Australia

Australia

Nearby countries: IndonesiaPapua New GuineaTimor LesteNorfolk IslandChristmas Island
Map of Australia

Summary

ASNs
3,862
IPs
57,021,753 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
743,093
Hosting IPs
2,615,565
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
40
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Australia 3,862

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS1221Telstra Limitedisp13,407,488
AS4804Microplex PTY LTDisp5,271,296
AS7545TPG Telecom Limitedisp3,351,552
AS4739Internode Pty Ltdisp1,816,320
AS7575Australian Academic and Research Network (AARNet)education1,348,608
AS9443Vocus Retailisp1,342,720
AS133612Vodafone Australia Pty Ltdisp1,104,896
AS2764AAPT Limitedisp743,936
AS7474SingTel Optus Pty Ltdisp542,976
AS6262Commonwealth Scientific and Industrialeducation523,264
AS135887Belong (Telstra Limited)isp458,752
AS4826Vocus Connect International Backbonehosting328,448
AS4764Aussie Broadbandisp266,240
AS56132Monash University,education236,288
AS9650QLD Government Business (IT)government225,792
AS9328DATACOM SYSTEMS (AU) PTY LTDhosting198,912
AS23859University of New South Waleseducation196,864
AS9942SOUL Converged Communications Australiaisp177,920
AS10143Exetel Pty Ltdisp173,056
AS38195Superloopisp171,520

Important Routers in Australia

IP Address City ASN
142.250.166.100MelbourneAS15169
23.56.135.19BrisbaneAS20940
104.70.113.141SydneyAS20940
23.56.128.217SydneyAS20940
203.221.3.26SydneyAS9942
203.221.3.86SydneyAS9942
23.211.125.161Frankston EastAS20940
114.31.197.95MelbourneAS4826
72.14.211.248SydneyAS15169
72.14.215.68SydneyAS15169
142.250.166.94MelbourneAS15169
72.14.205.8SydneyAS15169
142.250.171.70MelbourneAS15169
23.211.125.193Frankston EastAS20940
203.54.232.138SydneyAS1221
116.255.21.29SydneyAS38195
27.32.160.141MelbourneAS7545
27.32.160.205MelbourneAS7545
104.70.114.193MelbourneAS20940
119.225.139.190PerthAS7474
104.70.114.129MelbourneAS20940
142.250.172.96SydneyAS15169
203.219.199.199PerthAS7545
203.29.134.199PerthAS7545
203.219.199.209PerthAS7545

Top Cities in Australia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Sydney23,091,12360619,7461.120.96.0
Melbourne13,706,57032310,8451.0.4.0
Brisbane4,513,3851605,6191.0.0.0
Perth3,412,7731673,8891.122.100.0
Canberra2,947,655374941.157.0.0
Adelaide2,544,159862,2371.121.0.0
Gold Coast781,706383091.121.112.128
The Rocks771,34232356101.112.0.0
Townsville552,5465101.121.122.144
Parramatta391,80413511.179.50.144

Top Hosting IPs in Australia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
103.169.142.0313,698newjacksautos.com
202.124.241.178233,220auschiro.org.au
103.42.108.46203,285drop23.net
103.67.235.120119,2514amgirl.com
43.245.52.7035,865dentistdunedin.nz
52.147.15.20222,3391-52avenueroad.com
202.174.80.4420,420ecocarhire.nz
20.70.246.2018,639microsoftsmartglass.com.cn
27.124.118.25216,934australianrepublictheatre.com
203.27.227.22013,609pagegroup.com.br
175.45.125.21613,089amxepoxyservices.com.au
119.47.115.1356,599hamiltonpropertymaintenance.co.nz
27.124.125.1726,417smartdeskgroup.nz
202.124.241.2036,120harlaw.com.au
122.201.65.1176,074fancyfinishes.com
175.45.125.115,972korbadesign.com.au
103.169.142.65,562ziaedtech.com
103.169.142.2505,528jvl.com.br
1.0.0.55,039goocai.com
1.0.0.204,974zykspxw.com
1.0.0.264,969shwsk.com
1.0.0.244,969os14c.cn
1.0.0.124,969huigu.net
1.0.0.344,968lvytea.com
1.0.0.384,9683479.cn

Mobile Carriers in Australia 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Vodafone1,048,576101.112.0.0
Optus989,184198.142.0.0
Telstra256202.161.65.0
Norfolk Telecom256103.43.204.0

Top VPN Providers in Australia

Provider au based VPN IPs Example IP Address
OVPN1,1322001:ac8:84:4200:1018:76b4:530a:f485
NordVPN1,117116.90.72.85
TunnelBear371207.148.87.172
Private Internet Access336173.239.203.183
ProtonVPN296103.216.220.120
Mullvad170146.70.200.182
Surfshark61103.192.80.246
FastVPN50103.209.254.55
VyprVPN29103.27.225.28
ExpressVPN2345.139.6.84

