the building-level coordinates of the matched place.

The database is built on top of active measurements and curated GIS data, allowing customers to enrich IP data with venue context for security, ad tech, fraud prevention, and audience analytics use cases.

Status: Enterprise Beta

Database Schema

The IPinfo Places database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description ip 65.144.40.106 TEXT The IP address associated with the venue observation. ssid MOHAI-Guest TEXT The Wi-Fi network name (SSID) observed at the venue. category museum TEXT The location category tag for the venue. See the supported categories list below. name Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) TEXT The name of the venue or building associated with the IP address. Can be used to identify the brand or operator. latitude 47.6275 NUMBER The latitude coordinate of the matched place at building level. longitude -122.3367 NUMBER The longitude coordinate of the matched place at building level.

Sample Data

The table below shows a sample of records from the IPinfo Places database, with one example per supported category:

ip ssid category name latitude longitude 86.187.235.11 Free Airport WiFi airport Liverpool John Lennon Airport 53.3353 -2.8515 64.187.121.117 SzechuanOpera1 aquarium Sea Life Aquarium 40.8086 -74.069 170.85.0.173 Aushopping Noyelles bar_pub KaraFun Noyelles-Godault 50.4135 2.979 54.193.65.158 Garden Guest botanical_garden Desert Botanical Garden 33.4611 -111.9443 195.206.191.3 _Tenpin Free WiFi bowling_alley tenpin 53.2641 -2.8891 107.90.221.209 RTC Transit WiFi bus_station Bonneville Transit Center 36.1646 -115.1488 81.145.195.130 Tesla Guest car_dealer Tesla London-Dartford 51.4543 0.247 86.187.228.192 WilliamHillWiFi casino William Hill 51.5489 -0.0399 72.134.108.229 AMC Stubs Member Wi-Fi cinema AMC Century City 15 34.0574 -118.4186 79.173.135.10 House_Of_Gods conference_center Festival of Wine 55.8593 -4.2491 195.167.132.122 WeWorkGuest coworking_space WeWork 51.519 -0.0875 185.204.215.236 The Ivy - Public event_services Ivy White 51.4828 -0.6081 46.218.194.150 BABEL COWORKING events_venue Coworking & Bureaux l THE BABEL COMMUNITY – Lille Les Prés 50.6475 3.1276 94.119.176.76 _The Cloud ferry_station Stena Line Ferry Cairnryan Terminal 54.9845 -5.0345 70.50.152.93 MichaelsGuest gallery Michaels 45.4197 -71.9692 174.179.85.160 ChuckECheese-GuestWiFi gaming_arcade Chuck E. Cheese 38.3018 -77.5143 84.21.135.147 PUBLIC golf_course Piperdam 56.4995 -3.1366 173.251.110.232 NewYorker_Guest hotel TRYP by Wyndham New York City Times Square / Midtown 40.7527 -73.9937 136.226.78.182 NikeFree landmark_monument Las Americas Premium Outlets 32.5441 -117.0415 67.248.91.195 Pine Hills Library library Albany Public Library - Pine Hills Branch 42.6667 -73.7909 62.8.9.158 Petit Palais museum Petit Palais 48.866 2.3149 31.48.186.39 St Patricks Shared music_venue 14th Wallington (St.Patrick's C of E) 51.3509 -0.1511 45.73.38.93 Baultberri-Empire_Clients_Wi-Fi skating_rink Empire Montreal 45.5146 -73.5591 176.172.55.132 FAIDUTTI ski_resort Freedom Snowsports 45.8451 6.648 209.23.188.222 mayoguest sports_center Mayo Clinic Bariatric Center 30.2627 -81.4413 8.3.231.132 #HollywoodPark stadium SoFi Stadium 33.9534 -118.339 62.232.185.50 Hawksmoor Knightsbridge subway_station Knightsbridge 51.502 -0.1579 193.115.206.82 Trafalgar_Bradford_Free theater Bradford Live 53.792 -1.757 195.171.137.243 Thorpe Park Wi-Fi theme_park Thorpe Park 51.4039 -0.5142 109.144.213.113 SWR Station Wi-Fi train_station Woking Railway Station 51.3187 -0.5565 209.133.122.161 SwimUpstream water_park Aqua-Tots Swim Schools 40.6202 -111.8597 164.39.167.170 WWT Public Wi-Fi zoo Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust 51.4764 -0.2337

Supported Categories

IPinfo Places currently supports 30+ location tags. The table below lists the available categories. Please refer to the Places product page for a continuously updated list.

Category Description airport Airport Wi-Fi networks and terminal infrastructure. aquarium Public aquarium visitor networks. bar_pub Bar and pub guest Wi-Fi and entertainment venue networks. botanical_garden Botanical garden visitor networks. bowling_alley Bowling alley guest Wi-Fi. bus_station Bus terminal networks and public transit hub infrastructure. car_dealer Car dealership visitor networks and automotive facility infrastructure. casino Casino guest networks and gaming facility infrastructure. cinema Movie theater guest Wi-Fi. conference_center Convention centers, exhibition halls, and event venue networks. coworking_space Shared office environments and flexible workspace networks. event_services Event service providers including photography, bridal shops, equipment rental, catering. events_venue Event venue networks, including multipurpose arenas. ferry_station Ferry terminal networks. gallery Art gallery visitor networks. gaming_arcade Gaming arcade networks. golf_course Golf course clubhouse networks. hotel Hotel guest networks, lobby Wi-Fi, and hospitality infrastructure. landmark_monument Visitor networks at landmarks, monuments, and tourist attractions. library Public library networks and community learning center infrastructure. museum Museum visitor networks and cultural institution Wi-Fi. music_venue Music venue guest networks and concert halls. resort Resort guest networks and destination property infrastructure. skating_rink Skating rink visitor networks. ski_resort Ski resort guest networks and mountain recreation facilities. sports_center Sports center networks, fitness facilities, and recreational complexes. stadium Stadium networks and sporting event venues. subway_station Subway and metro station networks. theater Theater guest networks and performing arts venues. theme_park Theme park visitor Wi-Fi and amusement attraction networks. train_station Railway station networks and rail transit hub infrastructure. water_park Water park visitor networks. zoo Zoo visitor networks and wildlife park facilities.

Filename Reference

Bash Copy curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.csv.gz?token= $TOKEN -o poi_all.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.mmdb?token= $TOKEN -o poi_all.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.json.gz?token= $TOKEN -o poi_all.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.parquet?token= $TOKEN -o poi_all.parquet

Request Access

IPinfo Places is currently in public beta. To request access: