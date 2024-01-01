ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|956
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|31,589,791 (9% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|134,772
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|1,421,286
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|5
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|36
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|RIPE