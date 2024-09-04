List of VPN Providers Detected in 2024
At IPinfo, we understand the critical importance of accurate VPN detection. Our comprehensive list of VPN providers is a powerful tool for preventing fraud, ensuring compliance, and enhancing risk scoring accuracy.
Why Monitor VPN Providers?
Unlike other IP data providers, our VPN list is meticulously curated and maintained:
Verified Accuracy: We subscribe to each VPN service we list, ensuring first-hand verification of their IP ranges.
Manual Checks: Our dedicated data engineering team performs regular manual verifications to maintain data integrity.
Up-to-Date Information: We continuously update our database, removing defunct services and adding new providers as they emerge.
No False Entries: We eliminate the risk of including non-existent or scam VPN services that might appear in less rigorously maintained lists.
How We Detect VPN Providers
We pride ourselves on providing the most accurate and current VPN detection data available. This commitment to quality ensures that when you use IPinfo's data, you're working with information you can trust to make critical decisions about user authentication, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance.
By leveraging IPinfo's verified VPN provider data, you're not just accessing a list – you're tapping into a constantly updated, manually verified resource that forms a crucial part of your digital security and compliance toolkit.
VPN Provider Coverage
|Provider
|Number of IPs
|Number of Countries
|Last Updated
|Example IP Address
|OVPN
|236,937
|20
|2024-11-07
|45.141.152.68
|NordVPN
|81,943
|84
|2024-11-07
|185.7.34.160
|VPNGate
|48,660
|107
|2024-11-07
|14.36.177.6
|TunnelBear
|27,788
|49
|2024-11-07
|64.226.73.12
|Private Internet Access
|18,711
|64
|2024-11-07
|156.146.48.20
|Mullvad
|15,008
|49
|2024-11-07
|198.96.89.202
|Hotspot Shield
|12,869
|34
|2024-11-07
|193.148.95.135
|ProtonVPN
|10,255
|56
|2024-11-07
|94.137.92.2
|CyberGhost
|8,595
|54
|2024-11-07
|138.199.26.79
|ExpressVPN
|8,073
|67
|2024-11-07
|173.239.196.25
|IPVanish
|6,568
|56
|2024-11-07
|207.204.228.15
|Surfshark
|6,033
|100
|2024-11-07
|62.197.155.39
|Perimeter 81
|5,969
|7
|2024-10-31
|209.35.228.40
|Troywell VPN
|4,454
|25
|2024-11-06
|77.90.167.59
|FastVPN
|3,565
|50
|2024-11-07
|207.204.228.223
|VuzeVPN Proxy
|2,675
|34
|2024-11-07
|78.153.196.113
|FlowVPN
|2,226
|66
|2024-11-07
|82.117.226.153
|Njalla VPN
|1,821
|2
|2024-11-07
|198.167.213.29
|NordLayer
|1,689
|5
|2024-10-31
|206.206.98.60
|Windscribe
|1,593
|66
|2024-11-07
|198.12.116.195
|VyprVPN
|1,479
|11
|2024-11-07
|128.90.151.253
|PureVPN
|1,283
|42
|2024-11-07
|45.250.255.17
|Avast SecureLine VPN
|1,189
|14
|2024-10-31
|82.199.155.190
|FrootVPN
|1,044
|32
|2024-11-07
|23.111.78.46
|PerfectPrivacy
|1,034
|25
|2024-11-07
|193.0.202.91
|HideMyAss
|926
|32
|2024-11-07
|217.170.204.160
|AngelVPN
|855
|42
|2024-11-07
|45.250.255.8
|Anonine VPN
|831
|32
|2024-11-07
|23.111.78.45
|StrongVPN
|823
|39
|2024-11-07
|192.169.119.188
|AirVPN
|797
|27
|2024-11-07
|185.189.112.29
|Browsec
|750
|42
|2024-11-07
|64.176.48.109
|Ivacy VPN
|710
|33
|2024-11-07
|91.192.100.32
|Torguard
|703
|52
|2024-11-07
|89.249.73.130
|BoxPN VPN
|657
|33
|2024-11-07
|23.111.78.47
|Hide.ME
|630
|42
|2024-11-07
|156.59.229.218
|VPNUnlimited
|607
|50
|2024-11-07
|167.172.178.220
|VPNTunnel
|594
|29
|2024-11-07
|23.111.78.44
|EasyHideIP
|517
|29
|2024-11-07
|23.111.78.43
|KeepSolid
|514
|48
|2024-11-07
|139.180.206.179
|Witopia
|452
|41
|2024-11-07
|216.172.157.117
|MaxiVPN
|429
|54
|2024-11-07
|23.229.114.6
|Cryptostorm
|367
|32
|2024-11-07
|196.240.79.164
|VeePN
|361
|53
|2024-11-07
|38.95.109.250
|GetflixVPN
|349
|25
|2024-11-07
|118.127.62.183
|SmartDNSProxy
|349
|25
|2024-11-07
|194.102.180.66
|UltraSurf VPN
|333
|1
|2024-11-07
|72.52.87.53
|VPN99
|330
|54
|2024-11-07
|95.174.68.134
|PrivadoVPN
|325
|18
|2024-11-07
|91.148.224.105
|Trust VPN
|308
|54
|2024-11-07
|138.197.164.98
|VPN.ac
|283
|26
|2024-11-07
|37.48.113.130
|IVPN
|278
|40
|2024-11-07
|107.150.22.77
|PrivateVPN
|261
|60
|2024-11-07
|154.57.3.33
|FoxyProxy
|246
|1
|2024-11-07
|205.185.120.129
|VPNJantit
|243
|44
|2024-11-07
|109.237.97.52
|Free VPN Planet
|233
|65
|2024-11-07
|154.16.137.234
|WorldVPN
|203
|29
|2024-11-07
|82.117.252.127
|Urban VPN
|203
|37
|2024-11-05
|199.71.214.113
|VPNUK
|180
|27
|2024-11-07
|94.126.22.14
|VpnShop
|163
|39
|2024-11-07
|85.239.63.158
|ZoogVPN
|163
|68
|2024-11-07
|185.93.173.17
|VPNArea
|162
|60
|2024-11-07
|163.172.35.68
|SaferVPN
|161
|33
|2024-11-07
|176.56.230.79
|Hola VPN
|154
|34
|2024-11-07
|216.238.113.201
|LeVPN
|151
|71
|2024-11-07
|102.165.56.64
|Celo
|150
|23
|2024-11-07
|79.141.165.139
|Invisible Browsing VPN
|148
|45
|2024-11-07
|81.30.152.54
|RedshieldVPN
|146
|33
|2024-11-07
|185.233.118.163
|FrostVPN
|139
|42
|2024-11-07
|91.227.223.188
|iPortal VPN
|130
|3
|2024-10-31
|185.6.91.125
|AstrillVPN
|127
|36
|2024-11-07
|194.34.133.79
|1ClickVPN
|125
|63
|2024-11-03
|51.159.250.232
|Ghost Path VPN
|125
|41
|2024-11-07
|81.4.102.9
|BulletVPN
|123
|48
|2024-11-07
|102.130.116.239
|SlickVPN
|119
|37
|2024-11-07
|91.227.223.185
|TrustZone
|114
|36
|2024-11-07
|185.128.25.44
|CactusVPN
|98
|26
|2024-11-07
|162.248.93.48
|Opera Free VPN Proxy
|98
|3
|2024-09-04
|77.111.247.75
|VPN Bridge
|95
|24
|2024-11-02
|43.134.229.98
|Atlas VPN
|94
|40
|2024-11-07
|2.58.243.148
|VPN.ht
|89
|12
|2024-11-07
|185.90.62.105
|Hide My IP VPN
|84
|23
|2024-11-07
|163.172.50.238
|SwitchVPN
|82
|21
|2024-11-07
|23.226.129.172
|FastestVPN
|79
|36
|2024-11-07
|146.70.92.82
|ActiVPN
|75
|9
|2024-11-07
|208.82.99.3
|X-VPN
|73
|53
|2024-11-07
|18.169.188.7
|Shellfire VPN
|73
|3
|2024-10-31
|5.254.14.164
|DotVPN
|71
|49
|2024-09-25
|167.99.184.125
|Home & Away VPN
|70
|36
|2024-11-07
|45.152.180.142
|AzireVPN
|66
|17
|2024-11-07
|62.204.40.72
|VPNAccount
|65
|34
|2024-11-07
|216.39.249.158
|My IP Hider
|65
|34
|2024-11-07
|172.81.177.237
|VPNAsia
|62
|36
|2024-11-07
|37.28.156.6
|4ebur.net
|60
|11
|2024-11-07
|213.109.192.202
|Touch VPN
|60
|6
|2024-11-07
|146.70.46.30
|Aqua VPN
|58
|8
|2024-10-23
|51.158.253.118
|EarthVPN
|56
|30
|2024-11-07
|62.4.3.57
|HideIPVpn
|55
|12
|2024-11-07
|212.117.188.37
|TeklanVPN
|55
|29
|2024-11-07
|91.232.125.138
|Super Unlimited Proxy VPN
|55
|21
|2024-11-07
|94.131.48.236
|Anonymous VPN
|53
|21
|2024-11-07
|89.185.227.100
|UrbanShield
|52
|1
|2024-09-06
|108.59.2.196
|1VPN
|51
|18
|2024-11-07
|78.141.224.128
|BlancVPN
|51
|25
|2024-11-07
|185.35.223.93
|Link VPN
|50
|23
|2024-11-06
|97.203.128.99
|BelkaVPN
|49
|34
|2024-11-07
|51.161.134.112
|BullVPN
|48
|15
|2024-09-22
|43.229.150.37
|GooseVPN
|46
|22
|2024-11-07
|146.70.98.6
|Safum
|44
|16
|2024-10-30
|116.114.20.148
|RapidVpn
|44
|7
|2024-11-07
|204.77.6.56
|Total VPN
|44
|24
|2024-11-07
|45.63.70.115
|USAIP VPN
|44
|22
|2024-11-07
|94.23.156.232
|12VPX
|43
|22
|2024-11-07
|196.196.20.152
|Unlocator
|43
|36
|2024-11-07
|185.108.129.145
|VPNCity
|42
|24
|2024-11-07
|45.66.132.4
|SweetVpn
|42
|6
|2024-11-07
|188.92.28.172
|ZenVPN
|41
|24
|2024-11-07
|139.99.66.150
|AceVPN
|38
|21
|2024-11-07
|185.108.129.11
|VPNBaron
|38
|12
|2024-11-07
|195.154.112.4
|Unspyable
|36
|26
|2024-11-07
|207.148.8.246
|Jego
|34
|5
|2024-11-07
|2600:3c0a:e002:9086:7e05:5602:fc67:27f7
|RA4W VPN
|34
|24
|2024-11-07
|185.82.126.89
|Blaze VPN
|34
|14
|2024-10-21
|207.188.6.20
|Snap
|33
|13
|2024-11-03
|47.241.43.44
|Psiphon
|33
|25
|2024-11-07
|185.216.32.35
|StreamVia
|33
|17
|2024-11-07
|62.233.65.24
|Identity Cloaker
|30
|20
|2024-11-07
|37.143.129.219
|VanishedVPN
|22
|16
|2024-11-07
|103.62.49.164
|ZPN Connect
|20
|1
|2024-10-31
|85.233.153.64
|MyExpatNetwork
|20
|13
|2024-11-07
|109.123.234.212
|NetShade
|19
|5
|2024-11-07
|146.185.28.178
|Limevpn
|18
|6
|2024-11-07
|37.48.85.9
|LiquidVPN
|18
|8
|2024-11-07
|104.243.47.250
|Integrity VPN
|18
|1
|2024-11-07
|85.24.253.30
|BolehVPN
|17
|10
|2024-11-07
|162.19.248.78
|IPBurger VPN
|17
|9
|2024-11-07
|66.63.167.138
|FreeOpneVPN
|16
|8
|2024-11-07
|219.100.37.31
|Spotflux
|15
|1
|2024-10-31
|207.244.66.28
|Swisscows.VPN
|15
|15
|2024-11-07
|20.197.182.151
|VPNBook
|14
|6
|2024-11-07
|54.36.174.140
|Smart VPN
|12
|10
|2024-11-07
|128.199.162.48
|PhantomPeer VPN
|12
|10
|2024-11-07
|46.246.93.75
|Chill Global VPN
|12
|9
|2024-11-07
|158.255.215.165
|Betternet Unlimited VPN
|12
|1
|2024-11-02
|2607:6b80:6:2001::71e0
|iaps
|9
|2
|2024-10-31
|12.221.255.196
|1ClickVPN
|9
|9
|2024-11-07
|5.149.253.57
|Telleport
|9
|9
|2024-11-07
|149.130.223.17
|My Browser Vpn
|9
|9
|2024-11-07
|139.59.180.231
|Best Proxy Switcher
|9
|9
|2024-11-07
|103.73.64.101
|VPNLY
|8
|4
|2024-10-13
|108.181.57.133
|VPNme
|8
|2
|2024-11-07
|200.79.161.124
|SSHMax
|8
|7
|2024-11-07
|94.131.111.32
|SecureVPN
|8
|7
|2024-11-07
|5.45.83.123
|VPNccrypto
|8
|6
|2024-11-07
|94.140.114.221
|AdGuard
|7
|7
|2024-11-07
|169.150.220.203
|Lantern
|7
|4
|2024-11-07
|165.232.118.48
|VPNhack
|7
|3
|2024-11-07
|95.164.47.209
|BTGuardVPN
|7
|3
|2024-11-07
|5.44.249.10
|Avira Phantom VPN
|7
|4
|2024-10-31
|82.209.216.20
|Insorg VPM
|6
|2
|2024-10-31
|12.110.84.170
|LibertShield
|6
|1
|2024-10-31
|83.150.249.23
|Sportsvpn
|5
|4
|2024-11-07
|35.187.170.147
|Working VPN
|5
|5
|2024-11-07
|91.231.186.183
|Freedom-IP-VPN
|5
|1
|2024-11-07
|185.212.226.152
|Cheapnews VPN
|4
|4
|2024-11-07
|116.206.230.18
|FreeMyBrowser
|4
|4
|2024-11-07
|192.99.145.112
|uVPN
|3
|2
|2024-09-13
|38.95.109.66
|FinchVPN
|3
|2
|2024-11-07
|205.185.127.215
|Tiger VPN
|3
|1
|2024-11-07
|172.64.80.1
|Anonymizer VPN
|3
|2
|2024-10-30
|192.238.28.100
|TurboVPN
|3
|3
|2024-11-07
|162.19.205.94
|SwissVPN
|2
|1
|2024-11-07
|80.254.79.103
|WifiMask
|2
|2
|2024-11-07
|162.243.164.116
|VPNSecure
|2
|1
|2024-11-07
|172.67.203.149
|AkunsshVPN
|2
|2
|2024-11-07
|45.145.7.249
|MyPrivateNetwork
|2
|1
|2024-11-07
|199.59.243.227
|Наоборот VPN
|2
|1
|2024-09-25
|147.45.188.249
|PRQ
|1
|1
|2024-10-30
|83.140.161.58
|nVpn
|1
|1
|2024-11-07
|104.153.108.155
|WeVPN
|1
|1
|2024-10-30
|69.65.13.15
|FreeVPN
|1
|1
|2024-11-07
|94.102.51.26
|MazeVPN
|1
|1
|2024-11-07
|152.44.41.141
|Netscop
|1
|1
|2024-10-30
|103.77.189.54
|ValeVPN
|1
|1
|2024-11-07
|23.100.121.44
|openvpn
|1
|1
|2024-10-23
|197.231.170.233
|Ping VPN
|1
|1
|2024-09-02
|155.254.27.2
|Whenaway
|1
|1
|2024-11-07
|185.199.19.2
|Salmonsocks
|1
|1
|2024-10-04
|110.40.64.235
|Ironsocket VPN
|1
|1
|2024-11-07
|199.59.243.227
|Steganos VPN Online Shield
|1
|1
|2024-10-30
|194.147.131.17
Frequently Asked Questions About VPN Detection
What exactly does the privacy detection API and database detect?
Our API detects various privacy-enhancing technologies, including VPNs, proxies (public, residential, and datacenter), Tor nodes, and other anonymizing services. It also provides information about hosting providers.
How accurate is IPinfo’s privacy detection?
We pride ourselves on maintaining high accuracy rates, typically above 99% for VPN and proxy detection. Our database is continuously updated, and results are manually verified by our team of experts to ensure the highest level of accuracy.
How often is the information updated?
Our data is updated daily via continuous scans of connections around the world.
What's the API's response time?
Our API is designed for speed, with average response times under 10ms. This allows for real-time integration into your applications without causing noticeable delays. We serve over 4 billion API requests per day!
Is there a limit to the number of API calls I can make?
We offer various pricing tiers to accommodate different usage levels. Our plans range from 150,000 requests per month to unlimited enterprise solutions. We can scale to handle millions of requests per day if needed. Or, if a locally-available database would better serve your needs, we offer our privacy detection data in many popular formats, also updated daily.
How easy is it to integrate the privacy detection API or database into my existing systems?
Integration is straightforward. We provide clear documentation, libraries for popular programming languages, and RESTful endpoints. Most developers can integrate our API and begin retrieving accurate IP data within minutes.
Does using your API comply with data protection regulations like GDPR?
Yes, our service is designed with privacy in mind. We don't collect or store personal data, and our API usage complies with major data protection regulations, including GDPR. However, it's important to ensure that your use of our API aligns with your own privacy policies and applicable regulations.
Can I test the API before purchasing?
Absolutely! We offer a free trial that allows access to a fully-accurate subset of our data. This lets you test the accuracy and integration of our API before committing to a paid plan. You can sign up for a free API key on our website to get started.
