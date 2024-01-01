|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Paris
|24,390,440
|650
|51,127
|1.179.112.139
|Nanterre
|2,240,297
|11
|46
|109.0.21.0
|Lille
|1,854,256
|57
|3,533
|103.31.237.0
|Courbevoie
|1,724,317
|36
|276
|109.18.237.0
|Lyon
|1,322,109
|87
|1,814
|103.58.8.0
|Strasbourg
|1,179,535
|53
|1,809
|103.212.80.0
|Toulouse
|1,123,658
|46
|1,011
|104.28.210.78
|Marseille
|1,079,748
|129
|3,975
|101.203.77.0
|Roubaix
|915,521
|8
|2,474
|107.189.101.0
|Boulogne-Billancourt
|733,584
|33
|450
|109.18.158.0