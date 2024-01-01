Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Netherlands

Map of Netherlands

Summary

ASNs
1,717
IPs
55,060,785 (14% pingable)
Router IPs
1,288,906
Hosting IPs
9,681,326
Mobile Carriers
7
VPN Providers
44
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Netherlands 1,717

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS20940Akamai International B.V.hosting13,905,408
AS1103SURF B.V.education7,203,584
AS1136KPN B.V.isp6,746,880
AS33915Vodafone Libertel B.V.isp5,887,232
AS6830Liberty Global B.V.isp2,763,264
AS1101SURF B.V.education1,904,128
AS50266Odido Netherlands B.V.isp1,675,776
AS15830Equinix (EMEA) Acquisition Enterprises B.V.hosting1,198,336
AS3265KPN B.V.isp948,224
AS15480Vodafone Libertel B.V.isp799,232
AS13127Odido Netherlands B.V.isp757,248
AS31615Odido Netherlands B.V.isp606,208
AS60781LeaseWeb Netherlands B.V.hosting482,304
AS15435DELTA Fiber Nederland B.V.isp316,416
AS21286KPN B.V.business274,176
AS2830Verizon Nederland B.V.business236,800
AS42894Ministerie van Verkeer en Waterstaat/Rijkswaterstaatbusiness230,400
AS1128SURF B.V.education196,608
AS1124Universiteit van Amsterdameducation196,608
AS28685Routit BVisp192,000

Important Routers in Netherlands

IP Address City ASN
185.15.209.51DrontenAS52000
194.127.172.3AmsterdamAS62240
149.6.129.18Oude MeerAS174
149.11.202.58AmsterdamAS174
141.136.106.174AmsterdamAS3257
141.136.106.206AmsterdamAS3257
194.127.172.6AmsterdamAS62240
212.45.37.243AmsterdamAS12414
85.128.132.154RozenburgAS15967
85.128.132.155RozenburgAS15967
92.223.126.73AmsterdamAS199524
209.85.148.162AmsterdamAS15169
23.197.69.131AmsterdamAS20940
23.197.69.195AmsterdamAS20940
223.165.7.55AmsterdamAS7578
212.45.37.241AmsterdamAS12414
149.11.38.19AmsterdamAS174
149.11.38.18AmsterdamAS174
212.45.37.227AmsterdamAS12414
213.51.64.133AmsterdamAS33915
80.231.131.161AmsterdamAS6453
213.19.197.34AmsterdamAS3356
209.85.172.236AmsterdamAS15169
213.51.64.5AmsterdamAS33915
195.219.194.149AmsterdamAS6453

Top Cities in Netherlands

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Amsterdam18,600,47797331,8071.118.32.0
Rotterdam5,119,748892,371103.136.41.0
Utrecht3,286,56561813104.28.217.137
's-Hertogenbosch2,281,49638416109.109.111.0
The Hague2,184,042631,193103.248.249.0
Eindhoven2,015,99138266103.206.116.0
Arnhem1,719,98027542109.201.128.0
Groningen1,232,09542421104.134.165.0
Voorburg922,1381240129.35.160.0
Tilburg560,40831623109.32.190.0

Top Hosting IPs in Netherlands

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
213.249.67.10422,260luxetaxi.eu
37.97.254.27372,012vloerverwarmingsgroothandel.nl
35.204.150.5327,928montanea-design-creation.fr
62.122.170.171274,870iteration.ru
86.105.245.69233,702bigredbet.com
185.104.28.238175,107perfectnutritionsupplements.nl
5.157.87.204113,715silbrouwer.nl
190.115.24.7878,6531wghoh.top
86.105.244.176,336privacyspecialisten.nl
145.131.10.22569,604unica-fire-safety.de
145.131.10.22668,073verhuurbruggen.nl
185.182.56.1267,268paraplubegrippen.site
185.104.28.2750,249vog-thuis-geregeld.online
149.154.167.9949,9578to5nt.top
185.232.250.18645,879thieugielenstraat11.nl
37.252.15.5743,695tengxuesen.com
5.157.84.15038,917letsboon.nl
85.10.133.11930,451bedrijfscoaching.be
34.90.130.13229,967eykenburg.eu
92.63.163.15729,380180graden.nl
46.235.40.6028,754lx-whirlpool.nl
91.205.33.13928,282werkenbijadt.nl
77.95.248.1627,207interimagency.nl
85.17.31.8226,975srhuyjwjessh.org
5.79.71.22526,971wd39009a6f86dd35ef40bff042419c0cd1.win

Mobile Carriers in Netherlands 7

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Tele2615,168143.179.0.0
Vodafone526,080109.32.0.0
T-Mobile (BEN)491,008188.88.0.0
KPN236,032145.53.138.0
T-Mobile768143.178.120.0
Ziggo512217.100.94.0
Proximus2565.62.20.0

Top VPN Providers in Netherlands

Provider nl based VPN IPs Example IP Address
OVPN5,6082a07:a880:3101:1032:4041:dd86:44d5:ac57
NordVPN2,89886.104.22.57
ProtonVPN84489.39.106.191
TunnelBear483142.93.224.76
VyprVPN30731.6.41.17
PerfectPrivacy19737.48.94.3
Private Internet Access180212.102.35.24
FastVPN128216.131.112.30
AirVPN70134.19.179.211
Mullvad60185.65.134.157

