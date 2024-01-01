Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Singapore

Singapore

Nearby countries: IndonesiaVietnamThailandMalaysiaCambodia
Map of Singapore

Summary

ASNs
709
IPs
23,794,695 (12% pingable)
Router IPs
244,169
Hosting IPs
3,133,037
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
41
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Singapore 709

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS63949Akamai Connected Cloudhosting1,013,504
AS9506Singtel Fibre Broadbandisp942,080
AS55430Starhub Ltdisp795,648
AS3758SingNetisp714,752
AS4657StarHub Ltdisp618,240
AS4773MobileOne Ltd. Mobile/Internet Service Provider Singaporeisp401,152
AS135354NAVER BUSINESS PLATFORM ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LTD.hosting275,712
AS17547M1 NET LTDisp260,608
AS138345StarHub Ltdisp154,368
AS45143SINGTEL MOBILE INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDER Singaporeisp111,616
AS4628Pacific Internet Pte Ltdhosting104,448
AS139341ACEhosting101,888
AS17645ASN - NTT SINGAPORE PTE LTDbusiness82,944
AS140928T20025isp69,632
AS139070Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.hosting69,632
AS1317906 Raffles Quay # 18-00business66,048
AS9877Ngee Ann Polytechnic Computer Centereducation65,536
AS9419Nanyang Technological Universityeducation65,536
AS929221 Tampines Avenue 1education65,536
AS7472NUS Information Technologyeducation65,536

Important Routers in Singapore

No Routers detected in Singapore.

Top Cities in Singapore

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Singapore22,958,04375748,0521.2.3.10
Sengkang New Town165,327546101.100.182.16
Jurong Town150,14110105101.100.171.0
Jurong West124,637341101.127.128.128
Ulu Bedok96,175591101.100.163.96
Woodlands94,9389111101.100.183.192
Kampong Loyang72,897767101.100.178.0
Yishun New Town34,521451101.127.102.224
Choa Chu Kang New Town14,99829101.127.165.72
Bedok New Town14,475690101.127.213.128

Top Hosting IPs in Singapore

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
170.33.13.246278,862bankofjilin.com
3.1.92.763,0893196.cn
35.187.249.22130,159gluoatshealthcare.xyz
13.229.38.22623,959viethoangabcktv.info
54.179.173.6021,305goldenthailand1.online
18.139.62.22621,223guixenoibaianhtuyet.com
13.228.81.3921,191tangquagiangsinh.com
103.11.189.18919,070carbineindustries.com
15.235.208.1516,687ewvqj.shop
68.178.232.10014,326legadocapital.com
103.7.9.2214,184senimancoding.com
43.153.249.9614,12499390.cn
101.33.46.10814,055komafree.cn
43.153.249.19812,542pzcnas.asia
43.153.254.9112,535itcti.com
13.213.28.9411,4444pixel.co.kr
139.180.158.17211,068suryakaltim.com
13.213.201.3610,523gencestore.co
172.104.42.9310,514bubukmesirpapah.my.id
146.103.45.110,188bomber123.net
170.187.198.567,689yi8snpgyji.top
172.104.57.637,400goodfriends.site
54.179.30.87,033moclinhchinhhangz.click
185.237.145.1297,007sonlau.com
52.74.11.2296,944doisongnhandanviet24-7h.click

Mobile Carriers in Singapore 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
M1212,224112.199.128.0
SingTel124,672111.65.32.0
StarHub45,824116.86.150.0
SIMBA2,304210.10.0.0

Top VPN Providers in Singapore

Provider sg based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN1,388212.97.71.23
OVPN5682a0a:b640:1:cb:1018:9862:2bbb:bc8a
ProtonVPN460146.70.142.22
VyprVPN408103.27.231.57
Private Internet Access289188.241.80.64
TunnelBear165206.189.45.1
Mullvad69146.70.199.80
Hotspot Shield565.182.185.18
Surfshark40149.88.23.79
ExpressVPN37173.239.196.3

