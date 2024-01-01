Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Slovakia

Nearby countries: UkrainePolandCzechiaHungaryAustria
Map of Slovakia

Summary

ASNs
239
IPs
2,816,169 (15% pingable)
Router IPs
31,567
Hosting IPs
621,085
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
8
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Slovakia 239

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS6855Slovak Telekom, a.s.isp665,088
AS2607Zdruzenie pouzivatelov Slovenskej akademickej datovej sieteeducation526,080
AS5578SWAN, a.s.hosting323,840
AS15962Orange Slovensko a.s.isp261,120
AS8257Slovanet a.s.isp82,944
AS31117ENERGOTEL a.s.isp54,272
AS28952O2 Business Services, a.sisp43,264
AS29405VNET a.s.isp35,840
AS30898DataCentrumbusiness32,768
AS35328DSI DATA, a. s.isp24,064
AS31127SATRO s.r.o.isp21,504
AS43451Slovanet a.s.isp19,968
AS31679Slovanet a.s.isp18,688
AS8778Slovanet a.s.hosting17,408
AS42841ANTIK Telecom s.r.oisp17,408
AS15497Colocallhosting16,640
AS39574Minet Slovakia s.r.o.isp12,288
AS16006RUPKKI s.r.o.isp11,264
AS12905ACS spol. s r. o.hosting9,984
AS51013WebSupport s.r.o.hosting9,472

Important Routers in Slovakia

IP Address City ASN
213.81.233.163BratislavaAS6855
213.81.232.193BratislavaAS6855
213.81.232.205BratislavaAS6855
213.81.232.198BratislavaAS6855
213.81.232.226BratislavaAS6855
213.81.232.250BratislavaAS6855
213.81.233.157BratislavaAS6855
213.81.233.155BratislavaAS6855
213.81.233.159BratislavaAS6855
213.81.232.224BratislavaAS6855
213.81.233.153BratislavaAS6855
195.168.45.130BratislavaAS5578
62.168.110.138BratislavaAS5578
62.168.99.150BratislavaAS5578
80.87.211.33ŽilinaAS35328
80.87.221.33ŽilinaAS35328
193.251.152.148Banská BystricaAS5511
62.168.99.62BratislavaAS5578
87.244.236.30KežmarokAS31117
185.171.140.192MartinAS31117
62.115.148.139BratislavaAS1299
149.6.26.11BratislavaAS174
185.171.141.40MartinAS31117
147.232.200.10BratislavaAS2607
195.168.45.134BratislavaAS5578

Top Cities in Slovakia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Bratislava1,430,2731025,507103.52.26.128
Košice271,75317338109.230.48.128
Žilina142,14317166109.230.4.0
Banská Bystrica106,7571368109.230.15.0
Prešov83,7991143109.230.36.0
Trnava71,19512119109.230.26.0
Nitra65,25612171109.230.16.0
Zvolen55,120839147.213.224.0
Martin54,0079146109.230.60.0
Trenčín36,9441280109.230.20.0

Top Hosting IPs in Slovakia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
37.9.175.16525,067krack.cz
37.9.175.16324,988rezidencemoskevska.cz
37.9.175.16424,471frankie-fotbal.cz
37.9.175.15518,039stvorkolkyodes.sk
37.9.175.15617,882virtualveronika.com
37.9.175.15717,602dobrunoc.sk
37.9.175.18817,475massiveminimal.sk
37.9.175.18717,315ima.sk
37.9.175.18917,177diamondassistant.sk
37.9.175.13114,613marinreality.sk
37.9.175.2114,519gl8.sk
37.9.175.13313,803martisse-gallery.store
37.9.175.13213,762forweb.sk
46.229.230.1112,187boxing-team.sk
93.184.77.5811,818telavivbistro.com
37.9.175.19511,282dobredrevo.sk
37.9.175.19711,157zimna.sk
37.9.175.19611,044mbapex.sk
37.9.175.17910,565surfcam.se
37.9.175.18010,484bawer-trans.sk
37.9.175.18110,413zadunajska.sk
92.240.253.2237,235reality-poprad-tatry.eu
37.9.175.1715,290fotifono.online
37.9.175.1725,265udvarrom.com
37.9.175.1735,166negyszazalek.com

Mobile Carriers in Slovakia 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Telekom38,144178.40.8.0
O211,264151.236.224.0
Orange25685.237.234.0

Top VPN Providers in Slovakia

Provider sk based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN299178.132.111.15
Private Internet Access70149.102.232.9
ProtonVPN24196.245.151.211
FastVPN20176.67.87.26
VPNUnlimited545.89.54.32
Surfshark4185.76.8.216
PrivateVPN146.29.2.167
IVPN1156.146.40.206

