ASNs in Cook Islands — 2
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS10131
|Telecom Cook Islands
|isp
|8,192
|AS152093
|VakaNet Limited
|isp
|512
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|2
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|8,851 (8% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|39
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|258
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|1
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|APNIC
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|202.65.40.49
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.32.4
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.42.178
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.42.174
|Avarua
|AS10131
|163.116.192.101
|Avarua
|AS55256
|163.116.192.100
|Avarua
|AS55256
|202.65.42.192
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.42.193
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.42.177
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.42.225
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.40.99
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.32.6
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.32.3
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.40.53
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.40.52
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.40.65
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.42.46
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.42.173
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.40.98
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.41.73
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.32.7
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.43.96
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.40.9
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.32.175
|Avarua
|AS10131
|202.65.42.185
|Avarua
|AS10131
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Avarua
|8,595
|2
|35
|104.28.125.50
|Omoka
|256
|1
|1
|14.137.41.0
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|202.65.32.130
|200
|aitutaki.co.ck
|202.65.32.128
|18
|mauke.net.ck
|202.65.32.215
|4
|wigmoresstore.co.ck
|202.65.32.166
|3
|primeminister.gov.ck
|202.65.42.60
|2
|trbrs.net
|202.65.32.225
|2
|mintfit.co.ck
|202.65.32.239
|2
|whois.nic.ck
|202.65.43.176
|2
|cinsf.gov.ck
|202.65.32.200
|1
|telecom.net.ck
|202.65.49.220
|1
|czechmate.net
|202.65.34.112
|1
|kevinsbeachhouse.co.ck
|202.65.43.218
|1
|police.gov.ck
|202.65.37.159
|1
|ourkopu.org.ck
|202.65.34.56
|1
|paradisecove.co.ck
|202.65.43.233
|1
|anderson.co.ck
|202.65.43.199
|1
|maps.gov.ck
|202.65.34.190
|1
|weddingscookislands.co.ck
|202.65.41.84
|1
|thebond.co.ck
|202.65.34.101
|1
|decent.co.ck
|202.65.34.18
|1
|oyster.net.ck
|202.65.32.202
|1
|digest.org.ck
|202.65.43.173
|1
|cookislands.gov.ck
|202.65.34.57
|1
|misscookislands.co.ck
|202.65.34.119
|1
|tumutevarovaro.co.ck
|202.65.43.196
|1
|pickmotors.co.ck
|Carrier
|IP Address Count
|Example IP Address
|Vodafone
|256
|202.65.34.0