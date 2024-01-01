Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

American Samoa

American Samoa

Nearby countries: SamoaCook IslandsWallis and FutunaNiueTokelau
Map of American Samoa

Summary

ASNs
3
IPs
6,356 (6% pingable)
Router IPs
5
Hosting IPs
5
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in American Samoa 3

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS23657Blue Sky Communicationsisp9,472
AS9751AMERICAN SAMOA TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITYisp5,632
AS135276VCX Technologies Inc.inactive0

Important Routers in American Samoa

IP Address City ASN
202.70.115.130Pago PagoAS23657
65.167.226.129Pago PagoAS174
163.116.208.66Pago PagoAS55256
202.70.121.65Pago PagoAS23657
202.70.113.17Pago PagoAS23657

Top Cities in American Samoa

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Pago Pago5,96435104.28.125.0
Alao2570196.189.113.73
Tāfuna1340103.117.168.188
Vaitogi10157.5.112.3

Top Hosting IPs in American Samoa

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
202.70.125.533blueskynet.as
202.70.126.32blueskytopup.com

Mobile Carriers in American Samoa

No Mobile Carriers detected in American Samoa.

Top VPN Providers in American Samoa

No VPNs detected in American Samoa.

