France

France

Map of France

Summary

ASNs
2,432
IPs
82,674,853 (8% pingable)
Router IPs
2,980,774
Hosting IPs
11,115,995
Mobile Carriers
5
VPN Providers
44
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in France 2,432

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS3215Orange S.A.isp20,021,504
AS15557Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SAisp15,800,576
AS12322Free SASisp10,985,472
AS5410Bouygues Telecom SAisp7,092,224
AS16276OVH SAShosting4,383,488
AS2200Renatereducation2,482,944
AS51207Free Mobile SASisp1,583,104
AS29447SCALEWAY S.A.S.isp1,507,328
AS12876SCALEWAY S.A.S.hosting475,136
AS5511Orange S.A.isp455,936
AS1942Renatereducation396,288
AS1715Renatereducation393,728
AS777CEA-Saclayeducation329,472
AS9159Credit Agricole SAbusiness262,656
AS16347ADISTA SAShosting231,424
AS1945Renatereducation197,120
AS34177CELESTE SAShosting192,768
AS8399SEWAN SAShosting172,288
AS8362NordNet SAisp150,784
AS41272MOSELLE TELECOMisp147,456

Important Routers in France

IP Address City ASN
62.115.154.23AubervilliersAS1299
80.231.154.199Saint-DenisAS6453
193.251.132.201ParisAS5511
213.152.18.147ParisAS8218
80.231.245.13Saint-DenisAS6453
195.89.97.142ParisAS1273
213.144.173.169ParisAS6762
31.33.19.2ParisAS5410
87.245.246.247ParisAS9002
193.251.131.8ParisAS5511
213.248.88.41ParisAS1299
213.144.168.175ParisAS6762
195.89.115.142ParisAS1273
80.231.165.49MarseilleAS6453
195.219.187.3MarseilleAS6453
86.69.254.141ParisAS15557
81.65.43.14ParisAS15557
86.69.254.189ParisAS15557
109.0.160.109ParisAS15557
77.128.4.201ParisAS15557
149.11.175.106ParisAS174
23.210.53.151Quinze-VingtsAS20940
86.69.254.181ParisAS15557
23.210.53.149ParisAS20940
77.128.4.218ParisAS15557

Top Cities in France

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Paris24,390,44065051,1271.179.112.139
Nanterre2,240,2971146109.0.21.0
Lille1,854,256573,533103.31.237.0
Courbevoie1,724,31736276109.18.237.0
Lyon1,322,109871,814103.58.8.0
Strasbourg1,179,535531,809103.212.80.0
Toulouse1,123,658461,011104.28.210.78
Marseille1,079,7481293,975101.203.77.0
Roubaix915,52182,474107.189.101.0
Boulogne-Billancourt733,58433450109.18.158.0

Top Hosting IPs in France

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
213.186.33.52,267,134elo-qualite.net
217.70.184.38879,449abnec-42.fr
145.239.37.162126,877euranimi.be
51.91.236.255117,939sarahclaudet-naturopathe.com
217.70.184.55112,227georges-literie.fr
146.59.209.152101,598teamvh74.fr
54.36.91.6298,972lba-plombier-aureilhan.fr
51.91.236.19398,149ctsa-shop.fr
94.23.162.16392,951raiosv.com
81.92.80.5584,456pensionsinvest.eu
81.92.80.5684,373easyintra.fr
164.132.235.1778,671annesophieguerrier.com
188.165.53.18578,257doggy-care.be
213.186.33.8771,5853h-immo.sn
185.26.105.24467,354tribunco.fr
213.186.33.1965,642vincentpoudens.fr
5.39.10.9364,513sht.com.ua
46.105.57.16957,629bleumetal.com
213.186.33.455,987controle-sols-sportifs.fr
87.98.154.14655,910mayeride.yt
213.186.33.1748,158ophtalmic-perfexion.fr
213.186.33.347,124capesland-modelisme.com
213.186.33.4046,994novozen.net
195.64.164.8736,708xn--sant-nature-ebb.eu
213.186.33.236,449comprendre-ses-reves.fr

Mobile Carriers in France 5

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Orange4,844,032109.208.10.0
Free2,755,07237.165.0.0
SFR2,030,592109.0.150.0
Bouygues1,232,384128.78.100.0
SFR Réunion1,024195.115.116.0

Top VPN Providers in France

Provider fr based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN3,69045.84.137.21
OVPN9982001:ac8:25:400:1012:ea7e:3d5d:8033
ProtonVPN998146.70.194.120
TunnelBear45745.63.114.92
Mullvad114146.70.184.243
Private Internet Access97156.146.63.162
Surfshark7185.204.70.98
PerfectPrivacy442001:41d0:8:d154::9
Cryptostorm2862.210.11.60
FastVPN26185.108.106.244

