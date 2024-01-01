Here are just a few examples of what we can do for businesses specializing in Digital Media and Entertainment:

Brand and content protection Content pirates, ad fraud, and plagiarism negatively affect digital media and streaming companies' return on investment. Protect your site's reputation with IPinfo's Privacy Detection and Geolocation APIs. Automate complaints to companies responsible for abusive IP addresses and build a foundation for taking legal action against malicious IP addresses using the Abuse Contact API.

Block bots and scrapers Bots and web scraping entities often gather information such as pricing data and proprietary content. Competitors use this information to gain an edge in the market, and malicious bots gather valuable content to fuel click fraud and other illegal activities. Prevent illegal purchases of online tickets and other content by identifying bots, scrapers, and other hidden website visitors. Use our Privacy Detection data to flag these masked identities.

Prevent abuse of usage Digital media companies and streaming services use IP insights to enforce licensing restrictions and territorial content rights. Ensure that viewers aren't abusing free plans and accessing content illegally by using IPinfo's Privacy Detection and Geolocation datasets.

Auto-localization of content Customize content based on the location of your viewers and readers to increase your return on investment. Additionally, IPinfo's IP to Company datasets allow companies to serve content differently based on residential viewers or business traffic.

Enforce content restrictions As video, gaming, and music streaming platforms expand around the globe, brands need to protect revenue and enforce territorial content rights. The IP to Geolocation API provides accurate datasets to help enforce content restrictions based on countries, regions, zip codes, and more.

Prevent localized pricing policy abuse Some digital media and streaming consumers abuse pricing policies in order to gain access to more content at a lower cost. This abuse can prevent expansion for future-oriented businesses. IPinfo's Geolocation accurate datasets help digital media and streaming services pinpoint consumers' location. Our Privacy Detection data helps unmask users hiding behind VPNs, proxies, and others.

Gather buying-intent data Digital media companies can gather buying-intent data with their published content. Then using IPinfo's IP to Company data, they can see what companies visit specific articles, videos, and other content.