Cook Islands

Nearby countries: French PolynesiaSamoaAmerican SamoaNiueTokelau
Map of Cook Islands

Summary

ASNs
2
IPs
8,851 (8% pingable)
Router IPs
39
Hosting IPs
258
Mobile Carriers
1
VPN Providers
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Cook Islands 2

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS10131Telecom Cook Islandsisp8,192
AS152093VakaNet Limitedisp512

Important Routers in Cook Islands

IP Address City ASN
202.65.40.49AvaruaAS10131
202.65.32.4AvaruaAS10131
202.65.42.178AvaruaAS10131
202.65.42.174AvaruaAS10131
163.116.192.101AvaruaAS55256
163.116.192.100AvaruaAS55256
202.65.42.192AvaruaAS10131
202.65.42.193AvaruaAS10131
202.65.42.177AvaruaAS10131
202.65.42.225AvaruaAS10131
202.65.40.99AvaruaAS10131
202.65.32.6AvaruaAS10131
202.65.32.3AvaruaAS10131
202.65.40.53AvaruaAS10131
202.65.40.52AvaruaAS10131
202.65.40.65AvaruaAS10131
202.65.42.46AvaruaAS10131
202.65.42.173AvaruaAS10131
202.65.40.98AvaruaAS10131
202.65.41.73AvaruaAS10131
202.65.32.7AvaruaAS10131
202.65.43.96AvaruaAS10131
202.65.40.9AvaruaAS10131
202.65.32.175AvaruaAS10131
202.65.42.185AvaruaAS10131

Top Cities in Cook Islands

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Avarua8,595235104.28.125.50
Omoka2561114.137.41.0

Top Hosting IPs in Cook Islands

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
202.65.32.130200aitutaki.co.ck
202.65.32.12818mauke.net.ck
202.65.32.2154wigmoresstore.co.ck
202.65.32.1663primeminister.gov.ck
202.65.42.602trbrs.net
202.65.32.2252mintfit.co.ck
202.65.32.2392whois.nic.ck
202.65.43.1762cinsf.gov.ck
202.65.32.2001telecom.net.ck
202.65.49.2201czechmate.net
202.65.34.1121kevinsbeachhouse.co.ck
202.65.43.2181police.gov.ck
202.65.37.1591ourkopu.org.ck
202.65.34.561paradisecove.co.ck
202.65.43.2331anderson.co.ck
202.65.43.1991maps.gov.ck
202.65.34.1901weddingscookislands.co.ck
202.65.41.841thebond.co.ck
202.65.34.1011decent.co.ck
202.65.34.181oyster.net.ck
202.65.32.2021digest.org.ck
202.65.43.1731cookislands.gov.ck
202.65.34.571misscookislands.co.ck
202.65.34.1191tumutevarovaro.co.ck
202.65.43.1961pickmotors.co.ck

Mobile Carriers in Cook Islands 1

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Vodafone256202.65.34.0

Top VPN Providers in Cook Islands

No VPNs detected in Cook Islands.

