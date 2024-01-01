Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Estonia

Nearby countries: RussiaSwedenFinlandLatviaAland Islands
Map of Estonia

Summary

ASNs
237
IPs
1,609,948 (21% pingable)
Router IPs
21,787
Hosting IPs
277,242
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
12
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Estonia 237

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS3249Telia Eesti ASisp603,392
AS2586Elisa Eesti ASisp172,288
AS3221Haridus- ja Teadusministeeriumisp66,560
AS8728AS INFONETisp52,224
AS198068P.A.G.M. OUhosting25,856
AS61307AS STVisp23,552
AS43937Playtech Estonia OUbusiness22,784
AS8240Information System Authorityhosting18,432
AS51504AS Telsetisp16,384
AS34702Aktsiaselts WaveComhosting14,080
AS206804EstNOC OYhosting13,568
AS62005BlueVPS OUhosting10,752
AS198966Fill Ltd.isp9,216
AS49604Zone Media OUhosting8,704
AS198632Telia Eesti ASisp8,704
AS204595UUS PROGRAMMisp8,448
AS39823Compic OUhosting7,168
AS202635Server Farm LLChosting5,120
AS201601Astrec Data OUhosting5,120
AS43958AS Tallink Gruppbusiness4,608

Important Routers in Estonia

IP Address City ASN
213.168.1.61TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.63TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.45TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.47TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.13TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.15TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.25TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.27TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.21TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.23TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.19TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.17TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.43TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.41TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.57TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.59TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.33TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.35TallinnAS3249
80.79.113.134TallinnAS34702
212.7.29.159TallinnAS8728
165.231.156.14TallinnAS58065
213.168.1.175TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.9TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.143TallinnAS3249
213.168.1.151TallinnAS3249

Top Cities in Estonia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Tallinn1,411,011798,133103.145.13.0
Jõhvi33,92559159.253.16.0
Viljandi29,300311176.46.68.0
Tartu23,0921174103.220.220.0
Kuressaare18,654336193.40.164.0
Maardu15,26637185.244.101.208
Narva13,387531109.107.128.0
Keila12,07628150.48.132.130
Jüri10,42324176.46.77.0
Järveküla9,21711160.238.116.0

Top Hosting IPs in Estonia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
185.31.240.24047,920portaat.ee
217.146.70.517,558tikandilaegas.ee
5.45.121.1064,088climsystem.ru
85.194.202.1332,923teenindajakaart.ee
185.7.252.1532,149hmproperty.ee
109.94.209.2301,906ramgersh.ru
185.7.252.1551,884eestimotokross.ee
185.7.252.1541,864mmstrength.ee
185.86.211.71,822luonnottaren.fi
85.194.202.1401,712oivau.com
85.194.202.1381,642rentye.uk
185.7.252.2091,612n-market.lv
185.7.252.2061,549jetfuel.ee
217.146.69.561,416pc.ee
217.146.69.551,402chefurbanfood.com
217.146.69.341,380noobi.ee
217.146.69.151,367rwkaubad.eu
217.146.69.241,365enervit.ee
185.7.252.2031,363enalono.ee
85.194.202.1391,332kaablimeister.ee
217.146.69.541,326e-spordiliit.ee
185.7.252.2041,311katokaubandus.ee
185.7.252.1491,297medfer.ee
217.146.69.91,284anneliistali.com
185.7.252.2081,278adriset.net

Mobile Carriers in Estonia 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Tele2112,896212.107.32.0
Telia15,616217.71.40.0
Elisa2,560146.255.176.0

Top VPN Providers in Estonia

Provider ee based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN19885.190.239.6
ProtonVPN48165.231.178.21
Private Internet Access18165.231.182.26
Surfshark12185.174.159.195
FastVPN5185.174.159.150
ExpressVPN4185.195.237.158
AngelVPN495.153.32.102
VPNUnlimited35.181.23.37
StrongVPN2185.174.159.155
AirVPN2185.195.237.203

