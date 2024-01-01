Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Peru

Peru

Nearby countries: BrazilColombiaChileEcuadorBolivia
Map of Peru

Summary

ASNs
213
IPs
3,597,247 (10% pingable)
Router IPs
111,154
Hosting IPs
17,819
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
6
Registry
LACNIC

ASNs in Peru 213

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS6147Telefonica del Peru S.A.A.isp1,511,936
AS12252America Movil Peru S.A.C.isp671,744
AS21575ENTEL PERU S.A.isp526,080
AS19180AMERICATEL PERU S.A.isp135,424
AS3132Red Cientifica Peruanahosting98,816
AS27843WIN EMPRESAS S.A.C.hosting72,448
AS262210VIETTEL PERÚ S.A.C.isp66,560
AS265691WI-NET TELECOM S.A.C.isp51,200
AS271814NEXTNET SACisp17,920
AS22411GTD PERÚ S.Ahosting16,384
AS28032INTERNEXA PERU S.Aisp13,056
AS262182TELEFONICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS PERU S.A.C.isp12,800
AS262253ECONOCABLE MEDIA SAChosting12,288
AS270068DESARROLLO DE INFRAESTRUCTURA DE TELECOMUNICACIONES PERU S.A.C. (INFRATEL)hosting8,192
AS272836CALA SERVICIOS INTEGRALES E.I.R.L.isp4,608
AS273000TELCOM MIKROTIK PERU S.A.C.isp4,352
AS269862M & B Soluciones Peru S.A.C. (FASTNET)isp4,352
AS266757SATELITAL TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A.Cisp4,352
AS52278FRAVATEL EIRLisp4,096
AS273067LOA NETWORK JL S.A.C.isp4,096

Important Routers in Peru

IP Address City ASN
84.16.6.33LimaAS12956
84.16.9.13LimaAS12956
181.176.255.134LimaAS262210
181.176.255.110LimaAS262210
38.250.113.254LimaAS266771
5.53.0.46LimaAS12956
8.243.120.14La MolinaAS3356
190.98.132.207LimaAS12956
190.12.78.217LimaAS27843
181.176.255.70LimaAS262210
190.108.94.75LimaAS28032
8.243.125.101La MolinaAS3356
84.16.9.7LimaAS12956
5.53.0.50LimaAS12956
213.140.39.51LimaAS12956
181.176.254.33LimaAS262210
190.216.176.42La MolinaAS3549
179.6.181.19LimaAS12252
204.199.160.169La MolinaAS3549
200.25.75.25LimaAS7195
84.16.11.206LimaAS12956
195.22.222.67LimaAS6762
213.140.50.109LimaAS12956
172.68.222.2LimaAS13335
200.25.47.14LimaAS7195

Top Cities in Peru

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Lima2,484,521934,352101.44.254.0
San Francisco De Borja87,951750143.208.66.0
Huancayo84,589663104.28.115.74
La Molina77,55912668103.22.192.0
San Isidro77,4729135138.117.162.192
Manchay Bajo64,995416132.251.192.0
Chosica62,49723161.132.78.24
Arequipa56,6171332104.28.115.82
Piura54,633340104.28.115.76
Chimbote45,78211104.28.115.72

Top Hosting IPs in Peru

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
192.141.41.70249ame.com.pe
192.141.41.10228cpal.lat
192.141.41.86227foshdata.com
192.141.41.50224enginetwork.com.pe
161.132.57.248224lucejoyeriaperuana.com
161.132.57.229218objetivolegal.com.pe
161.132.57.102191ecocleangestion.com.pe
190.117.208.45188greenhousemapi.com
161.132.57.210185cass.com.pe
181.176.68.50181utilitariosmedicos.com
161.132.57.235180onefibra.pe
161.132.57.240180perupernos.com.pe
161.132.57.227173techosdemaderajulca.com.pe
161.132.57.104173orogrissac.com
161.132.57.224170macinser.com.pe
161.132.57.233164ajadcorp.com
161.132.57.236164vidnatur.com.pe
161.132.57.218162iss-systems.pe
161.132.57.103161rrhhconsulting.com.pe
161.132.57.108161directorstudio.work
161.132.57.107158simi.net.pe
161.132.57.212158grupomanrique.pe
161.132.57.249157hablemospanish.com
161.132.57.234156spedimaq.com
161.132.57.105150enviamax.pe

Mobile Carriers in Peru 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Movistar92,672181.64.122.0
Bitel65,024181.176.0.0
Claro51,968129.222.177.0
Entel8,448132.157.0.0

Top VPN Providers in Peru

Provider pe based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN35185.239.151.12
FastVPN10205.185.218.28
Surfshark895.173.223.99
VPNGate538.253.148.156
IVPN179.127.252.66
StrongVPN1205.185.218.249

