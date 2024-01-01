ASNs in American Samoa — 3
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS23657
|Blue Sky Communications
|isp
|9,472
|AS9751
|AMERICAN SAMOA TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY
|isp
|5,632
|AS135276
|VCX Technologies Inc.
|inactive
|0
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|3
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|6,356 (6% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|5
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|5
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|APNIC
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|202.70.115.130
|Pago Pago
|AS23657
|65.167.226.129
|Pago Pago
|AS174
|163.116.208.66
|Pago Pago
|AS55256
|202.70.121.65
|Pago Pago
|AS23657
|202.70.113.17
|Pago Pago
|AS23657
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Pago Pago
|5,964
|3
|5
|104.28.125.0
|Alao
|257
|0
|196.189.113.73
|Tāfuna
|134
|0
|103.117.168.188
|Vaitogi
|1
|0
|157.5.112.3
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|202.70.125.53
|3
|blueskynet.as
|202.70.126.3
|2
|blueskytopup.com