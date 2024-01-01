Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Nauru

Nearby countries: Papua New GuineaSolomon IslandsKiribatiMicronesiaMarshall Islands
Map of Nauru

Summary

ASNs
5
IPs
16,735 (2% pingable)
Router IPs
34
Hosting IPs
13
Mobile Carriers
1
VPN Providers
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Nauru 5

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS55722Cenpac Net Incisp8,192
AS140504Digicel Nauru Corporationisp1,536
AS141368ICTisp256
AS55723Digicel Nauruinactive0
AS152706Neotelinactive0

Important Routers in Nauru

IP Address City ASN
203.98.224.4YarenAS55722
203.98.224.6YarenAS55722
43.230.6.194BoeAS140504
43.230.6.65BoeAS140504
43.230.6.18BoeAS140504
43.230.6.193BoeAS140504
103.49.174.73BoeAS140504
103.49.174.65BoeAS140504
103.49.175.45BoeAS140504
103.49.174.33BoeAS140504
103.49.174.161BoeAS140504
103.49.174.233BoeAS140504
103.49.174.2BoeAS140504
103.49.174.10BoeAS140504
103.49.174.77BoeAS140504
103.49.175.17BoeAS140504
103.49.174.221BoeAS140504
103.49.175.85BoeAS140504
103.49.174.245BoeAS140504
103.49.175.29BoeAS140504
103.49.175.9BoeAS140504
203.98.228.82YarenAS55722
43.230.6.2BoeAS140504
203.190.216.65BoeAS140504
103.49.174.17BoeAS140504

Top Cities in Nauru

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Yaren14,16513104.28.125.76
Boe1,532131103.20.124.0
Arijejen1,0340103.36.150.0
Denigomodu40103.20.124.252

Top Hosting IPs in Nauru

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
203.98.227.173ict.gov.nr
203.98.238.2511neotel.nr
203.98.227.291ronlaw.gov.nr
203.98.227.2441radionauru.nr
203.98.227.191lands.gov.nr
203.98.227.661npf.gov.nr
203.98.224.681cenpac.net.nr
203.98.227.161www.gov.nr
203.98.227.2431bdm.gov.nr
203.98.227.151naurutest.gov.nr
203.98.227.951mail.gov.nr

Mobile Carriers in Nauru 1

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Digicel256203.190.216.0

Top VPN Providers in Nauru

No VPNs detected in Nauru.

