Czechia

Nearby countries: GermanyPolandHungaryAustriaSlovakia
Map of Czechia

Summary

ASNs
724
IPs
8,598,913 (12% pingable)
Router IPs
222,986
Hosting IPs
1,892,077
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
30
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Czechia 724

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS5610O2 Czech Republic, a.s.isp1,542,912
AS16019Vodafone Czech Republic a.s.isp1,210,368
AS13036T-Mobile Czech Republic a.s.isp958,464
AS2852CESNET z.s.p.o.education849,920
AS44546ALFA TELECOM s.r.o.isp526,848
AS29208Quantcom, a.s.isp254,976
AS30764PODA a.s.isp222,208
AS2571DHL Information Services (Europe) s.r.obusiness149,760
AS5588T-Mobile Czech Republic a.s.isp147,456
AS16246O2 Czech Republic, a.s.isp135,424
AS28725CETIN a.s.isp133,888
AS25512CD-Telematika a.s.isp117,760
AS15425PODA a.s.isp110,592
AS25248RADIOKOMUNIKACE a.s.hosting106,752
AS31246O2 Czech Republic, a.s.isp67,072
AS197451Brno University of Technologyeducation67,072
AS12767T-Mobile Czech Republic a.s.isp66,560
AS24971Master Internet s.r.o.hosting58,880
AS28851Nordic Telecom Regional s.r.o.isp58,368
AS44489STARNET, s.r.o.isp54,016

Important Routers in Czechia

IP Address City ASN
84.17.33.66PragueAS60068
156.146.32.142PragueAS60068
156.146.32.150PragueAS60068
89.24.145.107PragueAS13036
169.150.194.93PragueAS60068
169.150.194.95PragueAS60068
185.0.20.170VršoviceAS9009
169.150.194.91PragueAS60068
169.150.194.89PragueAS60068
169.150.194.143PragueAS60068
169.150.194.141PragueAS60068
169.150.195.13PragueAS60068
138.199.0.89PragueAS60068
138.199.0.93PragueAS60068
185.156.45.101PragueAS60068
185.156.45.97PragueAS60068
138.199.0.231PragueAS60068
138.199.0.233PragueAS60068
138.199.0.91PragueAS60068
138.199.0.87PragueAS60068
109.205.72.161PragueAS35236
185.156.45.99PragueAS60068
185.156.45.95PragueAS60068
212.162.5.146HostínAS3356
79.127.192.73PragueAS60068

Top Cities in Czechia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Ostrava3,405,484489,136109.107.192.97
Prague2,709,49729813,425103.119.108.0
Brno189,47240697104.28.114.8
Opava174,02512559109.183.182.80
Nové Město154,18232346104.44.198.100
Frýdek-Místek121,24614295109.105.39.64
Havířov97,910876109.81.122.128
Vršovice91,87333201109.107.210.115
Nový Jičín91,73210497109.224.75.128
Kunratice90,1606501109.238.209.0

Top Hosting IPs in Czechia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
46.28.105.2105,545temprea.cz
81.2.194.128102,532vodikovapumpaostrava.cz
81.95.96.2992,312kino-kavarna.cz
81.2.196.1974,409alleviate.sk
62.109.151.8050,331alarmy-pribram.cz
217.198.116.18845,835sosmost.eu
46.28.105.442,667fakturodroid.cz
185.64.219.3738,299anatomicky-polstar.cz
77.78.104.334,399quantralabs.com
31.15.10.3023,031polonez.se
81.91.86.1422,849dobrym-zvykem.cz
185.184.254.1021,950je-to-osobni.cz
185.184.254.1121,607symbiosis-eshop.com
46.8.8.20021,542letsrun.cz
81.2.196.6021,432oblek-na-miru.cz
46.8.8.10014,040crineve.com
46.28.105.312,324topfirms.eu
81.31.37.2210,509naburzu.cz
83.167.244.20110,154hotel-informer.com
217.198.113.1049,564hotelpatria.cz
185.129.138.609,453restauraceuvohaku.cz
83.167.244.2028,570antikvariatik.cz
185.129.138.2028,476roboryu.cz
217.16.182.498,043mdwonen.eu
217.11.249.1397,738arborista-dendrolog.cz

Mobile Carriers in Czechia 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
O2101,888109.81.208.0
T-Mobile38,656194.212.163.0
Vodafone38,144188.95.127.0

Top VPN Providers in Czechia

Provider cz based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN691185.250.215.34
Private Internet Access75212.102.39.204
ProtonVPN58149.102.235.46
Mullvad51146.70.129.196
FastVPN32216.131.109.147
PerfectPrivacy22195.138.249.10
Surfshark16185.242.6.126
VeePN6193.9.112.205
FrootVPN5217.138.199.212
BoxPN VPN5217.138.199.214

