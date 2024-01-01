Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Belarus

Map of Belarus

Summary

ASNs
135
IPs
1,879,413 (25% pingable)
Router IPs
4,899
Hosting IPs
131,846
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
1
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Belarus 135

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS6697Republican Unitary Telecommunication Enterprise Beltelecomisp1,067,776
AS25106Mobile TeleSystems JLLCisp247,808
AS42772Unitary enterprise A1isp240,640
AS44087"BeST" CJSCisp61,952
AS12406Business Network Ltdhosting20,224
AS205820Unitary enterprise A1hosting10,752
AS56740DataHata Ltdhosting8,704
AS21305IP TelCom LLCisp7,936
AS60330Belarusian Cloud Technologies LLChosting6,912
AS31143COSMOS TV JLLCisp6,400
AS49711Flynet Ltdisp6,144
AS28849JSC GLOBALONEBELisp4,352
AS21274State Scientific Enterprise 'United Institute of Informatics Problems of National Academy of Sciences of Belarus' (UIIP NASB)education4,096
AS50685United Networks Ltd.isp3,840
AS202090Aktivnie Tehnologii LLChosting3,584
AS50590PE "NETBERRY"hosting2,560
AS50438Qline Ltd.isp2,304
AS50334Join stock Grodno Regional Techno Commercial Centre GARANTisp2,048
AS50294Private services Unitary Enterprise "Vash Internet"isp2,048
AS50155Grodno Information Networks, Ltd.isp2,048

Important Routers in Belarus

IP Address City ASN
93.84.80.62MinskAS6697
93.84.80.58MinskAS6697
93.84.80.54MinskAS6697
93.84.80.50MinskAS6697
212.98.161.129MinskAS12406
212.98.161.109MinskAS12406
93.84.80.94Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.138Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.90Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.142Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.134Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.130Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.146Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.150Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.10MinskAS6697
93.84.80.14MinskAS6697
93.84.80.22MinskAS6697
93.84.80.166Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.18MinskAS6697
93.84.80.162Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.26Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.30Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.158Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.70Homyel'AS6697
93.84.80.154Homyel'AS6697

Top Cities in Belarus

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Minsk871,401582,050100.255.0.4
Homyel'252,5496110109.126.158.0
Brest170,350535109.126.168.0
Lida136,77529109.126.148.108
Barysaw136,5331119109.126.188.0
Mahilyow98,837361109.126.138.0
Orsha67,653156176.60.132.240
Polotsk38,10128109.126.128.100
Bobruysk37,54711151.249.196.96
Maladziečna17,9871304109.126.189.104

Top Hosting IPs in Belarus

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
45.155.60.814,603razberi.by
93.125.30.2013,068a4-omgstore.ru
93.125.23.562,984xn--h1aafl1a.xn--90ais
194.62.19.2262,390dubai-elite.ru
93.125.99.662,000palfinger.by
85.209.148.141,765tamazangrup.by
85.209.148.741,658vsezabori.by
185.183.122.141,485brainkeeper.by
185.66.69.101,386stenadoma.com
93.125.99.881,360feiclean.by
93.125.99.1341,2054mebelbytest.site
93.84.119.2391,158reg-ru-bil.by
93.84.119.2481,154uggi.by
93.125.99.751,151humanapps.site
93.125.99.461,123e-merchbox.com
93.125.99.71,085lz42.ru
93.125.99.571,075wahl.by
93.125.99.741,066realasia.by
93.125.99.581,045kolorint.by
185.66.69.2151,042avito-seller.ru
93.125.99.551,030artfulmind.by
93.125.99.1201,020nasosmontage.by
93.125.99.44992randoxfood.com.ua
93.125.99.98991delorri.by
93.125.99.127984monolit812.ru

Mobile Carriers in Belarus 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
MTS106,240176.60.0.0
A152,480128.140.240.0
life:)45,312109.126.128.0

Top VPN Providers in Belarus

Provider by based VPN IPs Example IP Address
RedshieldVPN2185.66.71.232

