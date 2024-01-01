ASNs in Timor Leste — 15
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS133606
|Viettel Timor Leste
|isp
|10,240
|AS38077
|Timor Telecom, SA
|isp
|5,632
|AS58731
|Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (T.L.) S.A.
|isp
|4,608
|AS135065
|National Directorate of Information and Technology
|isp
|768
|AS153183
|Gonsoa, Unipessoal, Lda.
|business
|512
|AS151605
|Sacomtel Lda.
|hosting
|512
|AS149004
|Morapido Net, Unipessoal, Lda.
|hosting
|512
|AS140223
|METROLINK,LDA.
|isp
|512
|AS139688
|TIC TIMOR I.P.
|government
|512
|AS136920
|Gardamor, Lda
|isp
|512
|AS152899
|REDSTAR GLOBAL TIMOR LDA
|hosting
|256
|AS64055
|Ministry of Public Works, Transport
|inactive
|0
|AS148989
|APURVA UNIPESSOAL LDA
|inactive
|0
|AS139687
|TIC TIMOR I.P.
|inactive
|0
|AS136942
|Elite Computer, LDA
|inactive
|0