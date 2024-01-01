Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Kazakhstan

Nearby countries: ChinaRussiaUzbekistanKyrgyzstanTurkmenistan
Map of Kazakhstan

Summary

ASNs
218
IPs
3,379,202 (29% pingable)
Router IPs
14,002
Hosting IPs
166,516
Mobile Carriers
5
VPN Providers
4
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Kazakhstan 218

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS9198JSC Kazakhtelecomisp1,486,336
AS29355Kcell JSCisp686,848
AS21299Kar-Tel LLCisp327,936
AS197556TNS-Plus LLPisp60,928
AS48503Mobile Telecom-Service LLPisp60,672
AS39824JSC Alma Telecommunicationsisp50,176
AS206026Kar-Tel LLCisp48,128
AS41798JSC Transtelecomisp42,752
AS35104Jusan Mobile JSChosting41,728
AS50482JSC Kazakhtelecomisp40,960
AS48716PS Internet Company LLPhosting20,736
AS8393"ASTEL" JSCisp20,224
AS200590NLS Kazakhstan LLChosting19,968
AS43994SMARTNET TOOisp15,872
AS57013Eurasia-Star LLPisp13,056
AS41124BTcom Infocommunications Ltd.isp12,288
AS29555Mobile Telecom-Service LLPisp12,032
AS60411Network Kazakhstan LLCisp11,520
AS51997LLP Asketisp11,264
AS61367TOO B-TELisp10,240

Important Routers in Kazakhstan

IP Address City ASN
95.59.172.32AktobeAS9198
95.59.172.18AktobeAS9198
95.59.172.14AstanaAS9198
82.200.159.196ShevchenkoAS9198
82.200.243.65AstanaAS9198
95.59.172.34AstanaAS9198
95.59.172.91AstanaAS9198
95.59.172.109AktobeAS9198
82.200.243.43AstanaAS9198
82.200.243.185EkibastuzAS9198
82.200.243.1AlmatyAS9198
95.59.172.95AstanaAS9198
82.200.243.189AktobeAS9198
82.200.243.39AktobeAS9198
82.200.243.207AlmatyAS9198
95.59.172.47KaragandyAS9198
95.59.172.99AstanaAS9198
82.200.243.109AstanaAS9198
82.200.243.117AstanaAS9198
82.200.243.85AstanaAS9198
82.200.243.121AstanaAS9198
95.59.172.107KaragandyAS9198
82.200.243.119AlmatyAS9198
82.200.243.37AstanaAS9198
92.47.150.209AstanaAS9198

Top Cities in Kazakhstan

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Almaty778,076631,204103.106.3.0
Astana572,533473,329103.116.196.0
Atyrau502,46110457103.241.109.0
Aktobe212,40114304104.28.106.104
Pavlodar191,00312554104.28.131.81
Kokshetau108,7674476145.249.255.0
Shevchenko107,2478161109.166.80.0
Satpayev106,621267146.0.60.116
Petropavl99,9937108109.229.160.0
Kostanay79,9809306103.241.110.112

Top Hosting IPs in Kazakhstan

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
77.220.207.19114,980al-kuat.ru
89.35.125.96,006showservice.kz
195.210.46.1155,432fbroker.kz
194.4.59.2055,120xn--80adgd0afji3a7le.kz
109.233.110.62,451davlimburg.kz
185.146.3.1341,418biz-com.kz
195.210.46.991,159genioi.kz
185.98.5.1011,077og.kz
194.39.65.4939history1752.su
195.210.46.13919english-on-line.kz
94.247.133.45884auzhan-ktl.edu.kz
185.146.2.237845sirius-science.ru
195.210.46.64836alfa-servise.kz
195.210.46.25833wekeepyourhouseclean.com
195.210.46.121809spectehniki-remont.kz
194.39.65.8791madina-qarabulaq.kz
195.210.46.60789lemark.kz
194.39.67.52789nerfgunbest.com
194.146.41.102785tragoragroup.com
194.39.65.20779gold-cleaning-almaty.kz
188.94.156.33774quickdetailing.kz
195.210.46.41773tazaru.kz
194.39.65.21770juldyzai.kz
195.210.46.68767voencollege.mil.kz
195.210.46.59751dochki-synochki.kz

Mobile Carriers in Kazakhstan 5

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Kcell589,568149.27.0.0
Tele2.kz61,696176.64.0.0
Beeline47,872109.166.56.0
Kazakhtelecom18,176145.255.160.0
Altel256217.76.74.0

Top VPN Providers in Kazakhstan

Provider kz based VPN IPs Example IP Address
Surfshark4217.9.250.100
BlancVPN2185.35.223.90
RedshieldVPN246.8.43.19
VPNGate1147.30.13.8

