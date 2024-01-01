Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Norway

Norway

Nearby countries: RussiaUnited KingdomSwedenDenmarkSvalbard and Jan Mayen
Map of Norway

Summary

ASNs
418
IPs
16,380,297 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
108,880
Hosting IPs
1,066,032
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
31
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Norway 418

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS2119Telenor Norge ASisp6,897,664
AS2116GLOBALCONNECT ASisp1,801,472
AS5619TIETOEVRY NORWAY ASbusiness1,231,616
AS29695Altibox ASisp1,140,736
AS224SIKT - KUNNSKAPSSEKTORENS TJENESTELEVERANDOReducation1,050,112
AS41164Telia Norge ASisp758,272
AS25400Telia Norge ASisp695,040
AS12929Telia Norge ASisp286,720
AS15659NextGenTel ASisp238,336
AS34087NTE TELEKOM ASisp152,576
AS49278IKT-KAPASITETERbusiness132,096
AS21293Norsk Rikskringkasting ASbusiness132,096
AS42175Equinor ASAbusiness131,072
AS207441NORSK HYDRO ASAbusiness131,072
AS8542Eviny Digital AShosting129,536
AS29492Eidsiva Bredband ASisp124,928
AS5377Marlink ASbusiness115,968
AS21171Schibsted ASAbusiness69,632
AS199791Embriq ASbusiness67,584
AS60278Helse Vest IKT ASbusiness66,560

Important Routers in Norway

IP Address City ASN
195.181.128.86VoldaAS203424
23.221.92.27OsloAS20940
23.221.92.29OsloAS20940
146.172.21.234OsloAS2119
146.172.101.54OsloAS2119
195.181.128.82VoldaAS203424
5.100.176.1KvalvågAS61275
146.172.18.226OsloAS2119
146.172.22.205OsloAS2119
213.167.114.137OsloAS29695
146.172.18.50OsloAS2119
146.172.102.2OsloAS2119
146.172.101.242OsloAS2119
146.172.102.162OsloAS2119
85.93.224.161BruhagenAS61275
146.172.101.69OsloAS2119
146.172.103.13OsloAS2119
146.172.101.58OsloAS2119
146.172.99.206OsloAS2119
46.227.153.1OsloAS211309
146.172.21.137OsloAS2119
146.172.102.6OsloAS2119
80.202.224.1OsloAS15659
146.172.22.237OsloAS2119
146.172.103.226OsloAS2119

Top Cities in Norway

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Oslo9,657,3111429,937103.174.156.184
Stavanger831,88313188100.168.13.128
Bergen775,604211,076104.28.105.26
Trondheim519,13218410109.105.124.51
Lysaker467,245132,151109.179.37.0
Kristiansand392,8521356109.163.0.0
Arendal208,611513109.179.20.0
Bodø185,974430109.179.235.192
Grimstad171,809425109.247.206.128
Sandsli168,533141,599109.179.0.0

Top Hosting IPs in Norway

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
185.134.245.113281,570xn--tysefabrikken-bnb.com
194.63.248.52118,195fishesofnorway.no
185.134.245.11459,767bio4tify.no
45.88.202.11559,245augm3nted.com
194.63.248.4725,819the-cave.no
104.37.39.7125,260humandoinghumanbeing.com
81.27.37.3823,539flyingshark.no
104.37.39.759,253afptravel.se
194.63.249.2146,258kristinkom.com
194.63.249.2186,099dev-ktone.site
194.63.249.2115,856utennett.no
194.63.249.2205,657reauto.no
194.63.249.2125,217kiroeiendom.no
194.63.249.2165,109isakisak.com
194.63.249.2155,100radio-l.com
194.63.249.2175,016eiga.no
194.63.249.2135,010sjakk.net
194.63.249.2194,722visayangroup.com
91.189.179.2294,496sandnesklinikken.no
185.126.37.314,483keyaccessories.no
104.37.39.164,123northshore-wind.no
213.179.47.63,744taraldsen.no
178.21.130.603,491kalkyler.no
185.126.38.23,178saca.no
84.243.129.822,822rallyxtours.no

Mobile Carriers in Norway 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Telenor943,360109.179.0.0
Telia235,264138.62.255.0
ice8,19246.230.128.0

Top VPN Providers in Norway

Provider no based VPN IPs Example IP Address
OVPN3,3062a07:a880:4701:1012:ac6b:c16d:5ab9:e59d
NordVPN1,09945.14.192.91
Private Internet Access7446.246.122.190
Mullvad65194.127.199.160
ProtonVPN58146.70.170.9
PerfectPrivacy33178.255.148.163
Surfshark16185.253.97.100
FastVPN784.247.50.241
AirVPN5185.206.225.51
VPNUnlimited491.225.217.29

