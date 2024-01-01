IPinfo for Localization
Over 55 percent of customers are more likely to convert when visiting websites in their preferred language.
Customizing sites for language, currency, and content is important for organizations to expand globally and increase their market share. IPinfo supports localization with accurate IP data.
Go global while going local
IP addresses reveal enough information to target your website content and languages based on the geolocation of each website visitor. Meet each buyer where they're at with localized sites and advertisements.
Over the years, we've processed terabytes of IP data to ensure accurate insights for our customers. Our data experts update our database every 24 hours. So whether you want to localize discounts or customize languages for better conversions, IPinfo's accurate data supports your use case.
“Before IPinfo, we didn't personalize the site. If people landed on it, they would have to identify which country they were coming from, or the country wouldn't even be displayed. The visitor often ended up navigating through the site or going back to Google to find what they were looking for. This resulted in an unsatisfactory experience for our users.”
