Russia

Russia

Nearby countries: ChinaUkrainePolandNorth KoreaKazakhstan
Map of Russia

Summary

ASNs
6,392
IPs
45,366,688 (23% pingable)
Router IPs
707,766
Hosting IPs
7,396,653
Mobile Carriers
12
VPN Providers
15
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Russia 6,392

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS12389PJSC Rostelecomisp9,400,320
AS8402PJSC "Vimpelcom"isp2,230,272
AS8359MTS PJSCisp1,562,624
AS12714PJSC MegaFonisp1,208,064
AS3216PJSC "Vimpelcom"isp929,280
AS31133PJSC MegaFonisp785,664
AS31200Novotelecom Ltdisp566,272
AS42610PJSC Rostelecomisp525,056
AS25513PJSC Moscow city telephone networkisp466,432
AS49505JSC Selectelhosting416,768
AS8342JSC RTComm.RUhosting376,064
AS39927E-Light-Telecom Ltd.isp352,768
AS20485Joint Stock Company TransTeleComisp343,040
AS28840PJSC "TATTELECOM"isp336,896
AS8369Intersvyaz-2 JSCisp326,656
AS28812PJSC "Bashinformsvyaz"isp324,608
AS12332PJSC Rostelecomisp307,200
AS35807SkyNet Ltd.hosting305,152
AS20632PJSC MegaFonisp303,872
AS15774Limited Liability Company "TTK-Svyaz"isp273,664

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Russia

IP Address City ASN
85.26.172.37KrasnoyarskAS31133
78.25.77.164KhabarovskAS31133
92.53.93.73Saint PetersburgAS49505
92.53.93.81Saint PetersburgAS49505
85.26.206.108MoscowAS31133
31.173.147.178MoscowAS31133
178.176.152.240MoscowAS31133
213.228.107.27BarnaulAS12389
213.228.107.25BarnaulAS12389
213.228.107.13BarnaulAS12389
213.228.107.15BarnaulAS12389
213.228.112.27KemerovoAS12389
85.26.206.124MoscowAS31133
178.34.130.57MoscowAS12389
213.228.112.25KemerovoAS12389
178.34.130.11KrasnodarAS12389
213.228.113.81NovosibirskAS12389
213.228.113.97NovosibirskAS12389
213.228.107.31BarnaulAS12389
213.228.107.29BarnaulAS12389
178.34.129.57KrasnodarAS12389
213.228.113.73NovosibirskAS12389
212.48.204.159Saint PetersburgAS12389
212.48.204.161Saint PetersburgAS12389
213.228.113.89NovosibirskAS12389

Top Cities in Russia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Moscow12,977,313129656,892100.43.64.2
Saint Petersburg4,050,81432213,549104.244.164.0
Novosibirsk1,452,314814,804104.28.131.138
Yekaterinburg1,399,516956,349104.28.106.164
Krasnodar1,166,658761,447109.106.195.0
Samara661,139571,089104.28.106.152
Krasnoyarsk586,113591,040104.28.149.55
Nizhniy Novgorod580,029421,143104.28.106.148
Chelyabinsk554,684383,328104.28.106.154
Rostov-na-Donu513,09648538109.106.193.128

Top Hosting IPs in Russia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
194.58.112.174344,648xn--80adk7aclkgh4b.xn--p1ai
31.31.205.163279,025xn--80aagkarl0anm3ac2e.xn--p1ai
194.67.72.31258,675playstation6.ru
194.58.112.165155,857reistlbee.ru
31.177.80.32143,547gorky-litpremia.ru
31.177.76.32143,106intech-safety.ru
5.101.159.26120,559bgeyrsd.ru
109.70.26.37100,758newearthnomorelies.ru
194.85.61.76100,439mnobo.com
31.31.196.1793,646eva-go.online
31.177.76.7082,338xn--80aaefe9era.xn--p1ai
31.177.80.7082,329iute.ru
185.65.148.8964,854lungutv.ru
87.236.16.22353,097sea-shop.site
88.212.208.6752,397fastpayment.world
5.101.152.16143,660alumash-group.ru
194.58.112.17341,136xn--h1afefi.xn--80asehdb
185.215.4.1033,273helgasmethod.com
178.210.92.731,983xn--80acvrbg4a.xn--p1ai
31.177.76.14431,880authorities.ru
31.177.80.14431,481nairlers.ru
93.95.102.23731,159fotoreportazhi.ru
5.188.130.11824,337ellaryan-photo.ru
37.143.11.1123,786new-doors.ru
5.188.131.1022,146prostokvashino.kz

Mobile Carriers in Russia 12

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
MTS138,752109.174.103.0
MegaFon106,072109.106.199.0
Tele281,152109.106.140.0
Beeline54,016109.197.204.0
Yota9,696185.185.149.0
MOTIV9,216185.11.228.0
Letai2,304109.248.140.0
Win Mobile2,304193.168.176.0
Vainah Telecom768188.0.169.0
Volna mobile768194.147.50.0
SberMobile512185.174.128.0
Tinkoff Mobile25645.137.113.0

Top VPN Providers in Russia

Provider ru based VPN IPs Example IP Address
VPNGate48387.255.31.72
PerfectPrivacy742a04:5200:1:17::2
ProtonVPN6137.252.255.135
RedshieldVPN1077.73.70.219
ZoogVPN391.221.70.33
WorldVPN377.73.68.17
Ghost Path VPN2213.183.54.28
Celo194.242.53.131
CactusVPN194.131.113.88
VeePN177.73.67.57

