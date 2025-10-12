IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database

IP Geolocation API Data

Available in: IPinfo Lite (Limited), IPinfo Core, IPinfo Plus, and IPinfo Enterprise

  • Country-level geolocation data is offered in the IPinfo Lite API.
  • The full IP geolocation response is available across all our paid plans.
  • The IPinfo Plus API service comes with accuracy radius and geolocation stability fields.

IPinfo Lite

IPinfo Lite returns limited IP geolocation data, including the country and continent.

API Schema
JSON
{
  "$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
  "title": "IPinfo Lite",
  "description": "Schema for IPinfo Country and Continent API response for IPinfo Lite",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "country_code": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.",
      "example": "FR"
    },
    "country": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The country where the IP address is located.",
      "example": "France"
    },
    "continent_code": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The two-letter continent code of the IP address location.",
      "example": "EU"
    },
    "continent": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The continent where the IP address is located.",
      "example": "Europe"
    }
  }
}
FieldTypeDescriptionExample
country_codestringThe ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.FR
countrystringThe country where the IP address is located.France
continent_codestringThe two-letter continent code of the IP address location.EU
continentstringThe continent where the IP address is located.Europe
Bash
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/37.67.193.154?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN
API Response
JSON
{
  // [...]
  "country_code": "FR",
  "country": "France",
  "continent_code": "EU",
  "continent": "Europe"
}

IPinfo Core

IPinfo Core returns granular geolocation data down to zipcode, geographic coordinates, city, and state/region.

API Schema
JSON
{
  "$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
  "title": "IPinfo Core API - Geolocation API Response",
  "description": "Schema for IPinfo Core - IP Geolocation API response",
 "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "city": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The city where the IP address is located.",
      "example": "Paris"
    },
    "region": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The region or state where the IP address is located.",
      "example": "Île-de-France"
    },
    "region_code": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The region code in ISO 3166 format.",
      "example": "IDF"
    },
    "country": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The country where the IP address is located.",
      "example": "France"
    },
    "country_code": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.",
      "example": "FR"
    },
    "continent": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The continent where the IP address is located.",
      "example": "Europe"
    },
    "continent_code": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The two-letter continent code of the IP address location.",
      "example": "EU"
    },
    "latitude": {
      "type": "number",
      "description": "The latitude coordinate of the IP address location.",
      "example": 48.85341
    },
    "longitude": {
      "type": "number",
      "description": "The longitude coordinate of the IP address location.",
      "example": 2.3488
    },
    "timezone": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.",
      "example": "Europe/Paris"
    },
    "postal_code": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.",
      "example": "75000"
    }
  }
}
FieldTypeDescriptionExample
citystringThe city where the IP address is located.Paris
regionstringThe region or state where the IP address is located.Île-de-France
region_codestringThe region code in ISO 3166 format.IDF
countrystringThe country where the IP address is located.France
country_codestringThe ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.FR
continentstringThe continent where the IP address is located.Europe
continent_codestringThe two-letter continent code of the IP address location.EU
latitudenumberThe latitude coordinate of the IP address location.48.85341
longitudenumberThe longitude coordinate of the IP address location.2.3488
timezonestringThe local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.Europe/Paris
postal_codestringThe postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.75000
Bash
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/37.67.193.154/geo?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me/geo?token=$TOKEN
API Response
JSON
{
  "city": "Paris",
  "region": "Île-de-France",
  "region_code": "IDF",
  "country": "France",
  "country_code": "FR",
  "continent": "Europe",
  "continent_code": "EU",
  "latitude": 48.85341,
  "longitude": 2.3488,
  "timezone": "Europe/Paris",
  "postal_code": "75000"
 }

IPinfo Plus

IPinfo Plus returns granular geolocation data down to zipcode, geographic coordinates, city, and state/region, with additional accuracy metadata.

API Schema
JSON
{
  "$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
  "title": "IPinfo Plus API - Geolocation API Response",
  "description": "Schema for IPinfo Plus - IP Geolocation API response",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "city": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The city where the IP address is located.",
      "example": "Paris"
    },
    "region": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The region or state where the IP address is located.",
      "example": "Île-de-France"
    },
    "region_code": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The region code in ISO 3166 format.",
      "example": "IDF"
    },
    "country": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The country where the IP address is located.",
      "example": "France"
    },
    "country_code": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.",
      "example": "FR"
    },
    "continent": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The continent where the IP address is located.",
      "example": "Europe"
    },
    "continent_code": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The two-letter continent code of the IP address location.",
      "example": "EU"
    },
    "latitude": {
      "type": "number",
      "description": "The latitude coordinate of the IP address location.",
      "example": 48.85341
    },
    "longitude": {
      "type": "number",
      "description": "The longitude coordinate of the IP address location.",
      "example": 2.3488
    },
    "timezone": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.",
      "example": "Europe/Paris"
    },
    "postal_code": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.",
      "example": "75000"
    },
    "dma_code": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The Designated Market Area (DMA) code associated with the IP address location.",
      "example": "75"
    },
    "geoname_id": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The GeoNames ID associated with the IP address location.",
      "example": "2988507"
    },
    "radius": {
      "type": "number",
      "description": "The estimated accuracy radius in kilometers for the IP address location.",
      "example": 50
    },
    "last_changed": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The date when the geolocation data for this IP address was last updated, in ISO 8601 format.",
      "example": "2025-10-12"
    }
  }
}
FieldTypeDescriptionExample
citystringThe city where the IP address is located.Paris
regionstringThe region or state where the IP address is located.Île-de-France
region_codestringThe region code in ISO 3166 format.IDF
countrystringThe country where the IP address is located.France
country_codestringThe ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.FR
continentstringThe continent where the IP address is located.Europe
continent_codestringThe two-letter continent code of the IP address location.EU
latitudenumberThe latitude coordinate of the IP address location.48.85341
longitudenumberThe longitude coordinate of the IP address location.2.3488
timezonestringThe local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.Europe/Paris
postal_codestringThe postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.75000
dma_codestringThe Designated Market Area (DMA) code associated with the IP address location.75
geoname_idstringThe GeoNames ID associated with the IP address location.2988507
radiusnumberThe estimated accuracy radius in kilometers for the IP address location.50
last_changedstringThe date when the geolocation data for this IP address was last updated, in ISO 8601 format.2025-10-12
Bash
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/37.67.193.154/geo?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me/geo?token=$TOKEN
API Response
JSON
{
  "city": "Paris",
  "region": "Île-de-France",
  "region_code": "IDF",
  "country": "France",
  "country_code": "FR",
  "continent": "Europe",
  "continent_code": "EU",
  "latitude": 48.85341,
  "longitude": 2.3488,
  "timezone": "Europe/Paris",
  "postal_code": "75000",
  "dma_code": "75",
  "geoname_id": "2988507",
  "radius": 50,
  "last_changed": "2025-10-12"
}

IPinfo Enterprise

IPinfo Enterprise returns IP geolocation data including city, zip code, country, and location coordinates.

API Schema
JSON
{
  "$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
  "title": "IPinfo Enterprise API - Geolocation API Response",
  "description": "Schema for IPinfo Enterprise - IP Geolocation API response",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "ip": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The IP address being looked up.",
      "example": "37.67.193.154"
    },
    "city": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The city where the IP address is located.",
      "example": "Paris"
    },
    "region": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The region or state where the IP address is located.",
      "example": "Île-de-France"
    },
    "country": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.",
      "example": "FR"
    },
    "loc": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The latitude and longitude coordinates of the IP address location, formatted as a comma-separated string.",
      "example": "48.8534,2.3488"
    },
    "org": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The ASN and organization name associated with the IP address.",
      "example": "AS15557 Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA"
    },
    "postal": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.",
      "example": "75000"
    },
    "timezone": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.",
      "example": "Europe/Paris"
    }
  }
}
FieldTypeDescriptionExample
ipstringThe IP address being looked up.37.67.193.154
citystringThe city where the IP address is located.Paris
regionstringThe region or state where the IP address is located.Île-de-France
countrystringThe ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.FR
locstringThe latitude and longitude coordinates of the IP address location, formatted as a comma-separated string.48.8534,2.3488
orgstringThe ASN and organization name associated with the IP address.AS15557 Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA
postalstringThe postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.75000
timezonestringThe local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.Europe/Paris
Bash
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/37.67.193.154/geo?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/me/geo?token=$TOKEN
API Response
JSON
{
  "ip": "37.67.193.154",
  "city": "Paris",
  "region": "Île-de-France",
  "country": "FR",
  "loc": "48.8534,2.3488",
  "org": "AS15557 Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA",
  "postal": "75000",
  "timezone": "Europe/Paris"
}
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