Uruguay

Nearby countries: BrazilArgentinaChileBoliviaParaguay
Map of Uruguay

Summary

ASNs
718
IPs
2,585,839 (38% pingable)
Router IPs
216,698
Hosting IPs
13,129
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
2
Registry
ARIN

ASNs in Uruguay 718

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS6057Administracion Nacional de Telecomunicacionesisp2,155,520
AS19422Telefonica Moviles del Uruguay SAisp139,264
AS1797Uruguayeducation65,536
AS20255Tecnowind S.A.isp32,768
AS14234ZONAMERICAbusiness8,192
AS20002Telstar S.A.isp7,424
AS28000LACNIC - Latin American and Caribbean IP addressbusiness3,584
AS27750Cooperación Latino Americana de Redes Avanzadashosting2,048
AS264665Servicio Central de Informatica - UdelaR (ccTLD .uy)education2,048
AS18667Web2mil S.Abusiness2,048
AS52366Lunamen S.A.business1,792
AS52241Lunamen S.A.hosting1,792
AS61442PASWER INTERNATIONAL S.A.hosting1,536
AS264845LACNIC - Latin American and Caribbean IP addresshosting1,536
AS28001LACNIC - Latin American and Caribbean IP addresshosting1,024
AS273854TELEMAS SOCIEDAD ANONIMAisp1,024
AS268652Latin American and Caribbean IP address Regional Registryhosting1,024
AS265039Latin American and Caribbean IP address Regional Registryisp1,024
AS264493Latin American and Caribbean IP address Regional Registryisp1,024
AS52224LACNIC - Latin American and Caribbean IP addresshosting768

Important Routers in Uruguay

IP Address City ASN
200.40.161.15MontevideoAS6057
200.40.161.17MontevideoAS6057
200.40.78.49MontevideoAS6057
200.40.78.73MontevideoAS6057
200.40.162.85MontevideoAS6057
200.40.162.83MontevideoAS6057
200.40.78.57MontevideoAS6057
200.40.78.59MontevideoAS6057
200.40.162.13MontevideoAS6057
200.40.162.15MontevideoAS6057
200.40.162.3MontevideoAS6057
200.40.162.23MontevideoAS6057
200.40.77.91MontevideoAS6057
200.40.77.219MontevideoAS6057
200.40.161.13MontevideoAS6057
200.40.161.11MontevideoAS6057
200.40.75.7MontevideoAS6057
200.40.78.19MontevideoAS6057
200.40.75.5MontevideoAS6057
200.40.78.17MontevideoAS6057
179.31.62.38MontevideoAS6057
200.40.75.1MontevideoAS6057
200.40.75.3MontevideoAS6057
200.40.77.5MontevideoAS6057
200.40.77.7MontevideoAS6057

Top Cities in Uruguay

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Montevideo2,574,8691711,176103.193.4.0
Maldonado3,96325152.156.217.183
Colonia Nicolich1,1970152.156.219.104
Piriápolis1,0960152.156.217.28
Valentines4740152.156.125.208
Paso de Carrasco4050152.156.223.122
Colonia del Sacramento395113179.31.62.100
Costa Azul3200190.132.36.0
Punta del Este31522152.156.217.208
Atlántida2920167.60.122.180

Top Hosting IPs in Uruguay

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
179.27.153.62608netdata.uy
45.228.65.61368perdidosyhallados.com
161.0.125.67321bicicletascano.uy
190.64.214.146289south.uy
179.27.153.29271diariodearena.uy
179.27.153.3253urologialaser.com.uy
45.228.65.55246leonardogaret.com.uy
179.27.153.55245ardoino.com.uy
45.228.65.72243rola.com.uy
179.27.158.26212redtree-engineering.com
179.27.153.36210centromandalas.com.uy
179.27.153.25203maferteck.uy
179.27.154.34200samlabo.com.uy
161.0.125.70187figueroaconsultores.uy
179.27.153.17178ferromak.com.uy
179.27.156.59174parabrisasmarrero.com
45.228.65.104171antale.com.uy
179.27.154.36161sfsoluciones.com.uy
45.228.65.111153coachingjuridico.uy
179.27.153.20150sudeppu.uy
200.40.79.197145francoyasociados.com.uy
179.27.153.30137grupomcf.com
161.0.125.69136eliman.com.uy
179.27.158.98132escritoriocamy.com
179.27.153.10123dynatech.com.uy

Mobile Carriers in Uruguay 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Antel189,696167.108.0.0
Movistar65,792152.156.0.0
Claro2,048170.51.224.0
Personal256181.103.76.0

Top VPN Providers in Uruguay

Provider uy based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN3782.149.79.2
Surfshark4212.119.32.19

