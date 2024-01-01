Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Nearby countries: ColombiaArgentinaPeruVenezuelaBolivia
Summary

ASNs
9,914
IPs
91,185,423 (13% pingable)
Router IPs
7,288,047
Hosting IPs
2,177,815
Mobile Carriers
11
VPN Providers
31
Registry
LACNIC

ASNs in Brazil 9,914

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS26599TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.Aisp11,688,960
AS26615TIM S/Aisp10,253,056
AS28573Claro NXT Telecomunicacoes Ltdaisp9,462,528
AS7738V talisp7,400,448
AS4230CLARO S.A.isp5,680,896
AS18881TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.Aisp4,620,288
AS8167V talisp4,494,336
AS27699TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.Aisp4,493,056
AS10429TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.Aisp1,815,552
AS22085Claro S/Aisp1,586,176
AS1916Rede Nacional de Ensino e Pesquisahosting729,344
AS53006ALGAR TELECOM S/Aisp589,824
AS16735ALGAR TELECOM S/Aisp546,560
AS2715Fundação Carlos Chagas Filho de Amparo a Pesquisahosting407,552
AS27715Locaweb Serviços de Internet S/Ahosting290,048
AS28343UNIFIQUE TELECOMUNICACOES S/Aisp265,728
AS7162Universo Online S.A.business263,424
AS28220CABO SERVICOS DE TELECOMUNICACOES LTDAisp252,928
AS15180DIGITALSERVICES.UOL S.A.business249,856
AS19182TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.Aisp245,760

Important Routers in Brazil

IP Address City ASN
200.25.51.247OsascoAS7195
191.252.31.34OsascoAS27715
72.14.219.180OsascoAS15169
72.14.220.196OsascoAS15169
72.14.215.206OsascoAS15169
23.207.224.197Rio de JaneiroAS20940
23.207.224.133Rio de JaneiroAS20940
191.252.31.50OsascoAS27715
104.119.41.45FortalezaAS20940
177.152.175.209Santa LuziaAS28201
142.250.166.164OsascoAS15169
177.152.175.233Santa LuziaAS28201
177.54.158.30São PauloAS262287
189.1.169.122São PauloAS262287
45.238.98.117OsascoAS52320
177.152.170.73João MonlevadeAS28201
200.25.51.55OsascoAS7195
186.208.211.6AlfenasAS28220
200.237.194.42CarianosAS11242
187.111.254.18São José de MipibuAS28220
187.111.254.26São José de MipibuAS28220
191.240.6.85São PauloAS28202
187.18.187.202FortalezaAS28270
186.202.158.78São PauloAS27715
187.18.187.218FortalezaAS28270

Top Cities in Brazil

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
São Paulo30,235,827123347,7501.178.32.0
Rio de Janeiro7,942,08329412,6521.186.107.128
Campinas3,953,307786,175102.116.103.0
Salvador2,475,5181673,6471.186.125.64
Brasília1,845,7071463,800104.119.45.1
Curitiba1,717,977812,4981.186.111.0
Belo Horizonte1,682,042763,801102.152.24.0
Goiânia1,630,855713,958104.148.35.0
Fortaleza1,554,1281845,3501.186.186.128
Recife1,414,0481282,2681.186.124.136

Top Hosting IPs in Brazil

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
185.133.35.2199,827tsstoreofc.com.br
185.133.35.2292,176ubashopyng.com.br
200.160.2.9563,191temnatv.com.br
186.202.157.7961,437rcosti.com.br
54.232.92.23549,574patuchas.com.br
186.202.135.24048,229psicanalistaalberto.com.br
185.133.35.1341,701ubstore.com.ar
185.133.35.1440,121wedontcare.com.ar
170.82.173.1033,164aftechloja.shop
177.67.112.23825,104kauannyluz.com.br
170.82.174.1023,857beadsboutique.com.br
187.17.111.3522,689goyano.com.br
187.17.111.5712,942sbhpart.com.br
170.82.173.309,757planopj.com.br
201.76.51.2289,567novaaraucaria.com.br
170.82.174.309,431iabadia.com.br
187.84.225.506,546ametllahaircare.com
177.12.171.2546,320unidadedoser.net.br
177.67.115.1606,097anela.com.br
187.73.192.1026,086betevarelaimoveis.com.br
191.6.210.2095,949yalhielingerie.com.br
177.53.140.885,341pradoimports.com
54.232.85.1595,268lunaartuche.com.br
200.160.2.35,161yab.com.br
187.73.192.1004,845lopesreis.com.br

Mobile Carriers in Brazil 11

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Vivo14,237,952131.0.18.0
TIM7,792,640128.201.204.0
Claro2,414,080128.201.195.0
Nextel603,904179.136.0.0
Algar Telecom188,928177.106.102.0
Unifique57,344131.100.93.0
Sercomtel26,368138.59.88.0
Conecta17,408138.0.220.0
Local9,728138.121.9.0
LIGUE1,536143.137.179.0
Surf Telecom512189.76.170.0

Top VPN Providers in Brazil

Provider br based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN498185.153.176.74
TunnelBear426216.238.114.113
Mullvad472804:5364:7000:41::e026
ExpressVPN37173.244.55.32
VPNGate31177.37.168.3
FastVPN26173.245.211.13
ProtonVPN24149.102.251.102
Surfshark16138.199.58.40
Cryptostorm6177.54.145.137
VPNUnlimited5216.238.116.106

