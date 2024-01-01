Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Italy

Italy

Nearby countries: FranceAustriaSwitzerlandCroatiaSlovenia
Map of Italy

Summary

ASNs
1,423
IPs
57,502,661 (15% pingable)
Router IPs
385,366
Hosting IPs
4,097,025
Mobile Carriers
9
VPN Providers
35
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Italy 1,423

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS3269Telecom Italia S.p.A.isp20,856,320
AS1267WIND TRE S.P.A.isp6,567,936
AS30722Vodafone Italia S.p.A.isp5,560,832
AS12874Fastweb SpAisp3,565,824
AS137Consortium GARReducation2,762,752
AS16232Telecom Italia S.p.A.isp1,777,664
AS8968BT Italia S.p.A.isp826,112
AS8612Tiscali Italia S.P.A.isp670,720
AS3302Retelit Digital Services S.p.A.hosting617,984
AS12663Vodafone Italia S.p.A.isp576,512
AS210278Sky Italia srlisp394,240
AS35612EOLO S.p.A.isp361,472
AS31034Aruba S.p.A.hosting287,232
AS24608WIND TRE S.P.A.isp262,144
AS29286SKYLOGIC S.P.A.isp172,544
AS20746Telecom Italia S.p.A.isp172,288
AS3313BT Italia S.p.A.hosting159,744
AS198471OpNet spaisp141,056
AS6762TELECOM ITALIA SPARKLE S.p.A.hosting132,352
AS24771FCA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, EXCELLENCE AND METHODS S.P.A.business131,584

Important Routers in Italy

IP Address City ASN
195.22.197.231PalermoAS6762
195.22.197.205PalermoAS6762
93.186.128.83MilanAS6762
72.14.212.57FiginoAS15169
83.211.9.219FiginoAS3302
195.22.218.59PalermoAS6762
142.250.171.192MilanAS15169
85.159.176.105MalangheroAS34606
85.159.176.101TurinAS34606
23.210.57.133MilanAS20940
188.114.100.11MilanAS13335
188.114.100.9MilanAS13335
188.114.100.21MilanAS13335
23.197.65.131RomeAS20940
23.197.65.195RomeAS20940
195.22.212.151FiginoAS6762
23.210.57.199MilanAS20940
195.22.212.153MilanAS6762
23.197.65.129RomeAS20940
23.197.65.193RomeAS20940
62.115.186.105MilanAS1299
151.7.81.25MilanAS1267
151.7.81.29MilanAS1267
185.94.193.46FiginoAS9009
80.150.168.132MilanAS3320

Top Cities in Italy

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Milan13,798,01239841,607101.56.0.0
Rome5,912,46715912,442101.56.10.96
Turin4,003,3638815,124101.56.176.128
Naples2,830,461289,068101.56.129.0
Bologna2,788,9154215,016101.56.100.128
Rho2,113,01352,357109.115.0.168
Brescia1,902,794396,371101.56.35.192
Prato1,449,247194,074101.56.112.128
Monza1,308,605305,492101.56.224.0
Modena1,098,677193,770101.56.85.248

Top Hosting IPs in Italy

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
62.149.128.40412,179websalernitana.net
62.149.128.157380,460wip-experience.com
62.149.128.154380,188stile-store.com
62.149.128.160380,113bellinoantonio.it
62.149.128.151378,823gpsastegiudiziarie.com
195.110.124.133332,417villamaracci.com
62.149.128.163327,085roninmanga.it
62.149.128.166325,577areacostruzionisrl.it
62.149.128.45256,581castiglionetonno.com
62.149.128.74161,424marengomaurovini.it
62.149.128.72161,230auriemmasrl.com
81.88.57.6888,176sextant-immobilier.com
81.88.48.7185,474contactospremium.com
81.88.58.21676,519loeffelliste.ch
195.110.124.18874,304karatesportpertutti.it
195.110.124.14873,159michelozzibevande.com
195.110.124.15456,168profitlaunch-lab.com
81.88.57.7055,209ruglam.pt
62.149.189.7131,766bprospect.it
81.88.57.9626,048ledibenn.org
81.88.63.4624,774baseusaspiratore.com
80.88.85.1621,342gscolor.info
194.242.61.7119,348trombaamico.it
217.61.43.2218,875spartivento.shop
81.88.48.7318,717guardiancloudstorage.com

Mobile Carriers in Italy 9

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
WINDTRE1,515,264151.11.216.0
TIM1,125,376109.52.0.0
Vodafone946,944101.56.45.0
Iliad575,74437.160.0.0
Fastweb420,096151.0.135.0
LINKEM32,000109.236.16.0
GO internet512185.11.224.0
Poste Mobile2565.11.126.0
BT Italia25691.220.4.0

Top VPN Providers in Italy

Provider it based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN1,37745.11.82.110
OVPN1,1502a02:29e0:1:135:1012:eff7:a2c3:eb21
Private Internet Access126156.146.41.90
ProtonVPN96146.70.182.8
TunnelBear8345.9.251.211
Surfshark5884.17.58.208
FastVPN5069.16.157.134
PerfectPrivacy21192.145.127.212
Hotspot Shield9185.161.190.114
ExpressVPN82.57.170.132

