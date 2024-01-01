ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|1,717
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|55,060,785 (14% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|1,288,906
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|9,681,326
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|7
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|44
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|RIPE