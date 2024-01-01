ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|437
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|13,641,056 (33% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|822,579
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|930,178
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|6
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|21
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|RIPE