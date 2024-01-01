Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Vietnam

Vietnam

Nearby countries: ChinaThailandMyanmarCambodiaLaos
Map of Vietnam

Summary

ASNs
866
IPs
16,585,431 (23% pingable)
Router IPs
5,410,805
Hosting IPs
971,113
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
9
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Vietnam 866

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS45899VNPT Corpisp7,674,880
AS7552Viettel Groupisp5,451,008
AS18403FPT Telecom Companyisp1,420,544
AS24086Viettel Corporationisp483,328
AS45543SaiGon Tourist cable Televition Companyisp196,608
AS135905VIETNAM POSTS AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUPisp135,936
AS7602Sai gon Postel Corporationisp122,880
AS45903CMC Telecom Infrastructure Companyhosting87,040
AS24173Netnam Companyisp64,512
AS131429MOBIFONE Corporationhosting52,480
AS38244VNG Corporationhosting36,864
AS24085Quang Trung Software City Development Companyhosting33,280
AS38735Global Data Service Joint Stock Companyhosting32,768
AS135918VIET DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY LIABILITY COMPANYhosting28,672
AS63737VIETSERVER SERVICES TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITEDhosting20,992
AS38726VTC DIGICOMisp20,480
AS7643Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications (VNPT)hosting20,224
AS131392GMO-Z.com Runsystem Joint Stock Companyhosting19,456
AS24088Hanoi Telecom Joint Stock Company - HCMC Branchisp18,944
AS24176Branch of Netnam Company in Ho Chi Minh Cityisp18,432

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Vietnam

IP Address City ASN
27.68.210.33Ho Chi Minh CityAS7552
27.68.192.10HanoiAS7552
27.68.192.10HanoiAS7552
27.68.208.71Ho Chi Minh CityAS7552
27.68.210.37Ho Chi Minh CityAS7552
116.97.114.183HanoiAS7552
116.97.114.183HanoiAS7552
27.68.247.122Da NangAS7552
113.171.17.210Cần ThơAS45899
113.171.147.18Tân PhúAS45899
27.68.247.126Da NangAS7552
27.68.236.66Ho Chi Minh CityAS7552
116.97.114.141HanoiAS7552
116.97.114.141HanoiAS7552
27.68.255.85Cầu DiễnAS7552
27.68.255.89Cầu DiễnAS7552
116.104.80.32HanoiAS7552
116.104.80.32HanoiAS7552
116.104.80.34HanoiAS7552
116.104.80.34HanoiAS7552
116.97.114.237HanoiAS7552
116.97.114.237HanoiAS7552
27.68.194.113HanoiAS7552
27.68.194.113HanoiAS7552
27.67.66.91HanoiAS7552

Top Cities in Vietnam

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Ho Chi Minh City3,966,415947,9901.52.0.0
Hanoi2,462,5001157,8861.52.100.0
Biên Hòa456,49881911.52.112.208
Thanh Hóa374,5493411.52.146.0
Haiphong374,24281561.52.100.40
Da Nang339,041114881.52.11.0
Vinh230,1614481.53.27.101
Buôn Ma Thuột219,4563611.52.238.104
Cần Thơ204,98933981.52.220.0
Mỹ Tho200,1334621.52.170.100

Top Hosting IPs in Vietnam

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
117.122.125.10776,231beautylab.vn
112.213.91.6167,904chungnhantieuchuan.net
112.213.89.3829,646networksvision.vn
103.18.6.10924,5067789bet.click
203.205.10.13414,622phuonglinhtransport.info.vn
202.92.4.513,619shopangelark.store
210.245.8.1337,224dienmaybansi.com
103.28.36.946,8226666.vn
210.245.8.1346,479laxuyenvang.vn
112.213.89.1504,564thacosil.com
112.213.89.34,046phuquocbustour.com
113.20.119.313,510autoblock.store
103.255.237.743,458emarkethot.it
103.169.35.1903,144minhptph45927.id.vn
103.18.6.1182,504gerg.asia
202.92.7.882,306tinynguyen.com
103.45.229.1012,225saw.com.vn
202.92.5.492,202dienphucthanh.com
202.92.7.542,10510concept.vn
171.244.29.1012,081phukhangsadec.com.vn
103.57.222.171,977freefile.vip
103.15.51.1601,932nguyenthihoa2000.xyz
103.75.185.381,913congtyhoachatmienbac.com
103.57.221.501,910hotrocungcap.net
202.92.4.121,860shopcuddlepet.com

Mobile Carriers in Vietnam 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Vinaphone821,504103.197.184.0
Viettel Mobile201,9841.53.36.0
MobiFone23,808103.156.0.0
Vietnamobile3,072103.129.189.0

Top VPN Providers in Vietnam

Provider vn based VPN IPs Example IP Address
VPNGate2341.52.110.63
NordVPN3845.80.187.43
Private Internet Access37173.239.247.149
Surfshark483.97.112.18
VeePN2103.92.28.189
VPNUnlimited2103.9.78.84
ZoogVPN1103.9.77.27
Witopia1125.212.217.220
PrivateVPN1210.2.64.3

