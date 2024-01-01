Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Wallis and Futuna

Nearby countries: FijiSamoaTongaAmerican SamoaTuvalu
Map of Wallis and Futuna

Summary

ASNs
1
IPs
3,674 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
14
Hosting IPs
16
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Wallis and Futuna 1

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS45879Orange Wallis & Futunaisp3,584

Important Routers in Wallis and Futuna

IP Address City ASN
117.20.32.47Mata-UtuAS45879
117.20.32.2Mata-UtuAS45879
163.116.194.101Mata-UtuAS55256
117.20.36.15Mata-UtuAS45879
117.20.32.11Mata-UtuAS45879
117.20.32.3Mata-UtuAS45879
117.20.36.22Mata-UtuAS45879
117.20.36.2Mata-UtuAS45879
117.20.37.65Mata-UtuAS45879
117.20.37.142Mata-UtuAS45879
117.20.32.98Mata-UtuAS45879
117.20.32.4Mata-UtuAS45879
117.20.37.74Mata-UtuAS45879
117.20.32.20Mata-UtuAS45879

Top Cities in Wallis and Futuna

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Mata-Utu3,418214103.235.110.0
Leava2560117.20.33.0

Top Hosting IPs in Wallis and Futuna

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
117.20.32.1714owf.wf
117.20.32.654wallis-et-futuna.wf
117.20.32.552cpswf.wf
117.20.37.411ac-wf.wf
117.20.32.721spt.wf
103.235.110.601computeratoz.in
117.20.32.1761ako.wf
117.20.37.1121eewf.wf
117.20.37.961batirama.wf

Mobile Carriers in Wallis and Futuna

No Mobile Carriers detected in Wallis and Futuna.

Top VPN Providers in Wallis and Futuna

No VPNs detected in Wallis and Futuna.

