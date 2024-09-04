Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more

List of VPN Providers Detected in 2024

At IPinfo, we understand the critical importance of accurate VPN detection. Our comprehensive list of VPN providers is a powerful tool for preventing fraud, ensuring compliance, and enhancing risk scoring accuracy.

Why Monitor VPN Providers?

Unlike other IP data providers, our VPN list is meticulously curated and maintained:

Verified Accuracy: We subscribe to each VPN service we list, ensuring first-hand verification of their IP ranges.

Manual Checks: Our dedicated data engineering team performs regular manual verifications to maintain data integrity.

Up-to-Date Information: We continuously update our database, removing defunct services and adding new providers as they emerge.

No False Entries: We eliminate the risk of including non-existent or scam VPN services that might appear in less rigorously maintained lists.

How We Detect VPN Providers

We pride ourselves on providing the most accurate and current VPN detection data available. This commitment to quality ensures that when you use IPinfo's data, you're working with information you can trust to make critical decisions about user authentication, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance.

By leveraging IPinfo's verified VPN provider data, you're not just accessing a list – you're tapping into a constantly updated, manually verified resource that forms a crucial part of your digital security and compliance toolkit.

VPN Provider Coverage

Provider Number of IPs Number of Countries Last Updated Example IP Address
OVPN236,937202024-11-0745.141.152.68
NordVPN81,943842024-11-07185.7.34.160
VPNGate48,6601072024-11-0714.36.177.6
TunnelBear27,788492024-11-0764.226.73.12
Private Internet Access18,711642024-11-07156.146.48.20
Mullvad15,008492024-11-07198.96.89.202
Hotspot Shield12,869342024-11-07193.148.95.135
ProtonVPN10,255562024-11-0794.137.92.2
CyberGhost8,595542024-11-07138.199.26.79
ExpressVPN8,073672024-11-07173.239.196.25
IPVanish6,568562024-11-07207.204.228.15
Surfshark6,0331002024-11-0762.197.155.39
Perimeter 815,96972024-10-31209.35.228.40
Troywell VPN4,454252024-11-0677.90.167.59
FastVPN3,565502024-11-07207.204.228.223
VuzeVPN Proxy2,675342024-11-0778.153.196.113
FlowVPN2,226662024-11-0782.117.226.153
Njalla VPN1,82122024-11-07198.167.213.29
NordLayer1,68952024-10-31206.206.98.60
Windscribe1,593662024-11-07198.12.116.195
VyprVPN1,479112024-11-07128.90.151.253
PureVPN1,283422024-11-0745.250.255.17
Avast SecureLine VPN1,189142024-10-3182.199.155.190
FrootVPN1,044322024-11-0723.111.78.46
PerfectPrivacy1,034252024-11-07193.0.202.91
HideMyAss926322024-11-07217.170.204.160
AngelVPN855422024-11-0745.250.255.8
Anonine VPN831322024-11-0723.111.78.45
StrongVPN823392024-11-07192.169.119.188
AirVPN797272024-11-07185.189.112.29
Browsec750422024-11-0764.176.48.109
Ivacy VPN710332024-11-0791.192.100.32
Torguard703522024-11-0789.249.73.130
BoxPN VPN657332024-11-0723.111.78.47
Hide.ME630422024-11-07156.59.229.218
VPNUnlimited607502024-11-07167.172.178.220
VPNTunnel594292024-11-0723.111.78.44
EasyHideIP517292024-11-0723.111.78.43
KeepSolid514482024-11-07139.180.206.179
Witopia452412024-11-07216.172.157.117
MaxiVPN429542024-11-0723.229.114.6
Cryptostorm367322024-11-07196.240.79.164
VeePN361532024-11-0738.95.109.250
GetflixVPN349252024-11-07118.127.62.183
SmartDNSProxy349252024-11-07194.102.180.66
UltraSurf VPN33312024-11-0772.52.87.53
VPN99330542024-11-0795.174.68.134
PrivadoVPN325182024-11-0791.148.224.105
Trust VPN308542024-11-07138.197.164.98
VPN.ac283262024-11-0737.48.113.130
IVPN278402024-11-07107.150.22.77
PrivateVPN261602024-11-07154.57.3.33
FoxyProxy24612024-11-07205.185.120.129
VPNJantit243442024-11-07109.237.97.52
Free VPN Planet233652024-11-07154.16.137.234
WorldVPN203292024-11-0782.117.252.127
Urban VPN203372024-11-05199.71.214.113
VPNUK180272024-11-0794.126.22.14
VpnShop163392024-11-0785.239.63.158
ZoogVPN163682024-11-07185.93.173.17
VPNArea162602024-11-07163.172.35.68
SaferVPN161332024-11-07176.56.230.79
Hola VPN154342024-11-07216.238.113.201
LeVPN151712024-11-07102.165.56.64
Celo150232024-11-0779.141.165.139
Invisible Browsing VPN148452024-11-0781.30.152.54
RedshieldVPN146332024-11-07185.233.118.163
FrostVPN139422024-11-0791.227.223.188
iPortal VPN13032024-10-31185.6.91.125
AstrillVPN127362024-11-07194.34.133.79
1ClickVPN125632024-11-0351.159.250.232
Ghost Path VPN125412024-11-0781.4.102.9
BulletVPN123482024-11-07102.130.116.239
SlickVPN119372024-11-0791.227.223.185
TrustZone114362024-11-07185.128.25.44
CactusVPN98262024-11-07162.248.93.48
Opera Free VPN Proxy9832024-09-0477.111.247.75
VPN Bridge95242024-11-0243.134.229.98
Atlas VPN94402024-11-072.58.243.148
VPN.ht89122024-11-07185.90.62.105
Hide My IP VPN84232024-11-07163.172.50.238
SwitchVPN82212024-11-0723.226.129.172
FastestVPN79362024-11-07146.70.92.82
ActiVPN7592024-11-07208.82.99.3
X-VPN73532024-11-0718.169.188.7
Shellfire VPN7332024-10-315.254.14.164
DotVPN71492024-09-25167.99.184.125
Home & Away VPN70362024-11-0745.152.180.142
AzireVPN66172024-11-0762.204.40.72
VPNAccount65342024-11-07216.39.249.158
My IP Hider65342024-11-07172.81.177.237
VPNAsia62362024-11-0737.28.156.6
4ebur.net60112024-11-07213.109.192.202
Touch VPN6062024-11-07146.70.46.30
Aqua VPN5882024-10-2351.158.253.118
EarthVPN56302024-11-0762.4.3.57
HideIPVpn55122024-11-07212.117.188.37
TeklanVPN55292024-11-0791.232.125.138
Super Unlimited Proxy VPN55212024-11-0794.131.48.236
Anonymous VPN53212024-11-0789.185.227.100
UrbanShield5212024-09-06108.59.2.196
1VPN51182024-11-0778.141.224.128
BlancVPN51252024-11-07185.35.223.93
Link VPN50232024-11-0697.203.128.99
BelkaVPN49342024-11-0751.161.134.112
BullVPN48152024-09-2243.229.150.37
GooseVPN46222024-11-07146.70.98.6
Safum44162024-10-30116.114.20.148
RapidVpn4472024-11-07204.77.6.56
Total VPN44242024-11-0745.63.70.115
USAIP VPN44222024-11-0794.23.156.232
12VPX43222024-11-07196.196.20.152
Unlocator43362024-11-07185.108.129.145
VPNCity42242024-11-0745.66.132.4
SweetVpn4262024-11-07188.92.28.172
ZenVPN41242024-11-07139.99.66.150
AceVPN38212024-11-07185.108.129.11
VPNBaron38122024-11-07195.154.112.4
Unspyable36262024-11-07207.148.8.246
Jego3452024-11-072600:3c0a:e002:9086:7e05:5602:fc67:27f7
RA4W VPN34242024-11-07185.82.126.89
Blaze VPN34142024-10-21207.188.6.20
Snap33132024-11-0347.241.43.44
Psiphon33252024-11-07185.216.32.35
StreamVia33172024-11-0762.233.65.24
Identity Cloaker30202024-11-0737.143.129.219
VanishedVPN22162024-11-07103.62.49.164
ZPN Connect2012024-10-3185.233.153.64
MyExpatNetwork20132024-11-07109.123.234.212
NetShade1952024-11-07146.185.28.178
Limevpn1862024-11-0737.48.85.9
LiquidVPN1882024-11-07104.243.47.250
Integrity VPN1812024-11-0785.24.253.30
BolehVPN17102024-11-07162.19.248.78
IPBurger VPN1792024-11-0766.63.167.138
FreeOpneVPN1682024-11-07219.100.37.31
Spotflux1512024-10-31207.244.66.28
Swisscows.VPN15152024-11-0720.197.182.151
VPNBook1462024-11-0754.36.174.140
Smart VPN12102024-11-07128.199.162.48
PhantomPeer VPN12102024-11-0746.246.93.75
Chill Global VPN1292024-11-07158.255.215.165
Betternet Unlimited VPN1212024-11-022607:6b80:6:2001::71e0
iaps922024-10-3112.221.255.196
1ClickVPN992024-11-075.149.253.57
Telleport992024-11-07149.130.223.17
My Browser Vpn992024-11-07139.59.180.231
Best Proxy Switcher992024-11-07103.73.64.101
VPNLY842024-10-13108.181.57.133
VPNme822024-11-07200.79.161.124
SSHMax872024-11-0794.131.111.32
SecureVPN872024-11-075.45.83.123
VPNccrypto862024-11-0794.140.114.221
AdGuard772024-11-07169.150.220.203
Lantern742024-11-07165.232.118.48
VPNhack732024-11-0795.164.47.209
BTGuardVPN732024-11-075.44.249.10
Avira Phantom VPN742024-10-3182.209.216.20
Insorg VPM622024-10-3112.110.84.170
LibertShield612024-10-3183.150.249.23
Sportsvpn542024-11-0735.187.170.147
Working VPN552024-11-0791.231.186.183
Freedom-IP-VPN512024-11-07185.212.226.152
Cheapnews VPN442024-11-07116.206.230.18
FreeMyBrowser442024-11-07192.99.145.112
uVPN322024-09-1338.95.109.66
FinchVPN322024-11-07205.185.127.215
Tiger VPN312024-11-07172.64.80.1
Anonymizer VPN322024-10-30192.238.28.100
TurboVPN332024-11-07162.19.205.94
SwissVPN212024-11-0780.254.79.103
WifiMask222024-11-07162.243.164.116
VPNSecure212024-11-07172.67.203.149
AkunsshVPN222024-11-0745.145.7.249
MyPrivateNetwork212024-11-07199.59.243.227
Наоборот VPN212024-09-25147.45.188.249
PRQ112024-10-3083.140.161.58
nVpn112024-11-07104.153.108.155
WeVPN112024-10-3069.65.13.15
FreeVPN112024-11-0794.102.51.26
MazeVPN112024-11-07152.44.41.141
Netscop112024-10-30103.77.189.54
ValeVPN112024-11-0723.100.121.44
openvpn112024-10-23197.231.170.233
Ping VPN112024-09-02155.254.27.2
Whenaway112024-11-07185.199.19.2
Salmonsocks112024-10-04110.40.64.235
Ironsocket VPN112024-11-07199.59.243.227
Steganos VPN Online Shield112024-10-30194.147.131.17

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment

Frequently Asked Questions About VPN Detection

What exactly does the privacy detection API and database detect?

Our API detects various privacy-enhancing technologies, including VPNs, proxies (public, residential, and datacenter), Tor nodes, and other anonymizing services. It also provides information about hosting providers.

How accurate is IPinfo’s privacy detection?

We pride ourselves on maintaining high accuracy rates, typically above 99% for VPN and proxy detection. Our database is continuously updated, and results are manually verified by our team of experts to ensure the highest level of accuracy.

How often is the information updated?

Our data is updated daily via continuous scans of connections around the world.

What's the API's response time?

Our API is designed for speed, with average response times under 10ms. This allows for real-time integration into your applications without causing noticeable delays. We serve over 4 billion API requests per day!

Is there a limit to the number of API calls I can make?

We offer various pricing tiers to accommodate different usage levels. Our plans range from 150,000 requests per month to unlimited enterprise solutions. We can scale to handle millions of requests per day if needed. Or, if a locally-available database would better serve your needs, we offer our privacy detection data in many popular formats, also updated daily.

How easy is it to integrate the privacy detection API or database into my existing systems?

Integration is straightforward. We provide clear documentation, libraries for popular programming languages, and RESTful endpoints. Most developers can integrate our API and begin retrieving accurate IP data within minutes.

Does using your API comply with data protection regulations like GDPR?

Yes, our service is designed with privacy in mind. We don't collect or store personal data, and our API usage complies with major data protection regulations, including GDPR. However, it's important to ensure that your use of our API aligns with your own privacy policies and applicable regulations.

Can I test the API before purchasing?

Absolutely! We offer a free trial that allows access to a fully-accurate subset of our data. This lets you test the accuracy and integration of our API before committing to a paid plan. You can sign up for a free API key on our website to get started.

An API to build on security, web personalization, marketing, and more

Get started for freeContact sales

Want more information? Contact us today to find out more.