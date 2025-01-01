IP to Country Database Developer Resource

We recommend using our IPinfo Lite Data Downloads as the database is currently unavailable to new users. Although updated regularly, this is our legacy data download.

The IP to Country database provides country and continent geolocation information of IP addresses. It is part of our free IP data downloads offering. The database is updated daily, provides full accuracy and includes both IPv4 and IPv6 information in one database download.

Database Schema

The IP to Country database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description start_ip 217.220.0.0 TEXT Starting IP address of an IP address range end_ip 217.223.255.255 TEXT Ending IP address of an IP address range country IT TEXT ISO 3166 country code of the location country_name Italy TEXT Name of the country continent EU TEXT Continent code of the country continent_name Europe TEXT Name of the continent

Sample Database