We recommend using our IPinfo Lite Data Downloads as the database is currently unavailable to new users. Although updated regularly, this is our legacy data download.
The IP to Country database provides country and continent geolocation information of IP addresses. It is part of our free IP data downloads offering. The database is updated daily, provides full accuracy and includes both IPv4 and IPv6 information in one database download.
Database Schema
The IP to Country database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
start_ip
|217.220.0.0
|TEXT
|Starting IP address of an IP address range
end_ip
|217.223.255.255
|TEXT
|Ending IP address of an IP address range
country
|IT
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code of the location
country_name
|Italy
|TEXT
|Name of the country
continent
|EU
|TEXT
|Continent code of the country
continent_name
|Europe
|TEXT
|Name of the continent
Sample Database
- IP to Country Sample Database — CSV
- IP to Country Sample Database — JSON
- IP to Country Sample Database — MMDB