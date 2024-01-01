ASNs in Fiji — 19
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS24390
|The University of the South Pacific
|education
|65,536
|AS4638
|Telecom Fiji Limited
|isp
|23,552
|AS38442
|Vodafone Fiji Limited
|isp
|21,760
|AS9241
|Fiji International Telecomunications Ltd
|isp
|12,288
|AS45355
|Digicel Fiji Limited
|isp
|10,496
|AS141470
|ITC Services
|government
|2,048
|AS45349
|Telecom Fiji Ltd
|isp
|1,792
|AS141695
|Pacific Community
|business
|512
|AS135647
|Airports Fiji Limited
|business
|512
|AS149429
|Reserve Bank of Fiji
|government
|256
|AS137890
|Walesi Ltd
|business
|256
|AS136921
|Fiji National University
|education
|256
|AS132248
|Reserve Bank of Fiji
|government
|256
|AS37976
|Telecommunications Authority of Fiji
|inactive
|0
|AS140046
|Telecommunications Authority of Fiji
|inactive
|0
|AS136415
|KIDANET Internet Service Provider
|inactive
|0
|AS134208
|Bank of South Pacifc (Fiji)
|inactive
|0
|AS133625
|HFC Bank
|inactive
|0
|AS133067
|Newcom Live (Fiji) Limited
|inactive
|0