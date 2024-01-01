Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Sweden

Sweden

Nearby countries: GermanyDenmarkFinlandNorwayAland Islands
Map of Sweden

Summary

ASNs
956
IPs
31,589,791 (9% pingable)
Router IPs
134,772
Hosting IPs
1,421,286
Mobile Carriers
5
VPN Providers
36
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Sweden 956

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS3301Telia Company ABisp6,622,464
AS1257Tele2 Sverige ABisp6,558,208
AS44034Hi3G Access ABisp1,007,616
AS29518Bredband2 ABisp844,544
AS1653Vetenskapsradet / SUNETeducation616,448
AS8473Bahnhof ABisp589,824
AS12552GlobalConnect ABhosting577,024
AS3308Telia Company ABisp317,184
AS197425Saab ABbusiness262,400
AS1299Arelion Sweden ABisp222,208
AS56736VASTRA GOTALANDS LANS LANDSTINGbusiness203,776
AS19399Region Stockholmbusiness203,008
AS42708GleSYS ABhosting148,736
AS28726Tietoevry Tech Services ABbusiness140,800
AS1729Telia Company ABisp133,120
AS35041Binero ABhosting123,648
AS25176AC-Net Externservice ABisp123,392
AS33885Telenor Sverige ABisp118,784
AS29217CGI Sverige ABbusiness94,208
AS12501UMDAC, Umea Universityeducation90,112

Important Routers in Sweden

IP Address City ASN
213.200.168.16StockholmAS1257
213.200.168.18StockholmAS1257
72.14.216.118StockholmAS15169
62.115.60.21StockholmAS1299
62.115.11.57StockholmAS1299
213.200.169.68GöteborgAS1257
213.200.169.66GöteborgAS1257
142.250.169.252StockholmAS15169
193.29.105.129StockholmAS9009
87.245.249.130StockholmAS9002
213.200.168.82StockholmAS1257
213.200.168.80ÅsaAS1257
213.200.168.6GöteborgAS1257
23.210.59.137StockholmAS20940
213.200.168.4GöteborgAS1257
23.210.59.129StockholmAS20940
217.146.31.101StockholmAS42473
142.250.163.54StockholmAS15169
216.66.89.7StockholmAS6939
72.14.217.142StockholmAS15169
31.208.232.100StockholmAS29518
212.181.141.45StockholmAS3301
23.210.59.199StockholmAS20940
81.228.90.167StockholmAS3301
81.228.89.253StockholmAS3301

Top Cities in Sweden

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Stockholm12,248,66836222,014103.177.248.0
Solna3,683,609361,707108.170.237.217
Göteborg2,695,169686,090103.103.84.0
Kista2,325,84124430103.207.43.0
Malmö1,530,268452,601104.28.105.34
Gävle819,30614149104.44.21.134
Linköping578,62221149109.228.152.0
Uppsala504,41924251109.104.16.192
Umeå431,26023194103.174.156.176
Örebro292,65115281109.228.191.132

Top Hosting IPs in Sweden

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
194.9.94.85396,076allapartyn.se
194.9.94.86395,590vasakartellen.se
193.14.90.20355,989xn--stragrevie-dcb.com
93.188.2.5335,691biltvsweden.se
93.188.2.5234,351dejtingplatsen.se
93.188.2.5131,490vsgsistem.com
93.188.2.5430,349xn--taklggare-malm-8hb21a.se
109.235.174.521,946linjelaser.se
109.235.174.421,805andygunnarsson.com
109.235.174.321,707annamias.se
185.157.223.25019,172zmarta.pt
109.235.174.1818,652bostadertillsalu.se
109.235.174.1918,426olowsson.se
109.235.174.2017,669mal1.se
93.188.2.5610,493signe.nu
185.76.64.22310,068liljenforskonsult.se
93.188.2.557,966xn--frrdmalm-c0a1oi.se
193.183.80.137,687sjuharadsstiftelsen.nu
194.68.80.2407,105lunasaint.com
192.121.104.1416,637justposters.fr
193.234.30.166,369viablebridge.se
94.254.0.485,716norrhavet.st
62.20.146.2425,328wickmansgarden.se
217.114.94.25,236deheus.com
62.109.34.304,565voky.se

Mobile Carriers in Sweden 5

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Tele21,459,968151.177.169.0
Telia963,584194.16.56.0
3377,6002.64.0.0
Telenor1,024178.78.215.0
Gotanet1,024212.3.15.0

Top VPN Providers in Sweden

Provider se based VPN IPs Example IP Address
OVPN62,4752a07:a880:4601:1038:729:d3ec:7c91:6983
NordVPN1,429193.46.242.252
Njalla VPN710198.167.208.104
FrootVPN27946.246.12.7
TunnelBear19370.34.197.57
Anonine VPN18846.246.15.186
ProtonVPN15631.13.191.107
Mullvad892a03:1b20:1:f410::20e
Private Internet Access8546.246.8.48
Cryptostorm56128.127.104.111

