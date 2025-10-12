IP Geolocation Data

{ "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo Plus API - Geolocation API Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo Plus - IP Geolocation API response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "city" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The city where the IP address is located." , "example" : "Paris" } , "region" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The region or state where the IP address is located." , "example" : "Île-de-France" } , "region_code" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The region code in ISO 3166 format." , "example" : "IDF" } , "country" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The country where the IP address is located." , "example" : "France" } , "country_code" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address." , "example" : "FR" } , "continent" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The continent where the IP address is located." , "example" : "Europe" } , "continent_code" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The two-letter continent code of the IP address location." , "example" : "EU" } , "latitude" : { "type" : "number" , "description" : "The latitude coordinate of the IP address location." , "example" : 48.85341 } , "longitude" : { "type" : "number" , "description" : "The longitude coordinate of the IP address location." , "example" : 2.3488 } , "timezone" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database." , "example" : "Europe/Paris" } , "postal_code" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location." , "example" : "75000" } , "dma_code" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Designated Market Area (DMA) code associated with the IP address location." , "example" : "75" } , "geoname_id" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The GeoNames ID associated with the IP address location." , "example" : "2988507" } , "radius" : { "type" : "number" , "description" : "The estimated accuracy radius in kilometers for the IP address location." , "example" : 50 } , "last_changed" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The date when the geolocation data for this IP address was last updated, in ISO 8601 format." , "example" : "2025-10-12" } } }