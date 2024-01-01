Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Niue

Niue

Nearby countries: FijiSamoaTongaAmerican SamoaCook Islands
Map of Niue

Summary

ASNs
3
IPs
1,385 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
2
Hosting IPs
1
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Niue 3

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS55885ISP-NUbusiness1,024
AS10025The IUSN Foundationisp1,024
AS1654Skogen Networkinactive0

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Niue

No Routers detected in Niue.

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Niue

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Alofi1,38512104.28.125.78

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Niue

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
49.156.48.151riazion.org

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Niue

No Mobile Carriers detected in Niue.

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Niue

No VPNs detected in Niue.

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment