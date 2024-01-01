ASNs in Wallis and Futuna — 1
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS45879
|Orange Wallis & Futuna
|isp
|3,584
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|1
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|3,674 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|14
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|16
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|APNIC
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|117.20.32.47
|Mata-Utu
|AS45879
|117.20.32.2
|Mata-Utu
|AS45879
|163.116.194.101
|Mata-Utu
|AS55256
|117.20.36.15
|Mata-Utu
|AS45879
|117.20.32.11
|Mata-Utu
|AS45879
|117.20.32.3
|Mata-Utu
|AS45879
|117.20.36.22
|Mata-Utu
|AS45879
|117.20.36.2
|Mata-Utu
|AS45879
|117.20.37.65
|Mata-Utu
|AS45879
|117.20.37.142
|Mata-Utu
|AS45879
|117.20.32.98
|Mata-Utu
|AS45879
|117.20.32.4
|Mata-Utu
|AS45879
|117.20.37.74
|Mata-Utu
|AS45879
|117.20.32.20
|Mata-Utu
|AS45879
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Mata-Utu
|3,418
|2
|14
|103.235.110.0
|Leava
|256
|0
|117.20.33.0
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|117.20.32.171
|4
|owf.wf
|117.20.32.65
|4
|wallis-et-futuna.wf
|117.20.32.55
|2
|cpswf.wf
|117.20.37.41
|1
|ac-wf.wf
|117.20.32.72
|1
|spt.wf
|103.235.110.60
|1
|computeratoz.in
|117.20.32.176
|1
|ako.wf
|117.20.37.112
|1
|eewf.wf
|117.20.37.96
|1
|batirama.wf