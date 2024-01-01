ASNs in Nauru — 5
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS55722
|Cenpac Net Inc
|isp
|8,192
|AS140504
|Digicel Nauru Corporation
|isp
|1,536
|AS141368
|ICT
|isp
|256
|AS55723
|Digicel Nauru
|inactive
|0
|AS152706
|Neotel
|inactive
|0
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|5
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|16,735 (2% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|34
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|13
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|1
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|APNIC
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|203.98.224.4
|Yaren
|AS55722
|203.98.224.6
|Yaren
|AS55722
|43.230.6.194
|Boe
|AS140504
|43.230.6.65
|Boe
|AS140504
|43.230.6.18
|Boe
|AS140504
|43.230.6.193
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.174.73
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.174.65
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.175.45
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.174.33
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.174.161
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.174.233
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.174.2
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.174.10
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.174.77
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.175.17
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.174.221
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.175.85
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.174.245
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.175.29
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.175.9
|Boe
|AS140504
|203.98.228.82
|Yaren
|AS55722
|43.230.6.2
|Boe
|AS140504
|203.190.216.65
|Boe
|AS140504
|103.49.174.17
|Boe
|AS140504
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Yaren
|14,165
|1
|3
|104.28.125.76
|Boe
|1,532
|1
|31
|103.20.124.0
|Arijejen
|1,034
|0
|103.36.150.0
|Denigomodu
|4
|0
|103.20.124.252
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|203.98.227.17
|3
|ict.gov.nr
|203.98.238.251
|1
|neotel.nr
|203.98.227.29
|1
|ronlaw.gov.nr
|203.98.227.244
|1
|radionauru.nr
|203.98.227.19
|1
|lands.gov.nr
|203.98.227.66
|1
|npf.gov.nr
|203.98.224.68
|1
|cenpac.net.nr
|203.98.227.16
|1
|www.gov.nr
|203.98.227.243
|1
|bdm.gov.nr
|203.98.227.15
|1
|naurutest.gov.nr
|203.98.227.95
|1
|mail.gov.nr
|Carrier
|IP Address Count
|Example IP Address
|Digicel
|256
|203.190.216.0