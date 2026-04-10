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IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database

IPinfo Places Database

The IPinfo Places database maps IP addresses to the real-world venues and buildings they are observed on, including hotels, airports, museums, stadiums, transit stations, and 30+ other location categories. Each record links an IP to a verified physical place, the Wi-Fi SSID observed at that venue, and the building-level coordinates of the matched place.

The database is built on top of active measurements and curated GIS data, allowing customers to enrich IP data with venue context for security, ad tech, fraud prevention, and audience analytics use cases.

Status: Enterprise Beta

Database Schema

The IPinfo Places database contains the following fields:

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
ip65.144.40.106TEXTThe IP address associated with the venue observation.
ssidMOHAI-GuestTEXTThe Wi-Fi network name (SSID) observed at the venue.
categorymuseumTEXTThe location category tag for the venue. See the supported categories list below.
nameMuseum of History and Industry (MOHAI)TEXTThe name of the venue or building associated with the IP address. Can be used to identify the brand or operator.
latitude47.6275NUMBERThe latitude coordinate of the matched place at building level.
longitude-122.3367NUMBERThe longitude coordinate of the matched place at building level.

Sample Data

The table below shows a sample of records from the IPinfo Places database, with one example per supported category:

ipssidcategorynamelatitudelongitude
86.187.235.11Free Airport WiFiairportLiverpool John Lennon Airport53.3353-2.8515
64.187.121.117SzechuanOpera1aquariumSea Life Aquarium40.8086-74.069
170.85.0.173Aushopping Noyellesbar_pubKaraFun Noyelles-Godault50.41352.979
54.193.65.158Garden Guestbotanical_gardenDesert Botanical Garden33.4611-111.9443
195.206.191.3_Tenpin Free WiFibowling_alleytenpin53.2641-2.8891
107.90.221.209RTC Transit WiFibus_stationBonneville Transit Center36.1646-115.1488
81.145.195.130Tesla Guestcar_dealerTesla London-Dartford51.45430.247
86.187.228.192WilliamHillWiFicasinoWilliam Hill51.5489-0.0399
72.134.108.229AMC Stubs Member Wi-FicinemaAMC Century City 1534.0574-118.4186
79.173.135.10House_Of_Godsconference_centerFestival of Wine55.8593-4.2491
195.167.132.122WeWorkGuestcoworking_spaceWeWork51.519-0.0875
185.204.215.236The Ivy - Publicevent_servicesIvy White51.4828-0.6081
46.218.194.150BABEL COWORKINGevents_venueCoworking & Bureaux l THE BABEL COMMUNITY – Lille Les Prés50.64753.1276
94.119.176.76_The Cloudferry_stationStena Line Ferry Cairnryan Terminal54.9845-5.0345
70.50.152.93MichaelsGuestgalleryMichaels45.4197-71.9692
174.179.85.160ChuckECheese-GuestWiFigaming_arcadeChuck E. Cheese38.3018-77.5143
84.21.135.147PUBLICgolf_coursePiperdam56.4995-3.1366
173.251.110.232NewYorker_GuesthotelTRYP by Wyndham New York City Times Square / Midtown40.7527-73.9937
136.226.78.182NikeFreelandmark_monumentLas Americas Premium Outlets32.5441-117.0415
67.248.91.195Pine Hills LibrarylibraryAlbany Public Library - Pine Hills Branch42.6667-73.7909
62.8.9.158Petit PalaismuseumPetit Palais48.8662.3149
31.48.186.39St Patricks Sharedmusic_venue14th Wallington (St.Patrick's C of E)51.3509-0.1511
45.73.38.93Baultberri-Empire_Clients_Wi-Fiskating_rinkEmpire Montreal45.5146-73.5591
176.172.55.132FAIDUTTIski_resortFreedom Snowsports45.84516.648
209.23.188.222mayoguestsports_centerMayo Clinic Bariatric Center30.2627-81.4413
8.3.231.132#HollywoodParkstadiumSoFi Stadium33.9534-118.339
62.232.185.50Hawksmoor Knightsbridgesubway_stationKnightsbridge51.502-0.1579
193.115.206.82Trafalgar_Bradford_FreetheaterBradford Live53.792-1.757
195.171.137.243Thorpe Park Wi-Fitheme_parkThorpe Park51.4039-0.5142
109.144.213.113SWR Station Wi-Fitrain_stationWoking Railway Station51.3187-0.5565
209.133.122.161SwimUpstreamwater_parkAqua-Tots Swim Schools40.6202-111.8597
164.39.167.170WWT Public Wi-FizooWildfowl & Wetlands Trust51.4764-0.2337

Supported Categories

IPinfo Places currently supports 30+ location tags. The table below lists the available categories. Please refer to the Places product page for a continuously updated list.

CategoryDescription
airportAirport Wi-Fi networks and terminal infrastructure.
aquariumPublic aquarium visitor networks.
bar_pubBar and pub guest Wi-Fi and entertainment venue networks.
botanical_gardenBotanical garden visitor networks.
bowling_alleyBowling alley guest Wi-Fi.
bus_stationBus terminal networks and public transit hub infrastructure.
car_dealerCar dealership visitor networks and automotive facility infrastructure.
casinoCasino guest networks and gaming facility infrastructure.
cinemaMovie theater guest Wi-Fi.
conference_centerConvention centers, exhibition halls, and event venue networks.
coworking_spaceShared office environments and flexible workspace networks.
event_servicesEvent service providers including photography, bridal shops, equipment rental, catering.
events_venueEvent venue networks, including multipurpose arenas.
ferry_stationFerry terminal networks.
galleryArt gallery visitor networks.
gaming_arcadeGaming arcade networks.
golf_courseGolf course clubhouse networks.
hotelHotel guest networks, lobby Wi-Fi, and hospitality infrastructure.
landmark_monumentVisitor networks at landmarks, monuments, and tourist attractions.
libraryPublic library networks and community learning center infrastructure.
museumMuseum visitor networks and cultural institution Wi-Fi.
music_venueMusic venue guest networks and concert halls.
resortResort guest networks and destination property infrastructure.
skating_rinkSkating rink visitor networks.
ski_resortSki resort guest networks and mountain recreation facilities.
sports_centerSports center networks, fitness facilities, and recreational complexes.
stadiumStadium networks and sporting event venues.
subway_stationSubway and metro station networks.
theaterTheater guest networks and performing arts venues.
theme_parkTheme park visitor Wi-Fi and amusement attraction networks.
train_stationRailway station networks and rail transit hub infrastructure.
water_parkWater park visitor networks.
zooZoo visitor networks and wildlife park facilities.

Filename Reference

Bash
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o poi_all.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o poi_all.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o poi_all.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o poi_all.parquet
File FormatDatabase Download URI
CSVhttps://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN
JSONhttps://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.json.gz?token=$TOKEN
MMDBhttps://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.mmdb?token=$TOKEN
Parquethttps://ipinfo.io/data/poi_all.parquet?token=$TOKEN

Request Access

IPinfo Places is currently in public beta. To request access:

  1. Visit https://ipinfo.io/data/places
  2. Fill out the access request form
  3. Specify your primary use case and expected usage volume
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