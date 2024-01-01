Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Fiji

Fiji

Nearby countries: VanuatuSamoaTongaWallis and FutunaTuvalu
Map of Fiji

Summary

ASNs
19
IPs
147,330 (5% pingable)
Router IPs
1,376
Hosting IPs
145
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Fiji 19

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS24390The University of the South Pacificeducation65,536
AS4638Telecom Fiji Limitedisp23,552
AS38442Vodafone Fiji Limitedisp21,760
AS9241Fiji International Telecomunications Ltdisp12,288
AS45355Digicel Fiji Limitedisp10,496
AS141470ITC Servicesgovernment2,048
AS45349Telecom Fiji Ltdisp1,792
AS141695Pacific Communitybusiness512
AS135647Airports Fiji Limitedbusiness512
AS149429Reserve Bank of Fijigovernment256
AS137890Walesi Ltdbusiness256
AS136921Fiji National Universityeducation256
AS132248Reserve Bank of Fijigovernment256
AS37976Telecommunications Authority of Fijiinactive0
AS140046Telecommunications Authority of Fijiinactive0
AS136415KIDANET Internet Service Providerinactive0
AS134208Bank of South Pacifc (Fiji)inactive0
AS133625HFC Bankinactive0
AS133067Newcom Live (Fiji) Limitedinactive0

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Fiji

IP Address City ASN
183.81.128.116LautokaAS38442
45.117.247.5SuvaAS45355
45.117.244.169LautokaAS45355
45.117.244.170LautokaAS45355
202.170.33.11LautokaAS9241
45.117.245.65LautokaAS45355
202.137.182.21SuvaAS45349
45.117.244.58LautokaAS45355
210.7.5.81LautokaAS4638
27.123.130.130LautokaAS38442
210.7.3.146LautokaAS4638
202.137.182.18SuvaAS45349
45.117.245.53LautokaAS45355
202.170.41.154LautokaAS9241
103.244.230.114LautokaAS38442
202.129.231.110LautokaAS45355
210.7.3.145LautokaAS4638
202.170.41.26LautokaAS9241
202.62.121.114LautokaAS4638
45.117.240.252LautokaAS45355
210.7.5.77LautokaAS4638
45.117.241.1LautokaAS45355
202.62.121.113LautokaAS4638
27.123.176.70LautokaAS38442
183.81.128.82LautokaAS38442

Top Cities in Fiji

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Lautoka130,49251,086103.1.180.0
Suva11,855311103.116.156.0
Nasinu3,1100103.99.43.128
Nadi1,482224103.137.129.0
Ahau256014.137.51.0
Labasa12811103.99.43.0
Sigatoka7027.123.136.134

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Fiji

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
124.108.27.5714agriculture.gov.fj
27.123.188.17212freebirdinstitute.com
124.108.27.878bizfiji.org
124.108.30.446mims.gov.fj
124.108.31.2055local.gov.fj
119.235.98.614agilitypacific.com
202.62.120.864panpac.net.nz
103.244.231.343traincira.com.fj
202.129.231.193digicelrecharge.com
27.123.188.1703ats.com.fj
119.235.102.842telecom.com.fj
210.7.15.2222onthego.com.fj
202.62.123.792connect.com.fj
202.62.127.1022blackdeals.co
27.123.188.1732northernair.com.fj
27.123.187.282myscgf.com.fj
210.7.13.802ajangroup.com
27.123.188.1712accf.com.fj
27.123.169.1342boltbatteries.net
119.235.102.942tele.com.fj
210.7.3.771lta.com.fj
183.81.129.551inkk.com.fj
119.235.98.131yanick.com
202.151.16.211myunwired.com.fj
124.108.31.2281venusdua.gov.fj

Mobile Carriers in Fiji 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Vodafone11,264183.81.130.0
Digicel1,53645.117.242.0
TFL256210.7.29.0

Top VPN Providers in Fiji

No VPNs detected in Fiji.

