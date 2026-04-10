IPinfo Places Database
The IPinfo Places database maps IP addresses to the real-world venues and buildings they are observed on, including hotels, airports, museums, stadiums, transit stations, and 30+ other location categories. Each record links an IP to a verified physical place, the Wi-Fi SSID observed at that venue, and the building-level coordinates of the matched place.
The database is built on top of active measurements and curated GIS data, allowing customers to enrich IP data with venue context for security, ad tech, fraud prevention, and audience analytics use cases.
Status: Enterprise Beta
Database Schema
The IPinfo Places database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
ip
|65.144.40.106
|TEXT
|The IP address associated with the venue observation.
ssid
|MOHAI-Guest
|TEXT
|The Wi-Fi network name (SSID) observed at the venue.
category
|museum
|TEXT
|The location category tag for the venue. See the supported categories list below.
name
|Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI)
|TEXT
|The name of the venue or building associated with the IP address. Can be used to identify the brand or operator.
latitude
|47.6275
|NUMBER
|The latitude coordinate of the matched place at building level.
longitude
|-122.3367
|NUMBER
|The longitude coordinate of the matched place at building level.
Sample Data
The table below shows a sample of records from the IPinfo Places database, with one example per supported category:
|ip
|ssid
|category
|name
|latitude
|longitude
|86.187.235.11
|Free Airport WiFi
|airport
|Liverpool John Lennon Airport
|53.3353
|-2.8515
|64.187.121.117
|SzechuanOpera1
|aquarium
|Sea Life Aquarium
|40.8086
|-74.069
|170.85.0.173
|Aushopping Noyelles
|bar_pub
|KaraFun Noyelles-Godault
|50.4135
|2.979
|54.193.65.158
|Garden Guest
|botanical_garden
|Desert Botanical Garden
|33.4611
|-111.9443
|195.206.191.3
|_Tenpin Free WiFi
|bowling_alley
|tenpin
|53.2641
|-2.8891
|107.90.221.209
|RTC Transit WiFi
|bus_station
|Bonneville Transit Center
|36.1646
|-115.1488
|81.145.195.130
|Tesla Guest
|car_dealer
|Tesla London-Dartford
|51.4543
|0.247
|86.187.228.192
|WilliamHillWiFi
|casino
|William Hill
|51.5489
|-0.0399
|72.134.108.229
|AMC Stubs Member Wi-Fi
|cinema
|AMC Century City 15
|34.0574
|-118.4186
|79.173.135.10
|House_Of_Gods
|conference_center
|Festival of Wine
|55.8593
|-4.2491
|195.167.132.122
|WeWorkGuest
|coworking_space
|WeWork
|51.519
|-0.0875
|185.204.215.236
|The Ivy - Public
|event_services
|Ivy White
|51.4828
|-0.6081
|46.218.194.150
|BABEL COWORKING
|events_venue
|Coworking & Bureaux l THE BABEL COMMUNITY – Lille Les Prés
|50.6475
|3.1276
|94.119.176.76
|_The Cloud
|ferry_station
|Stena Line Ferry Cairnryan Terminal
|54.9845
|-5.0345
|70.50.152.93
|MichaelsGuest
|gallery
|Michaels
|45.4197
|-71.9692
|174.179.85.160
|ChuckECheese-GuestWiFi
|gaming_arcade
|Chuck E. Cheese
|38.3018
|-77.5143
|84.21.135.147
|PUBLIC
|golf_course
|Piperdam
|56.4995
|-3.1366
|173.251.110.232
|NewYorker_Guest
|hotel
|TRYP by Wyndham New York City Times Square / Midtown
|40.7527
|-73.9937
|136.226.78.182
|NikeFree
|landmark_monument
|Las Americas Premium Outlets
|32.5441
|-117.0415
|67.248.91.195
|Pine Hills Library
|library
|Albany Public Library - Pine Hills Branch
|42.6667
|-73.7909
|62.8.9.158
|Petit Palais
|museum
|Petit Palais
|48.866
|2.3149
|31.48.186.39
|St Patricks Shared
|music_venue
|14th Wallington (St.Patrick's C of E)
|51.3509
|-0.1511
|45.73.38.93
|Baultberri-Empire_Clients_Wi-Fi
|skating_rink
|Empire Montreal
|45.5146
|-73.5591
|176.172.55.132
|FAIDUTTI
|ski_resort
|Freedom Snowsports
|45.8451
|6.648
|209.23.188.222
|mayoguest
|sports_center
|Mayo Clinic Bariatric Center
|30.2627
|-81.4413
|8.3.231.132
|#HollywoodPark
|stadium
|SoFi Stadium
|33.9534
|-118.339
|62.232.185.50
|Hawksmoor Knightsbridge
|subway_station
|Knightsbridge
|51.502
|-0.1579
|193.115.206.82
|Trafalgar_Bradford_Free
|theater
|Bradford Live
|53.792
|-1.757
|195.171.137.243
|Thorpe Park Wi-Fi
|theme_park
|Thorpe Park
|51.4039
|-0.5142
|109.144.213.113
|SWR Station Wi-Fi
|train_station
|Woking Railway Station
|51.3187
|-0.5565
|209.133.122.161
|SwimUpstream
|water_park
|Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
|40.6202
|-111.8597
|164.39.167.170
|WWT Public Wi-Fi
|zoo
|Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust
|51.4764
|-0.2337
Supported Categories
IPinfo Places currently supports 30+ location tags. The table below lists the available categories. Please refer to the Places product page for a continuously updated list.
|Category
|Description
airport
|Airport Wi-Fi networks and terminal infrastructure.
aquarium
|Public aquarium visitor networks.
bar_pub
|Bar and pub guest Wi-Fi and entertainment venue networks.
botanical_garden
|Botanical garden visitor networks.
bowling_alley
|Bowling alley guest Wi-Fi.
bus_station
|Bus terminal networks and public transit hub infrastructure.
car_dealer
|Car dealership visitor networks and automotive facility infrastructure.
casino
|Casino guest networks and gaming facility infrastructure.
cinema
|Movie theater guest Wi-Fi.
conference_center
|Convention centers, exhibition halls, and event venue networks.
coworking_space
|Shared office environments and flexible workspace networks.
event_services
|Event service providers including photography, bridal shops, equipment rental, catering.
events_venue
|Event venue networks, including multipurpose arenas.
ferry_station
|Ferry terminal networks.
gallery
|Art gallery visitor networks.
gaming_arcade
|Gaming arcade networks.
golf_course
|Golf course clubhouse networks.
hotel
|Hotel guest networks, lobby Wi-Fi, and hospitality infrastructure.
landmark_monument
|Visitor networks at landmarks, monuments, and tourist attractions.
library
|Public library networks and community learning center infrastructure.
museum
|Museum visitor networks and cultural institution Wi-Fi.
music_venue
|Music venue guest networks and concert halls.
resort
|Resort guest networks and destination property infrastructure.
skating_rink
|Skating rink visitor networks.
ski_resort
|Ski resort guest networks and mountain recreation facilities.
sports_center
|Sports center networks, fitness facilities, and recreational complexes.
stadium
|Stadium networks and sporting event venues.
subway_station
|Subway and metro station networks.
theater
|Theater guest networks and performing arts venues.
theme_park
|Theme park visitor Wi-Fi and amusement attraction networks.
train_station
|Railway station networks and rail transit hub infrastructure.
water_park
|Water park visitor networks.
zoo
|Zoo visitor networks and wildlife park facilities.
Filename Reference
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o poi_all.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o poi_all.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o poi_all.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o poi_all.parquet
|File Format
|Database Download URI
|CSV
|https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN
|JSON
|https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.json.gz?token=$TOKEN
|MMDB
|https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.mmdb?token=$TOKEN
|Parquet
|https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.parquet?token=$TOKEN
Request Access
IPinfo Places is currently in public beta. To request access:
- Visit https://ipinfo.io/data/places
- Fill out the access request form
- Specify your primary use case and expected usage volume