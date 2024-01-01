Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Summary

ASNs
3,618
IPs
112,548,192 (21% pingable)
Router IPs
2,888,917
Hosting IPs
8,012,751
Mobile Carriers
11
VPN Providers
45
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in United Kingdom 3,618

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS2856British Telecommunications PLCisp12,266,496
AS5089Virgin Media Limitedisp8,875,520
AS5607Sky UK Limitedisp8,188,672
AS786Jisc Services Limitededucation7,238,144
AS12576EE Limitedisp3,564,032
AS13285TalkTalk Communications Limitedisp3,059,200
AS5378Vodafone Limitedisp2,531,328
AS6871Plusnetisp2,138,368
AS8220COLT Technology Services Group Limitedisp1,362,432
AS9105TalkTalk Communications Limitedisp1,212,416
AS8426Claranet Limitedhosting987,136
AS5413Daisy Corporate Services Trading Ltdbusiness737,280
AS5400British Telecommunications PLCisp693,504
AS8851GCI Network Solutions Limitedhosting581,120
AS31655Gamma Telecom Holdings Ltdisp569,600
AS212238Datacamp Limitedhosting559,104
AS13037Zen Internet Ltdisp530,944
AS206067Hutchison 3G UK Limitedisp529,408
AS3300British Telecommunications PLChosting513,280
AS15395Rackspace Ltd.hosting402,432

Important Routers in United Kingdom

IP Address City ASN
195.219.16.129LondonAS6453
195.219.213.131LondonAS6453
80.231.130.130LondonAS6453
2.120.14.74Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.15.108LondonAS5607
2.120.15.80Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.14.132LondonAS5607
2.120.15.76Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.14.128Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.14.72Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.15.100Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.14.22Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.15.106LondonAS5607
2.120.14.172Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.15.78Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.14.130LondonAS5607
2.120.10.200Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.8.74LondonAS5607
2.120.14.86Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.15.112LondonAS5607
2.120.15.74Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.15.194Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.15.72LondonAS5607
2.120.14.126Southend-on-SeaAS5607
2.120.14.200LondonAS5607

Top Cities in United Kingdom

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
London45,829,224127390,2521.39.8.0
Ipswich5,285,606182,342109.144.112.0
Manchester3,373,59819715,8831.186.178.0
Leeds2,311,211772,102102.129.157.0
Reading1,914,659443,421103.63.149.0
Newbury1,360,70129410103.15.171.0
Bristol1,063,514932,291103.20.134.0
Liverpool989,720662,344103.174.156.144
Sheffield978,816581,532104.28.202.25
Chertsey919,777525109.170.216.168

Top Hosting IPs in United Kingdom

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
27.124.125.171536,036greenremediationsolutions.com
213.171.195.105483,838englishwestcoastmusic.org
85.233.160.22375,559foodjob.co.uk
94.136.40.82209,307embarrassingbodiesdentist.co.uk
88.208.252.9162,308qualityhydraulicpower.com
85.233.160.215161,523ladysbridgestudios.com
217.19.248.132118,339superslots.jp
79.170.40.4117,267vulnsniper.co.uk
46.23.69.44110,890rhododendrons.info
195.149.84.10184,650blombergtv.com
195.149.84.10084,589chicagolights.com
185.151.30.13879,862scottisheleague.org
27.124.125.17375,424smart-tech.au
158.176.194.18368,378lustruzi.shop
141.125.104.20868,350clockaddict.com
158.176.192.5268,321sou9i.com
141.125.157.1968,225vividshop.ma
62.233.121.6158,861botox-patch.com
109.68.33.2553,266voiceovercathyholding.com
62.233.121.540,975countryworks.co.uk
109.123.121.24334,715velomepior.cyou
94.136.40.5131,028nonalcoholicbeer.co.uk
109.68.33.1827,787tcla.co.uk
18.130.191.14927,099vrk.in
27.124.125.1824,268mbbuildingandpest.com.au

Mobile Carriers in United Kingdom 11

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
EE5,928,448109.144.16.0
Vodafone UK501,760146.198.203.0
3331,008188.240.71.0
O2 (UK)172,288147.78.4.0
Relish3,84083.216.72.0
Talk Talk3,5842.101.227.0
BT2,304185.52.109.0
JT512185.34.232.0
Mobiuz256185.163.26.0
Cloud9256194.54.172.0
Vectone Mobile25646.43.176.0

Top VPN Providers in United Kingdom

Provider gb based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN9,12991.196.223.240
OVPN1,0992001:ac8:31:8900:1011:9e79:70c:fc41
ProtonVPN660149.50.209.177
Private Internet Access282194.110.13.9
FastVPN226185.91.122.167
Mullvad188146.70.132.82
Surfshark188195.140.213.244
PerfectPrivacy592a02:8c8:c10:30::17
VPNUK54109.169.25.85
Hotspot Shield40185.198.91.125

