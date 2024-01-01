Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Lithuania

Nearby countries: RussiaPolandBelarusLatviaEstonia
Map of Lithuania

Summary

ASNs
225
IPs
2,743,163 (16% pingable)
Router IPs
10,890
Hosting IPs
2,174,866
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
15
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Lithuania 225

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS8764Telia Lietuva, ABisp869,632
AS21412UAB "Cgates"isp157,696
AS13194UAB "Bite Lietuva"isp114,432
AS2847Kauno Technologijos Universitetaseducation82,944
AS24877UAB INITisp74,240
AS39007UAB "Balticum TV"isp65,280
AS201341trafficforce, UABhosting60,672
AS203061UAB code200hosting54,272
AS15440UAB "Baltnetos komunikacijos"hosting53,248
AS21211Penkiu kontinentu komunikaciju centras, Ltd.isp50,176
AS24852UAB INITisp47,104
AS56630Melbikomas UABhosting39,936
AS212531Interneto vizijahosting39,936
AS28917Fiord Networks, UABhosting39,680
AS25406SPLIUS, UABisp32,768
AS5479Kauno Technologijos Universitetaseducation31,744
AS212384Simoresta UABisp29,696
AS33922UAB Nacionalinis Telekomunikaciju Tinklasisp27,904
AS200017UAB Ecolandohosting24,576
AS25190UAB "Kauno interneto sistemos"isp23,296

Important Routers in Lithuania

IP Address City ASN
82.135.135.97VilniusAS8764
5.20.2.218VilniusAS21412
5.20.2.219VilniusAS21412
5.20.2.84VilniusAS21412
5.20.2.206VilniusAS21412
216.66.87.90VilniusAS6939
156.67.0.2VilniusAS201341
5.20.2.220VilniusAS21412
216.66.90.18VilniusAS6939
5.20.2.249VilniusAS21412
86.100.2.33VilniusAS39007
86.100.2.30KaunasAS39007
79.142.112.123VilniusAS15440
149.14.10.162VilniusAS174
153.92.2.246VilniusAS47583
153.92.2.245VilniusAS47583
149.14.10.34VilniusAS174
87.245.242.173KaunasAS9002
188.214.129.183ŠiauliaiAS16125
82.135.179.120VilniusAS8764
79.142.112.122VilniusAS15440
81.7.119.124VilniusAS8764
213.159.62.129VilniusAS21211
84.240.3.213VilniusAS21211
85.92.104.1VilniusAS8764

Top Cities in Lithuania

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Vilnius1,815,762862,757102.218.130.0
Kaunas444,24122173103.252.111.0
Klaipėda139,22711118154.14.1.244
Šiauliai90,2327177107.181.151.225
Panevėžys49,39658185.2.228.128
Jonava22,90439185.168.14.157
Marijampolė22,08924193.219.182.0
Mazeikiai16,94429178.19.16.0
Utena12,187322193.219.180.0
Birzai9,5310107.181.151.128

Top Hosting IPs in Lithuania

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
84.32.84.32927,413siatat-bnnprovinsibali.com
84.32.84.33745,917funlovingdeals.store
79.98.25.179,099meinkampf.lt
188.214.128.7725,381postalfilm.com
93.115.28.1048,208blsindiavisauae.com
89.47.161.1002,604berruchi.com
193.46.84.1182,394soriukas.lt
193.46.84.1441,614vitalio.lt
185.69.54.1761,612nihonhouse-hd.ga
31.193.196.44957bflogistics.lt
193.46.84.141807ekonama.eu
212.24.109.65723senienos.lt
193.46.84.142611emblastika.com
194.135.85.15597kilena.lt
85.206.162.192570cavalier.lt
195.8.218.61545nelipk.lt
195.8.218.60544promosportas.lt
84.32.84.193531odstalks.com.br
84.32.84.187522isabelbersabe.es
185.25.51.74518arendawertoletov.ru
84.32.84.182514megamall.com.bo
109.235.66.226511slam.lt
84.32.84.119510codexleo.ai
84.32.84.165508writervajohns.com
84.32.84.76505jatkos11.com

Mobile Carriers in Lithuania 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Tele254,016193.216.0.0
Telia16,640188.69.111.0
BITĖ3,58484.15.176.0

Top VPN Providers in Lithuania

Provider lt based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN37845.82.33.61
Private Internet Access50194.32.122.89
ProtonVPN3285.206.170.155
Hotspot Shield2945.137.106.51
Surfshark1062.197.149.126
VPNUnlimited594.131.14.226
Anonymous VPN2212.24.110.91
BlancVPN2188.214.133.205
VPNGate288.222.100.238
ExpressVPN285.206.169.153

