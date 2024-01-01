Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Poland

Nearby countries: RussiaGermanyUkraineCzechiaBelarus
Map of Poland

Summary

ASNs
2,700
IPs
20,766,580 (13% pingable)
Router IPs
178,500
Hosting IPs
2,687,861
Mobile Carriers
5
VPN Providers
33
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Poland 2,700

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS5617Orange Polska Spolka Akcyjnaisp5,510,400
AS12741Netia SAisp1,599,488
AS12912T-Mobile Polska S.A.isp1,109,504
AS21021Multimedia Polska Sp. z o.o.isp634,624
AS39603P4 Sp. z o.o.isp565,248
AS29314VECTRA S.A.isp554,752
AS8374Polkomtel Sp. z o.o.isp423,680
AS8308NAUKOWA I AKADEMICKA SIEC KOMPUTEROWA - PANSTWOWY INSTYTUT BADAWCZYeducation312,832
AS20960TK Telekom sp. z o.o.business245,760
AS20804Exatel S.A.isp242,176
AS43939Netia SAisp228,864
AS12824home.pl S.A.hosting204,800
AS13110INEA sp. z o.o.isp164,096
AS8508Silesian University of Technology, Computer Centreeducation160,000
AS16342Toya sp.z.o.oisp152,576
AS31242P4 Sp. z o.o.hosting112,128
AS15967Nazwa.pl Sp.z.o.o.hosting101,376
AS1887NAUKOWA I AKADEMICKA SIEC KOMPUTEROWA - PANSTWOWY INSTYTUT BADAWCZYeducation81,920
AS8267Academic Computer Centre CYFRONET AGHeducation76,544
AS43118East & West Sp. z o.o.isp74,752

Important Routers in Poland

IP Address City ASN
62.129.251.191WarsawAS12824
62.129.251.193WarsawAS12824
72.14.219.142WarsawAS15169
142.250.165.34WarsawAS15169
87.245.245.179WarsawAS9002
162.158.100.7WarsawAS13335
157.25.255.196WarsawAS12912
89.228.14.190GdyniaAS21021
46.229.157.218WarsawAS15694
5.187.49.18WarsawAS197155
162.158.100.17WarsawAS13335
162.158.100.9WarsawAS13335
62.115.61.22WarsawAS1299
83.68.94.254WarsawAS21021
72.14.217.112WarsawAS15169
193.251.249.6WarsawAS5511
84.17.55.50WarsawAS60068
194.110.114.166WarsawAS9009
62.115.187.83WarsawAS1299
194.5.26.2WarsawAS39855
62.133.128.6TyczynAS38987
62.115.40.9WarsawAS1299
84.17.55.49WarsawAS60068
193.251.248.154WarsawAS5511
157.25.255.214Rawa MazowieckaAS12912

Top Cities in Poland

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Warsaw9,790,37455031,848100.169.91.0
Poznań1,160,418784,154104.28.45.44
Mokotów1,136,244325,757129.250.7.50
Katowice913,461613,577109.196.48.0
Kraków588,583991,115104.132.105.0
Wrocław586,295752,761103.68.134.0
Ursynów577,247281,561104.251.83.0
Łódź491,548552,031104.28.45.46
Wola440,364173,392109.207.68.66
Gdynia310,10311467109.107.0.0

Top Hosting IPs in Poland

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
185.253.212.22258,178bezpiecznestrony.pl
185.253.212.10145,296kongskilde.pl
85.128.128.104126,656adkon.eu
157.53.227.143,569raziaafridi.com
91.198.146.22935,736kolorowa-ty.pl
188.128.255.25133,906akademia-dentysty.pl
188.210.221.22129,769lpaki.pl
185.221.110.2315,061allyachts.broker
89.161.253.4112,584xn--baanty-qpb.pl
212.85.96.11310,603mentehiszpanski.pl
188.210.221.828,789olciana.art
188.210.221.867,637heartofdetailing.pl
188.210.222.877,289zakladpogrzebowykielce.pl
188.210.221.847,189mouse.net.pl
77.79.221.1296,965trendy-oli.com
77.79.221.1616,932ksiegarnia-arwena.pl
217.74.71.1686,198bat-transport.eu
188.210.220.1366,186naklejkibulletjournal.pl
188.210.221.836,081agrofizelina.com
77.79.227.2425,641marcinkowalski.pl
185.253.215.175,597edu24.pl
188.210.221.784,924elzag.com.pl
51.38.128.2174,904pgmax.pl
85.128.131.764,895baltiviahaus.com
94.152.2.954,673orlensmr.pl

Mobile Carriers in Poland 5

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Orange254,208178.42.108.0
T-Mobile139,264157.25.104.0
Play115,968109.243.149.0
Plus55,552212.2.96.0
Netia25678.10.178.0

Top VPN Providers in Poland

Provider pl based VPN IPs Example IP Address
OVPN1,1362a02:6ea0:ce05:0:1012:378b:fdd9:b151
NordVPN924193.42.98.55
ProtonVPN138146.70.161.163
Private Internet Access56138.199.59.244
Mullvad51146.70.144.73
Surfshark395.187.54.148
PerfectPrivacy27146.70.85.163
Hotspot Shield11194.110.114.147
FrootVPN75.133.11.140
BoxPN VPN65.133.11.139

