Germany

Germany

Germany

Nearby countries: FrancePolandNetherlandsBelgiumCzechia
Summary

ASNs
3,381
IPs
139,465,573 (14% pingable)
Router IPs
9,289,904
Hosting IPs
48,952,584
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
45
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Germany 3,381

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS3320Deutsche Telekom AGisp34,083,072
AS31399Mercedes-Benz Group AGbusiness16,805,888
AS3209Vodafone GmbHisp12,694,016
AS6805Telefonica Germany GmbH & Co.OHGisp8,350,976
AS680Verein zur Foerderung eines Deutschen Forschungsnetzes e.V.education7,780,608
AS24940Hetzner Online GmbHhosting2,484,480
AS553Universitaet Stuttgarteducation2,115,840
AS88811&1 Versatel Deutschland GmbHisp1,472,512
AS20676Plusnet GmbHisp1,193,728
AS9145EWE TEL GmbHisp924,160
AS8560IONOS SEhosting676,608
AS12312ecotel communication agisp621,312
AS8422NetCologne Gesellschaft fur Telekommunikation mbHisp573,184
AS13237euNetworks GmbHhosting562,944
AS8767M-net Telekommunikations GmbHisp521,216
AS51167Contabo GmbHhosting450,304
AS12816Leibniz-Rechenzentrumhosting395,264
AS15854EntServ Deutschland GmbHbusiness394,496
AS12291Deutsche Post AGbusiness393,728
AS61157PlusServer GmbHhosting380,416

Important Routers in Germany

IP Address City ASN
212.188.2.189Frankfurt am MainAS8359
62.67.22.194DüsseldorfAS3356
62.67.20.82DüsseldorfAS3356
195.219.87.56Frankfurt am MainAS6453
62.53.12.57Frankfurt am MainAS6805
62.53.13.45Frankfurt am MainAS6805
62.53.12.63Frankfurt am MainAS6805
62.53.12.129Frankfurt am MainAS6805
62.53.12.73Frankfurt am MainAS6805
62.53.12.111Frankfurt am MainAS6805
62.53.12.123Frankfurt am MainAS6805
62.53.12.113Frankfurt am MainAS6805
195.219.50.74Frankfurt am MainAS6453
72.14.211.8Frankfurt am MainAS15169
62.53.11.169DüsseldorfAS6805
62.53.11.51DüsseldorfAS6805
62.53.11.171DüsseldorfAS6805
62.53.11.49DüsseldorfAS6805
62.53.11.165DüsseldorfAS6805
62.53.11.79DüsseldorfAS6805
62.53.11.167DüsseldorfAS6805
62.53.11.77DüsseldorfAS6805
213.248.100.207DüsseldorfAS1299
62.115.171.185DüsseldorfAS1299
213.248.70.155DüsseldorfAS1299

Top Cities in Germany

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Sindelfingen16,903,5921478109.192.243.52
Frankfurt am Main16,028,885108947,984100.42.176.0
Munich10,339,1941717,113100.54.80.0
Berlin10,171,82425124,597102.130.51.114
Düsseldorf5,533,11519719,872100.42.113.0
Bonn4,034,50629441104.151.124.0
Hamburg3,892,8841439,929104.101.236.0
Dortmund3,604,131471,688104.151.100.118
Köln3,289,600945,232103.244.50.224
Stuttgart3,092,153744,370104.151.101.188

Top Hosting IPs in Germany

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
91.195.240.193,813,141greysky.directory
3.64.163.503,305,665uxglobe.com
91.195.240.122,340,338oafjp.cyou
91.195.240.1171,831,158lojacabidefashion.com
64.190.63.2221,525,723soundaround.net
91.195.240.941,407,181qiouub.xyz
64.190.63.136936,817mteuping.com
89.31.143.90900,184mastereu.de
91.195.240.13709,897lubeclub.net
91.195.240.123594,815lgqworkers.top
91.195.241.232512,889marketingup.de
64.190.62.22506,804mbaonlinecourses12.asia
62.116.130.8242,464maikbruin.de
116.202.102.103229,985caeremonia.de
80.150.6.143226,622bw-galerie.de
185.53.177.31225,233welth365.com
178.63.147.160204,579hardware-aktuell.de
142.132.181.81184,052adago.nl
81.169.145.162175,862improve-now.de
5.22.145.121174,973xn--zirkularkonomie-gtb.at
5.22.145.16174,931black-forest-tours.de
81.169.145.86174,095cosima-tennis.de
81.169.145.64168,107lebenskunstcoach.net
80.67.16.8166,698interserv-deutschland.com
81.169.145.143162,203sps-sicherheitsdienste.de

Mobile Carriers in Germany 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Vodafone748,032109.192.149.0
O2692,480149.233.57.0
Telekom155,904185.202.33.0
Orange256197.215.0.0

Top VPN Providers in Germany

Provider de based VPN IPs Example IP Address
OVPN5,7722001:ac8:20:3a00:1018:14e1:65ef:5695
NordVPN2,93945.129.35.74
VPNUnlimited1,95289.163.247.179
ProtonVPN1,007185.220.101.83
TunnelBear526167.172.186.199
Private Internet Access22445.88.97.226
PerfectPrivacy13781.95.5.36
FastVPN104216.131.114.89
Mullvad100185.213.155.165
Surfshark93149.102.230.133

