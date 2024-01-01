ASNs in Belarus — 135
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS6697
|Republican Unitary Telecommunication Enterprise Beltelecom
|isp
|1,067,776
|AS25106
|Mobile TeleSystems JLLC
|isp
|247,808
|AS42772
|Unitary enterprise A1
|isp
|240,640
|AS44087
|"BeST" CJSC
|isp
|61,952
|AS12406
|Business Network Ltd
|hosting
|20,224
|AS205820
|Unitary enterprise A1
|hosting
|10,752
|AS56740
|DataHata Ltd
|hosting
|8,704
|AS21305
|IP TelCom LLC
|isp
|7,936
|AS60330
|Belarusian Cloud Technologies LLC
|hosting
|6,912
|AS31143
|COSMOS TV JLLC
|isp
|6,400
|AS49711
|Flynet Ltd
|isp
|6,144
|AS28849
|JSC GLOBALONEBEL
|isp
|4,352
|AS21274
|State Scientific Enterprise 'United Institute of Informatics Problems of National Academy of Sciences of Belarus' (UIIP NASB)
|education
|4,096
|AS50685
|United Networks Ltd.
|isp
|3,840
|AS202090
|Aktivnie Tehnologii LLC
|hosting
|3,584
|AS50590
|PE "NETBERRY"
|hosting
|2,560
|AS50438
|Qline Ltd.
|isp
|2,304
|AS50334
|Join stock Grodno Regional Techno Commercial Centre GARANT
|isp
|2,048
|AS50294
|Private services Unitary Enterprise "Vash Internet"
|isp
|2,048
|AS50155
|Grodno Information Networks, Ltd.
|isp
|2,048