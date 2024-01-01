Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Luxembourg

Luxembourg

Nearby countries: GermanyFranceNetherlandsBelgiumSwitzerland
Map of Luxembourg

Summary

ASNs
137
IPs
1,593,893 (6% pingable)
Router IPs
3,744
Hosting IPs
226,959
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
16
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Luxembourg 137

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS42848European Commissionbusiness327,680
AS12684SES ASTRA S.A.isp269,312
AS6661POST Luxembourgisp220,160
AS199524G-Core Labs S.A.hosting94,720
AS2602Fondation RESTENAhosting83,456
AS25367Proximus Luxembourg S.A.business79,104
AS43375EUROPEAN PARLIAMENTbusiness65,536
AS202422G-Core Labs S.A.hosting65,024
AS56665TANGO TELINDUSisp44,800
AS8632Luxembourg Online S.A.isp23,808
AS15965CEGECOM S.A.isp22,016
AS9008Visual Online S.A.isp20,480
AS34683TELKEA TELECOM SAisp17,920
AS206610Mixvoip S.A.isp16,896
AS24611Datacenter Luxembourg S.A.hosting14,848
AS29467LUXNETWORK S.A.isp11,008
AS60725SES ASTRA S.A.isp10,496
AS41589Lux Green Technologies Sarlhosting9,728
AS204279Eltrona Interdiffusion S.A.isp9,216
AS25273Broadcasting Center Europe (an RTL Group Company)hosting8,704

Important Routers in Luxembourg

IP Address City ASN
213.135.251.45LuxembourgAS6661
213.135.251.37ConternAS6661
213.135.251.215DudelangeAS6661
213.135.251.206LuxembourgAS6661
85.10.96.2CruchtenAS47377
80.90.54.236LuxembourgAS9008
213.135.251.127LuxembourgAS6661
213.135.251.128LuxembourgAS6661
188.42.192.217BissenAS7979
213.226.72.7RodangeAS41114
188.42.192.219BissenAS7979
184.104.204.118LuxembourgAS6939
213.135.251.126LuxembourgAS6661
85.94.240.2LuxembourgAS47377
83.99.109.3LuxembourgAS6661
83.99.109.2LuxembourgAS6661
213.135.251.129LuxembourgAS6661
92.223.26.1LuxembourgAS199524
83.99.109.1LuxembourgAS6661
45.147.161.49LuxembourgAS199524
83.99.109.4LuxembourgAS6661
217.70.186.58KirchbergAS29169
149.6.67.186BettembourgAS174
45.82.30.1LuxembourgAS199524
172.69.220.2LuxembourgAS13335

Top Cities in Luxembourg

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Luxembourg1,292,323771,508103.17.7.130
Contern76,628313109.107.159.0
Betzdorf71,467369109.120.65.0
Kockelscheuer32,77867153.92.48.16
Bissen14,036544104.244.72.118
Bettembourg13,7921084109.61.46.0
Merl11,5040212.63.224.0
Cruchten9,21622155.254.102.0
Steinsel8,312122158.64.103.10
Kirchberg8,0351344104.244.72.106

Top Hosting IPs in Luxembourg

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
80.92.65.18853,674kleiberitdirect.dk
80.92.65.14453,107mega-smooth.be
80.92.65.2155,992onvalabas-liamsonetwoully.site
80.92.65.2145,590platforminvest.group
198.251.84.1413,759rovatraveltours.com
198.251.84.73,337datatech.net.nz
193.108.130.213,123bukytalks.com
198.251.88.1623,019inicieisenline.homes
198.251.84.1292,699milwaukeeearbuds.com
198.251.88.1882,684powergroupglobaltrading.co.za
198.251.89.2052,656manfuduspells.com
193.108.130.122,533invitaalislam.com
109.71.161.1362,479transpornxx.com
198.251.89.1442,463miaccesoweb.com
198.251.89.662,289jice.tk
93.93.51.2232,227indianxx.com
198.251.84.2361,939durhamspharmacy.com
193.108.130.221,713majunga.org
198.251.89.301,694usdvaly.com
198.251.88.321,689lunasperfectparcel.store
198.251.84.1081,590566tt.tv
85.93.210.861,585businessfree.lu
198.251.89.1681,542profilz112.com
195.26.5.21,512raynaud.lu
217.70.186.1141,474changix.com

Mobile Carriers in Luxembourg 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
POST11,008146.0.191.0
Tango1,792185.40.60.0
Orange76885.94.224.0

Top VPN Providers in Luxembourg

Provider lu based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN213194.110.85.103
ProtonVPN31104.244.79.44
BoxPN VPN1580.90.55.178
FastVPN14216.131.68.26
FrootVPN1380.90.55.175
Anonine VPN1380.90.55.182
ExpressVPN3185.221.132.220
Anonymous VPN245.80.209.43
VPNUnlimited1185.105.3.134
CactusVPN192.38.162.92

