Indonesia

Indonesia

Nearby countries: PhilippinesMalaysiaPapua New GuineaSingaporeTimor Leste
Map of Indonesia

Summary

ASNs
3,502
IPs
21,049,199 (15% pingable)
Router IPs
584,639
Hosting IPs
864,504
Mobile Carriers
6
VPN Providers
7
Registry
IDNIC

ASNs in Indonesia 3,502

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS23693PT. Telekomunikasi Selularisp5,779,712
AS7713PT Telekomunikasi Indonesiaisp4,244,992
AS4761INDOSAT Internet Network Providerisp2,412,288
AS23700Linknet-Fastnet ASNisp946,176
AS4800PT Aplikanusa Lintasartaisp181,248
AS4787PT Cyberindo Aditamaisp178,688
AS17995PT iForte Global Internethosting165,120
AS24203PT XL Axiataisp140,288
AS17451BIZNET NETWORKSisp121,088
AS9340INDO Internet, PThosting103,424
AS9341PT INDONESIA COMNETS PLUSisp101,888
AS131111PT Mora Telematika Indonesiaisp98,304
AS9905Linknet ASNisp82,944
AS38511PT Remala Abadihosting79,104
AS58495PT Parsaoran Global Datatransisp68,096
AS4796Institute of Technology Bandungeducation66,560
AS3382University of Indonesiaeducation65,536
AS63859PT. Eka Mas Republikhosting54,016
AS135478PT. Cyberindo Aditamaisp41,984
AS9326PT Centrin Utamaisp40,960

Important Routers in Indonesia

IP Address City ASN
125.160.14.22JakartaAS7713
125.160.1.198JakartaAS7713
180.252.3.30JakartaAS7713
180.252.3.186JakartaAS7713
125.160.15.206JakartaAS7713
180.252.0.158JakartaAS7713
125.160.15.46JakartaAS7713
61.247.3.234JakartaAS23700
61.247.3.238JakartaAS23700
125.160.14.194JakartaAS7713
180.252.1.246JakartaAS7713
180.252.1.102JakartaAS7713
180.252.1.250JakartaAS7713
180.252.3.202JakartaAS7713
125.160.0.30JakartaAS7713
180.252.1.154JakartaAS7713
61.247.3.226JakartaAS23700
125.160.14.58JakartaAS7713
125.160.0.58BatamAS7713
61.247.3.222JakartaAS23700
61.247.3.246JakartaAS23700
125.160.1.254JakartaAS7713
180.252.3.222JakartaAS7713
125.160.14.6JakartaAS7713
180.252.1.150JakartaAS7713

Top Cities in Indonesia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Jakarta6,810,427106456,1051.1.1.0
Mulia4,198,6940103.10.136.96
Medan2,681,20246825101.128.105.0
Kediri841,49518372101.128.80.49
Surabaya597,635754,773100.200.100.0
Bandung468,817942,8621.186.170.96
Bekasi447,503882,114101.0.4.32
Depok293,218721,275100.168.50.0
Batam269,648753,535103.1.156.133
Cikarang240,3981003,072101.128.106.107

Top Hosting IPs in Indonesia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
103.253.215.1925,787apotikcentralfarmacilegon.com
1.1.1.123,855xonixia.co
103.174.234.359,986abebudi.my.id
103.174.234.99,980loe93.my.id
103.174.234.319,976alvansyah.my.id
103.174.234.199,858endahriyanti.my.id
103.174.234.239,833athayapandya123.my.id
36.50.77.429,073finassist.id
103.174.234.528,858plastikjogja.my.id
103.147.154.1337,554suryacorp.id
103.139.193.1827,260betajaya.my.id
103.56.204.495,847r-dev.my.id
103.174.234.34,497sempolkuybdl.my.id
103.153.3.232,721matrixpulsa.com
202.138.226.662,256webzan.my.id
203.119.112.412,175uma.id
202.73.25.1222,038kreasiprasasti.id
103.163.138.821,815tunasjayaservice.com
103.163.138.1091,773caritahu.web.id
103.55.39.381,702temuonline.com
103.247.10.2281,690abomasnow67.click
103.179.86.1141,690kexindo.com
203.194.113.851,663pixelizen.com
103.163.138.1071,641simonika.web.id
103.163.138.391,639wearnesfestival.my.id

Mobile Carriers in Indonesia 6

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Telkomsel651,776114.120.0.0
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison144,640103.10.64.0
XL76,288103.3.220.0
322,784103.10.66.0
Smartfren20,480103.143.100.0
PSN512103.167.149.0

Top VPN Providers in Indonesia

Provider id based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN213185.213.83.87
VyprVPN55103.27.229.35
VPNGate17103.125.40.127
Surfshark1093.185.162.8
VeePN1203.114.74.65
PrivateVPN123.248.169.6
ZoogVPN1103.84.192.228

