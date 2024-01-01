|AS45899
|VNPT Corp
|isp
|7,674,880
|AS7552
|Viettel Group
|isp
|5,451,008
|AS18403
|FPT Telecom Company
|isp
|1,420,544
|AS24086
|Viettel Corporation
|isp
|483,328
|AS45543
|SaiGon Tourist cable Televition Company
|isp
|196,608
|AS135905
|VIETNAM POSTS AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP
|isp
|135,936
|AS7602
|Sai gon Postel Corporation
|isp
|122,880
|AS45903
|CMC Telecom Infrastructure Company
|hosting
|87,040
|AS24173
|Netnam Company
|isp
|64,512
|AS131429
|MOBIFONE Corporation
|hosting
|52,480
|AS38244
|VNG Corporation
|hosting
|36,864
|AS24085
|Quang Trung Software City Development Company
|hosting
|33,280
|AS38735
|Global Data Service Joint Stock Company
|hosting
|32,768
|AS135918
|VIET DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY LIABILITY COMPANY
|hosting
|28,672
|AS63737
|VIETSERVER SERVICES TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
|hosting
|20,992
|AS38726
|VTC DIGICOM
|isp
|20,480
|AS7643
|Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications (VNPT)
|hosting
|20,224
|AS131392
|GMO-Z.com Runsystem Joint Stock Company
|hosting
|19,456
|AS24088
|Hanoi Telecom Joint Stock Company - HCMC Branch
|isp
|18,944
|AS24176
|Branch of Netnam Company in Ho Chi Minh City
|isp
|18,432