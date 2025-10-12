IP Geolocation API Data
Available in: IPinfo Lite (Limited), IPinfo Core, IPinfo Plus, and IPinfo Enterprise
- Country-level geolocation data is offered in the IPinfo Lite API.
- The full IP geolocation response is available across all our paid plans.
- The IPinfo Plus API service comes with accuracy radius and geolocation stability fields.
IPinfo Lite
IPinfo Lite returns limited IP geolocation data, including the country and continent.
API Schema
JSON
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Lite",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Country and Continent API response for IPinfo Lite",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"country_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.",
"example": "FR"
},
"country": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The country where the IP address is located.",
"example": "France"
},
"continent_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The two-letter continent code of the IP address location.",
"example": "EU"
},
"continent": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The continent where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Europe"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
country_code
|string
|The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.
FR
country
|string
|The country where the IP address is located.
France
continent_code
|string
|The two-letter continent code of the IP address location.
EU
continent
|string
|The continent where the IP address is located.
Europe
Bash
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/37.67.193.154?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN
API Response
JSON
{
// [...]
"country_code": "FR",
"country": "France",
"continent_code": "EU",
"continent": "Europe"
}
IPinfo Core
IPinfo Core returns granular geolocation data down to zipcode, geographic coordinates, city, and state/region.
API Schema
JSON
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Core API - Geolocation API Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Core - IP Geolocation API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"city": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The city where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Paris"
},
"region": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The region or state where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Île-de-France"
},
"region_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The region code in ISO 3166 format.",
"example": "IDF"
},
"country": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The country where the IP address is located.",
"example": "France"
},
"country_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.",
"example": "FR"
},
"continent": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The continent where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Europe"
},
"continent_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The two-letter continent code of the IP address location.",
"example": "EU"
},
"latitude": {
"type": "number",
"description": "The latitude coordinate of the IP address location.",
"example": 48.85341
},
"longitude": {
"type": "number",
"description": "The longitude coordinate of the IP address location.",
"example": 2.3488
},
"timezone": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.",
"example": "Europe/Paris"
},
"postal_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.",
"example": "75000"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
city
|string
|The city where the IP address is located.
Paris
region
|string
|The region or state where the IP address is located.
Île-de-France
region_code
|string
|The region code in ISO 3166 format.
IDF
country
|string
|The country where the IP address is located.
France
country_code
|string
|The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.
FR
continent
|string
|The continent where the IP address is located.
Europe
continent_code
|string
|The two-letter continent code of the IP address location.
EU
latitude
|number
|The latitude coordinate of the IP address location.
48.85341
longitude
|number
|The longitude coordinate of the IP address location.
2.3488
timezone
|string
|The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.
Europe/Paris
postal_code
|string
|The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.
75000
Bash
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/37.67.193.154/geo?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me/geo?token=$TOKEN
API Response
JSON
{
"city": "Paris",
"region": "Île-de-France",
"region_code": "IDF",
"country": "France",
"country_code": "FR",
"continent": "Europe",
"continent_code": "EU",
"latitude": 48.85341,
"longitude": 2.3488,
"timezone": "Europe/Paris",
"postal_code": "75000"
}
IPinfo Plus
IPinfo Plus returns granular geolocation data down to zipcode, geographic coordinates, city, and state/region, with additional accuracy metadata.
API Schema
JSON
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Plus API - Geolocation API Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Plus - IP Geolocation API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"city": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The city where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Paris"
},
"region": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The region or state where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Île-de-France"
},
"region_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The region code in ISO 3166 format.",
"example": "IDF"
},
"country": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The country where the IP address is located.",
"example": "France"
},
"country_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.",
"example": "FR"
},
"continent": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The continent where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Europe"
},
"continent_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The two-letter continent code of the IP address location.",
"example": "EU"
},
"latitude": {
"type": "number",
"description": "The latitude coordinate of the IP address location.",
"example": 48.85341
},
"longitude": {
"type": "number",
"description": "The longitude coordinate of the IP address location.",
"example": 2.3488
},
"timezone": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.",
"example": "Europe/Paris"
},
"postal_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.",
"example": "75000"
},
"dma_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Designated Market Area (DMA) code associated with the IP address location.",
"example": "75"
},
"geoname_id": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The GeoNames ID associated with the IP address location.",
"example": "2988507"
},
"radius": {
"type": "number",
"description": "The estimated accuracy radius in kilometers for the IP address location.",
"example": 50
},
"last_changed": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The date when the geolocation data for this IP address was last updated, in ISO 8601 format.",
"example": "2025-10-12"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
city
|string
|The city where the IP address is located.
Paris
region
|string
|The region or state where the IP address is located.
Île-de-France
region_code
|string
|The region code in ISO 3166 format.
IDF
country
|string
|The country where the IP address is located.
France
country_code
|string
|The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.
FR
continent
|string
|The continent where the IP address is located.
Europe
continent_code
|string
|The two-letter continent code of the IP address location.
EU
latitude
|number
|The latitude coordinate of the IP address location.
48.85341
longitude
|number
|The longitude coordinate of the IP address location.
2.3488
timezone
|string
|The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.
Europe/Paris
postal_code
|string
|The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.
75000
dma_code
|string
|The Designated Market Area (DMA) code associated with the IP address location.
75
geoname_id
|string
|The GeoNames ID associated with the IP address location.
2988507
radius
|number
|The estimated accuracy radius in kilometers for the IP address location.
50
last_changed
|string
|The date when the geolocation data for this IP address was last updated, in ISO 8601 format.
2025-10-12
Bash
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/37.67.193.154/geo?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me/geo?token=$TOKEN
API Response
JSON
{
"city": "Paris",
"region": "Île-de-France",
"region_code": "IDF",
"country": "France",
"country_code": "FR",
"continent": "Europe",
"continent_code": "EU",
"latitude": 48.85341,
"longitude": 2.3488,
"timezone": "Europe/Paris",
"postal_code": "75000",
"dma_code": "75",
"geoname_id": "2988507",
"radius": 50,
"last_changed": "2025-10-12"
}
IPinfo Enterprise
IPinfo Enterprise returns IP geolocation data including city, zip code, country, and location coordinates.
API Schema
JSON
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Enterprise API - Geolocation API Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Enterprise - IP Geolocation API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"ip": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The IP address being looked up.",
"example": "37.67.193.154"
},
"city": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The city where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Paris"
},
"region": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The region or state where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Île-de-France"
},
"country": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.",
"example": "FR"
},
"loc": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The latitude and longitude coordinates of the IP address location, formatted as a comma-separated string.",
"example": "48.8534,2.3488"
},
"org": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The ASN and organization name associated with the IP address.",
"example": "AS15557 Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA"
},
"postal": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.",
"example": "75000"
},
"timezone": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.",
"example": "Europe/Paris"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
ip
|string
|The IP address being looked up.
37.67.193.154
city
|string
|The city where the IP address is located.
Paris
region
|string
|The region or state where the IP address is located.
Île-de-France
country
|string
|The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.
FR
loc
|string
|The latitude and longitude coordinates of the IP address location, formatted as a comma-separated string.
48.8534,2.3488
org
|string
|The ASN and organization name associated with the IP address.
AS15557 Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA
postal
|string
|The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.
75000
timezone
|string
|The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.
Europe/Paris
Bash
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/37.67.193.154/geo?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/me/geo?token=$TOKEN
API Response
JSON
{
"ip": "37.67.193.154",
"city": "Paris",
"region": "Île-de-France",
"country": "FR",
"loc": "48.8534,2.3488",
"org": "AS15557 Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA",
"postal": "75000",
"timezone": "Europe/Paris"
}
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