ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|9,914
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|91,185,423 (13% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|7,288,047
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|2,177,815
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|11
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|31
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|LACNIC