|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Sydney
|23,091,123
|606
|19,746
|1.120.96.0
|Melbourne
|13,706,570
|323
|10,845
|1.0.4.0
|Brisbane
|4,513,385
|160
|5,619
|1.0.0.0
|Perth
|3,412,773
|167
|3,889
|1.122.100.0
|Canberra
|2,947,655
|37
|494
|1.157.0.0
|Adelaide
|2,544,159
|86
|2,237
|1.121.0.0
|Gold Coast
|781,706
|38
|309
|1.121.112.128
|The Rocks
|771,342
|32
|356
|101.112.0.0
|Townsville
|552,546
|5
|10
|1.121.122.144
|Parramatta
|391,804
|13
|51
|1.179.50.144