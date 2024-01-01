Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Argentina

Argentina

Nearby countries: BrazilChileBoliviaParaguayUruguay
Map of Argentina

Summary

ASNs
1,297
IPs
19,485,362 (26% pingable)
Router IPs
398,117
Hosting IPs
347,339
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
12
Registry
LACNIC

ASNs in Argentina 1,297

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS7303Telecom Argentina S.A.isp8,429,312
AS22927Telefonica de Argentinaisp3,749,120
AS19037AMX Argentina S.A.isp1,136,640
AS27747Telecentro S.A.isp623,616
AS11664Techtel LMDS Comunicaciones Interactivas S.A.isp548,864
AS11315Telefónica Móviles Argentina S.A. (Movistar Argentina)isp390,144
AS10834Telefonica de Argentinaisp373,248
AS16814NSS S.A.isp160,768
AS27983Red Intercable Digital S.A.isp113,664
AS20207Gigared S.A.isp109,568
AS27984Ver Tv S.A.isp76,800
AS28075ARLINK S.A.isp73,728
AS3597Fundación InnovaThosting65,792
AS5692Universidad Nacional de La Plataeducation65,536
AS4270Red de Interconexion Universitariaeducation65,536
AS3449Universidad Nacional de Buenos Aireseducation65,536
AS27967Gobernacion de la Provincia de Buenos Airesbusiness65,536
AS27833BVNET S.A.isp58,368
AS28114Alpha Tel S.A.isp56,320
AS7908SENCINET LATAM ARGENTINA SAisp53,248

Important Routers in Argentina

IP Address City ASN
200.51.241.1Buenos AiresAS10834
181.88.67.179Buenos AiresAS7303
181.88.67.175Buenos AiresAS7303
190.105.208.2Villa MaríaAS52444
181.88.169.159Buenos AiresAS7303
181.88.169.161Buenos AiresAS7303
104.119.46.49Buenos AiresAS20940
142.250.165.180Buenos AiresAS15169
181.88.64.255CórdobaAS7303
181.88.64.49CórdobaAS7303
181.96.71.65Buenos AiresAS7303
181.96.71.67Buenos AiresAS7303
181.89.5.69Buenos AiresAS7303
181.89.5.75Buenos AiresAS7303
181.89.5.79Buenos AiresAS7303
181.89.5.53Buenos AiresAS7303
142.250.165.186Buenos AiresAS15169
181.88.68.73Buenos AiresAS7303
181.88.68.75Buenos AiresAS7303
181.88.169.157Buenos AiresAS7303
181.106.0.31Buenos AiresAS7303
181.106.0.33Buenos AiresAS7303
104.119.46.47Buenos AiresAS20940
200.43.21.67MocoretáAS7303
181.88.68.209CórdobaAS7303

Top Cities in Argentina

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Buenos Aires8,103,69424212,5651.178.48.0
Córdoba847,761261,947104.28.113.27
La Plata537,65210247132.255.200.0
Rosario411,31123254104.28.113.25
Mar del Plata327,49021662104.28.113.6
San Isidro245,1346169128.254.189.0
San Justo229,050441138.117.14.0
San Juan Bautista213,115714152.168.138.128
Merlo194,832815138.185.112.0
Bahía Blanca194,4731289138.186.152.0

Top Hosting IPs in Argentina

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
200.58.119.21514,127vientosdeagua.com
200.58.101.20011,832juanpablolaporte.com
200.58.112.2506,007gdmaintenancecontractor.site
200.58.101.1075,067papeleriadelmar.com.ar
190.106.145.802,358yamiletcleaningservices.com
200.58.111.1561,415jotadecorazones.com.ar
181.225.136.1401,408rectificacionbelgrano.com
200.58.112.2421,380grupondi.com
200.58.112.2091,343metrik.ar
200.58.112.2431,322verdagua.tur.ar
181.225.136.1101,157adicus.org.ar
200.58.112.1281,156cokifimi.com
200.58.112.491,155royal-holiday-vacationclub.com
181.225.136.1201,134vonavesim.com.ar
200.58.112.1621,087limpitapiz.online
200.58.112.971,075eloncemedia.com
200.58.111.411,063mitierraperu.com
200.58.112.571,062comfortpatagoniainn.com.ar
200.58.112.2261,059laquebradadelsauce.com
200.58.112.2481,051espaciocore.com.ar
200.58.110.271,046regaliyasociados.com.ar
200.58.110.1981,046mantrasoftware.com.ar
200.58.112.1331,043laboticamakers.online
200.58.110.361,039cuatrocondes.com.ar
200.58.112.1141,036llueveconsol.com

Mobile Carriers in Argentina 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Claro336,640128.201.134.0
Personal294,400131.108.82.0
Movistar289,024138.117.21.0

Top VPN Providers in Argentina

Provider ar based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN172103.50.33.63
TunnelBear40103.50.33.209
ProtonVPN1666.90.73.114
Surfshark1489.117.41.68
VPNGate14186.19.22.19
FastVPN8199.33.69.26
ZoogVPN131.40.212.170
PrivateVPN1181.119.160.58
RedshieldVPN1190.103.176.78
StrongVPN1199.33.69.44

