ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|137
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|1,593,893 (6% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|3,744
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|226,959
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|3
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|16
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|RIPE