Croatia

Nearby countries: ItalyHungarySerbiaBosnia and HerzegovinaSlovenia
Map of Croatia

Summary

ASNs
184
IPs
2,376,108 (9% pingable)
Router IPs
16,137
Hosting IPs
100,015
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
7
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Croatia 184

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS5391Hrvatski Telekom d.d.isp1,126,656
AS2108Croatian Academic and Research Networkeducation230,144
AS31012A1 Hrvatska d.o.o.isp163,840
AS13046Hrvatski Telekom d.d.isp139,520
AS12810A1 Hrvatska d.o.o.isp132,864
AS205714Telemach Hrvatska d.o.o.isp131,072
AS34594Telemach Hrvatska d.o.o.isp124,928
AS35549A1 Hrvatska d.o.o.isp52,736
AS29485A1 Hrvatska d.o.o.isp36,864
AS57888Telesat d.o.o.isp23,552
AS34362Terrakom d.o.o.isp21,248
AS44377MAGIC NET D.O.O.isp14,336
AS211619MAXKO d.o.o.hosting13,312
AS25528A1 Hrvatska d.o.o.isp12,288
AS41454Optika Kabel TV d.o.o.isp8,192
AS61094CRATIS d.o.o.hosting6,912
AS15994A1 Hrvatska d.o.o.isp6,656
AS44306OMONIA d.o.o.hosting6,144
AS1886BT NET d.o.o. za trgovinu i uslugeisp6,144
AS61211SETCOR d.o.o.hosting4,864

Important Routers in Croatia

IP Address City ASN
213.147.96.78ZagrebAS35549
86.32.64.1ZagrebAS205714
193.198.229.141ZagrebAS2108
80.239.167.225ZagrebAS1299
213.147.96.102ZagrebAS35549
212.162.29.110ZagrebAS3356
83.139.120.130ZagrebAS15994
83.139.120.110ZagrebAS15994
94.253.152.1ZagrebAS31012
212.162.29.121ZagrebAS3356
83.139.120.18ZagrebAS15994
62.115.191.67ZagrebAS1299
62.115.191.66ZagrebAS1299
83.139.120.14ZagrebAS15994
94.253.167.129ZagrebAS31012
46.234.84.1SplitAS31012
85.94.70.9ZagrebAS34362
86.32.2.159ZagrebAS205714
86.32.2.153ZagrebAS205714
109.60.20.1SplitAS31012
94.253.168.1SplitAS31012
46.234.76.1ZagrebAS31012
89.164.64.29ZagrebAS13046
171.75.8.10ZagrebAS3356
171.75.9.25ZagrebAS3356

Top Cities in Croatia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Zagreb1,504,196854,036102.38.234.0
Osijek167,245979109.227.17.62
Rijeka116,42013123109.227.16.240
Makarska81,161255109.227.22.139
Varaždin75,720738109.227.59.64
Pula54,1649133109.227.16.192
Zadar42,130660109.227.18.16
Čakovec26,05945109.227.20.173
Šibenik25,854411109.227.18.158
Slavonski Brod19,956419109.227.21.204

Top Hosting IPs in Croatia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
194.36.45.165785lofiel.hr
178.218.165.214709pegasus-gradnja.hr
194.36.45.197703vodicvinkovci.com.hr
178.218.165.208648elim.hr
178.218.165.207641bikiciromic.hr
185.62.73.89634is-consulting.hr
194.36.45.211568andreja-turk.com
178.218.165.202567adriajob.com
178.218.165.210547palantir.hr
178.218.165.216543sailingwithrocketa.com
178.218.165.103539saric-projekt.hr
185.62.73.98528poliklinika-kresimir.hr
178.218.166.200506saba-pgz.hr
178.218.165.209506meditiranje.com
91.234.46.87503medwaydoo.com
178.218.165.213497villaalba-istra.com
185.220.24.27489ninea.eu
178.218.165.211473klesarstvo-novalja.hr
178.218.165.206471starikotaci.hr
185.62.75.179465kokonoba.com
185.58.73.241460danyelle-yachting.com
194.36.45.212454godoflovee.eu
91.234.46.76446luxed-up.com
178.218.165.137445marketing-world.biz
178.218.165.205441mojpark.com

Mobile Carriers in Croatia 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
HT HR40,960178.160.41.0
A1 HR16,640212.15.160.0

Top VPN Providers in Croatia

Provider hr based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN2112.58.74.4
ProtonVPN40178.218.167.212
Surfshark6149.102.247.132
VPNUnlimited692.243.65.31
ExpressVPN285.203.20.83
PrivateVPN185.10.56.126
IVPN1169.150.242.16

