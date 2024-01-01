Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Timor Leste

Timor Leste

Nearby countries: IndonesiaPhilippinesAustraliaPapua New GuineaPalau
Summary

ASNs
15
IPs
23,970 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
187
Hosting IPs
272
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Timor Leste 15

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS133606Viettel Timor Lesteisp10,240
AS38077Timor Telecom, SAisp5,632
AS58731Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (T.L.) S.A.isp4,608
AS135065National Directorate of Information and Technologyisp768
AS153183Gonsoa, Unipessoal, Lda.business512
AS151605Sacomtel Lda.hosting512
AS149004Morapido Net, Unipessoal, Lda.hosting512
AS140223METROLINK,LDA.isp512
AS139688TIC TIMOR I.P.government512
AS136920Gardamor, Ldaisp512
AS152899REDSTAR GLOBAL TIMOR LDAhosting256
AS64055Ministry of Public Works, Transportinactive0
AS148989APURVA UNIPESSOAL LDAinactive0
AS139687TIC TIMOR I.P.inactive0
AS136942Elite Computer, LDAinactive0

Important Routers in Timor Leste

IP Address City ASN
103.30.112.26DiliAS58731
43.243.179.58DiliAS133606
103.30.112.86DiliAS58731
43.243.179.50DiliAS133606
185.242.39.20DiliAS133606
103.148.184.53DiliAS140223
43.243.120.254DiliAS133606
43.243.179.53DiliAS133606
103.30.112.142DiliAS58731
43.243.179.46DiliAS133606
43.243.179.61DiliAS133606
103.236.128.125BazarteteAS151605
103.30.112.206DiliAS58731
103.30.112.85DiliAS58731
103.30.112.178DiliAS58731
43.243.179.65DiliAS133606
43.254.58.230DiliAS133606
180.189.173.206DiliAS38077
43.254.58.226DiliAS133606
180.189.173.134DiliAS38077
103.30.112.237DiliAS58731
103.236.128.10BazarteteAS151605
103.30.112.154DiliAS58731
103.30.112.226DiliAS58731
103.30.112.130DiliAS58731

Top Cities in Timor Leste

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Dili23,0827135103.112.36.0
Bazartete512110103.236.128.0
Likisá1390103.238.118.114
Maliana380103.238.116.126
Baukau320103.238.116.55
Ainaro190125.234.163.148
Lospalos180103.238.117.142
Aileu150103.94.181.203
Maubara120103.238.117.104
Guenu Lai110103.238.116.221

Top Hosting IPs in Timor Leste

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
103.143.164.16136anla.gov.tl
103.143.164.22015atauro.gov.tl
103.143.164.13815mnec.gov.tl
103.143.164.16412pdhj.tl
103.94.183.7911xc0530.com
103.94.181.23987f.cn
43.243.120.446xakp.com
43.243.120.4962148.cn
103.143.164.1265igt.gov.tl
180.189.168.34eprocurement.gov.tl
43.243.123.2324zgylgcmh.com
103.94.183.844kuaixiu.com.cn
43.243.179.143tgcipc.com
43.243.123.1493cqino.com
103.143.164.1373mpm.gov.tl
103.94.181.653goodhonor.com.cn
103.143.164.1393gpm.gov.tl
43.243.123.803yilingbianshu.cn
103.94.180.1512guangbida.com
43.243.120.162qdhiwo.net
103.94.183.152allsparklab.com
180.189.169.2522anp.tl
103.94.180.662yunbatx.com
180.189.167.2312adeli.nu
103.94.180.132sdgtdl.cn

Mobile Carriers in Timor Leste 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Telemor2,560103.238.117.0
TT1,024103.112.36.0
Telkomcel51245.115.73.0

Top VPN Providers in Timor Leste

No VPNs detected in Timor Leste.

