ASNs in Kazakhstan — 218
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS9198
|JSC Kazakhtelecom
|isp
|1,486,336
|AS29355
|Kcell JSC
|isp
|686,848
|AS21299
|Kar-Tel LLC
|isp
|327,936
|AS197556
|TNS-Plus LLP
|isp
|60,928
|AS48503
|Mobile Telecom-Service LLP
|isp
|60,672
|AS39824
|JSC Alma Telecommunications
|isp
|50,176
|AS206026
|Kar-Tel LLC
|isp
|48,128
|AS41798
|JSC Transtelecom
|isp
|42,752
|AS35104
|Jusan Mobile JSC
|hosting
|41,728
|AS50482
|JSC Kazakhtelecom
|isp
|40,960
|AS48716
|PS Internet Company LLP
|hosting
|20,736
|AS8393
|"ASTEL" JSC
|isp
|20,224
|AS200590
|NLS Kazakhstan LLC
|hosting
|19,968
|AS43994
|SMARTNET TOO
|isp
|15,872
|AS57013
|Eurasia-Star LLP
|isp
|13,056
|AS41124
|BTcom Infocommunications Ltd.
|isp
|12,288
|AS29555
|Mobile Telecom-Service LLP
|isp
|12,032
|AS60411
|Network Kazakhstan LLC
|isp
|11,520
|AS51997
|LLP Asket
|isp
|11,264
|AS61367
|TOO B-TEL
|isp
|10,240