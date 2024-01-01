Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Denmark

Denmark

Map of Denmark

Summary

ASNs
502
IPs
12,876,261 (12% pingable)
Router IPs
62,019
Hosting IPs
3,337,778
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
29
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Denmark 502

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS3292TDC Holding A/Sisp5,306,112
AS9158Telenor A/Sisp2,315,776
AS39642Norlys Digital A/Sisp561,408
AS15516DKTV A/Sisp340,992
AS44869FIBIA P/Sisp333,824
AS31027GlobalConnect A/Shosting282,880
AS49362DSV A/Sbusiness166,656
AS1835Forskningsnettet - Danish network for Research and Educationeducation164,352
AS47292Sentia Denmark A/Shosting159,488
AS28717GlobalConnect A/Shosting110,848
AS6834KMD A/Sbusiness90,624
AS41076Post Danmark A/Sbusiness82,176
AS42525GlobalConnect A/Sisp77,824
AS15687Aeven A/Sbusiness69,632
AS204274Aura Fiber OE A/Sisp66,560
AS29156DXC Technology Danmark A/Shosting66,048
AS48854team.blue Denmark A/Shosting45,312
AS33796BOLIGNET-AARHUS F.M.B.A.isp35,328
AS51468One.com A/Shosting35,072
AS203953Hiper A/Shosting33,792

Important Routers in Denmark

IP Address City ASN
83.88.14.169CopenhagenAS3292
83.88.14.170CopenhagenAS3292
83.88.2.1CopenhagenAS3292
83.88.2.2CopenhagenAS3292
83.88.1.246CopenhagenAS3292
83.88.1.245CopenhagenAS3292
94.144.1.1CopenhagenAS9158
80.255.14.50CopenhagenAS201011
83.88.2.185CopenhagenAS3292
94.144.1.7AalborgAS9158
194.182.97.240TaastrupAS31027
194.182.97.155CopenhagenAS31027
94.144.1.4CopenhagenAS9158
94.144.1.3CopenhagenAS9158
62.115.185.221RødovreAS1299
80.239.195.33CopenhagenAS1299
81.228.85.238CopenhagenAS3301
23.223.61.131CopenhagenAS20940
23.223.61.195CopenhagenAS20940
23.223.61.129CopenhagenAS20940
23.223.61.193CopenhagenAS20940
81.228.72.151CopenhagenAS3301
83.88.5.54CopenhagenAS3292
83.88.5.53CopenhagenAS3292
128.76.59.105CopenhagenAS3292

Top Cities in Denmark

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Copenhagen6,382,02718621,185103.177.114.0
Århus577,81526713104.28.105.2
Odense440,47520675109.56.105.192
Aalborg392,03420567109.200.64.0
Rønne288,040557109.58.183.172
Birkerød144,802669109.56.107.16
Roskilde142,84514203104.44.37.83
Ballerup141,56223169104.121.236.0
Esbjerg134,76611271109.198.135.128
Silkeborg132,3807283109.57.242.176

Top Hosting IPs in Denmark

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
91.184.0.200427,178vinividivino.eu
46.30.211.38415,870headphoneverse.com
212.237.249.1750,391xn--skadesdkning-ddb.dk
94.231.103.10045,675danskpadel.dk
93.191.155.24035,106dandelektron.dk
185.58.213.2533,412opticaponent.com
46.30.213.12721,884tombouwcoordinatie.be
46.30.213.19118,396ukrainesportscamp.se
46.30.215.12718,040iq-bank.no
77.111.240.19117,521xn--hvalsspisehus-fnb.dk
77.111.240.9516,368yoga-hn.de
195.47.247.1916,053xn--rseng-uua.net
46.30.213.6315,852challenge-to-change.eu
194.150.113.2115,613steriloader.dk
91.184.0.10014,481plooikayak.nl
46.30.215.6313,879ghayahstore.one
46.183.138.10012,191soaringdenmark.dk
91.184.0.10911,729uipko.nl
91.184.0.10611,690babs-gelderland.nl
91.184.0.10811,665helphugobouwen.nl
91.184.0.10511,585bouw-lab.nl
91.184.0.10711,547sirjocustoms.nl
194.150.113.5010,468iridisoft.io
185.58.213.1189,774gmt-stahlbau.at
91.184.0.1138,321caterbox.store

Mobile Carriers in Denmark 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Telenor889,344129.142.0.0
376,032109.56.149.0
TDC7,424176.21.227.0
Telia5,888194.255.78.0

Top VPN Providers in Denmark

Provider dk based VPN IPs Example IP Address
OVPN1,0502001:ac8:37:300:1011:9af1:e091:780e
NordVPN68845.10.152.103
ProtonVPN189185.111.109.5
Mullvad1212001:ac8:37:94::2e
Private Internet Access68188.126.94.91
TunnelBear60193.29.107.37
FastVPN2869.16.147.146
Surfshark26146.70.92.62
Njalla VPN18198.167.192.29
PerfectPrivacy10185.152.32.75

