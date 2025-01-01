IP to Country Database Developer Resource

We recommend using our IPinfo Lite Data Downloads as the database is currently unavailable to new users. Although updated regularly, this is our legacy data download.

The IP to Country database provides country and continent geolocation information of IP addresses. It is part of our free IP data downloads offering. The database is updated daily, provides full accuracy and includes both IPv4 and IPv6 information in one database download.

Database Schema

The IP to Country database contains the following fields:

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
start_ip217.220.0.0TEXTStarting IP address of an IP address range
end_ip217.223.255.255TEXTEnding IP address of an IP address range
countryITTEXTISO 3166 country code of the location
country_nameItalyTEXTName of the country
continentEUTEXTContinent code of the country
continent_nameEuropeTEXTName of the continent

Sample Database

A screen image showing the table provided by our IP to Country Database Download with keys as rows

Links