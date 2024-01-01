Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Belgium

Belgium

Nearby countries: GermanyFranceUnited KingdomNetherlandsLuxembourg
Map of Belgium

Summary

ASNs
437
IPs
13,641,056 (33% pingable)
Router IPs
822,579
Hosting IPs
930,178
Mobile Carriers
6
VPN Providers
21
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Belgium 437

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS5432Proximus NVisp3,920,384
AS6848Telenet BVisp2,290,688
AS47377Orange Belgium SAisp905,984
AS2611BELNETeducation861,952
AS12392VOO S.A.isp422,912
AS8368BENESOL BACKBONEhosting142,592
AS9031EDPNET Belgium BVisp94,208
AS6696VERIXI SAhosting83,456
AS34762Combell NVhosting82,176
AS199541EUROCONTROL, the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigationbusiness72,448
AS49268Hermes Telecom BVBAbusiness65,536
AS42165European Commission - Directorate General - Joint Research Centrebusiness65,536
AS31612Agfa Gevaert NVbusiness65,536
AS28747Easyhost BVBAhosting39,168
AS213160Council of the EU, General Secretariatbusiness33,280
AS9208WIN S.A.hosting22,272
AS6774Belgacom International Carrier Services SAisp20,224
AS50083Hermes Telecom BVBAisp19,712
AS60436KBC GLOBAL SERVICES NVbusiness16,896
AS198912Societe Internationale de Telecommunications Aeronautiquesbusiness16,896

Important Routers in Belgium

IP Address City ASN
213.224.200.174BeringenAS6848
213.224.203.230BeringenAS6848
213.224.205.206BeringenAS6848
213.224.203.78BeringenAS6848
213.224.202.142BeringenAS6848
213.224.201.70BrusselsAS6848
213.224.205.70BeringenAS6848
213.224.203.174BeringenAS6848
213.224.201.142BeringenAS6848
213.224.205.46BeringenAS6848
213.224.207.142BeringenAS6848
213.224.206.102BeringenAS6848
213.224.205.54BeringenAS6848
213.224.201.102BeringenAS6848
213.224.201.22BeringenAS6848
213.224.205.22BeringenAS6848
213.224.205.182BeringenAS6848
213.224.205.102BeringenAS6848
213.224.205.30BrusselsAS6848
213.224.205.38BeringenAS6848
213.224.205.214BeringenAS6848
213.224.206.126BeringenAS6848
213.224.204.78BeringenAS6848
213.224.201.46BeringenAS6848
213.224.205.222BeringenAS6848

Top Cities in Belgium

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Brussels4,408,5601544,2111.179.112.0
Turnhout1,607,335102,917109.128.107.0
Beringen1,056,27693,637109.128.100.0
Ieper824,39071,047109.128.48.0
Antwerpen620,71729430103.109.244.0
Manage610,2275364109.128.1.0
Molenbeek-Saint-Jean240,553470109.128.116.128
Gent224,14514141104.28.192.28
Saint-Vith209,7587230109.129.58.136
Staden181,190326109.131.48.164

Top Hosting IPs in Belgium

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
217.19.237.5490,530fti-and.com
217.21.190.13957,606limiteddesign.be
34.76.205.12449,952bestequipdirect.shop
34.77.10.2033,922calzadopradillo.es
35.187.82.10820,346linukraine.com
217.21.190.17518,139godvolkoffie.be
217.21.190.14614,613sloopopvolging.be
212.123.6.25411,437hostedwsf.com
104.155.59.20210,275bluegrassbellehouse.com
34.78.155.356,842psiquiatralemus.com
62.213.218.2446,767d-tyle.be
62.213.218.1764,598seaportcell.net
34.22.148.844,397restauranteartebakarra.com
34.77.225.873,941artisans-plus-nevers.fr
185.86.17.503,801notermandakwerken.be
35.187.101.343,147sayanns.com
217.21.190.1502,646blse.nl
104.155.87.962,564xn--godtget-ixa.dk
34.76.180.2292,472xn--rabattlnk-12a.se
146.148.6.1902,443signalering.be
35.189.242.742,396organisedbride.com
185.3.216.142,373ikzomerwvl.be
185.35.172.2422,112micropigmentation-capillaire.eu
35.241.172.1092,003olexonio.com
34.77.204.461,914cse-sepal.com

Mobile Carriers in Belgium 6

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Proximus809,728109.135.30.0
Orange336,640178.50.0.0
Base323,840185.23.244.0
Orange Belgium17,152149.154.192.0
VOO2,816109.88.152.0
Citymesh Connect25631.31.151.0

Top VPN Providers in Belgium

Provider be based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN934109.236.62.231
ProtonVPN14191.90.123.180
Private Internet Access62149.22.90.228
Surfshark60103.109.244.107
Mullvad5282.102.19.82
FastVPN40216.131.105.158
Hotspot Shield5193.9.114.19
AirVPN5194.187.251.155
Cryptostorm337.120.236.14
ExpressVPN3185.132.187.165

