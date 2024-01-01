Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Austria

Nearby countries: GermanyItalyCzechiaHungarySwitzerland
Map of Austria

Summary

ASNs
814
IPs
11,539,540 (11% pingable)
Router IPs
250,437
Hosting IPs
906,207
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
27
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Austria 814

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS8447A1 Telekom Austria AGisp2,832,128
AS8412T-Mobile Austria GmbHisp1,555,456
AS25255Hutchison Drei Austria GmbHisp730,112
AS8437Hutchison Drei Austria GmbHisp551,168
AS1853ACONETeducation335,872
AS8339kabelplus GmbHisp242,944
AS8445SALZBURG AG fur Energie, Verkehr und Telekommunikationisp233,216
AS12605LIWEST Kabelmedien GmbHisp189,440
AS679Technische Universitat Wieneducation132,096
AS57878Prager Connect GmbHhosting127,744
AS760Vienna University Computer Centereducation99,584
AS8387Deutsche Telekom Global Business Solutions GmbHbusiness91,648
AS5403APA-IT Informations Technologie G.m.b.Hhosting87,552
AS1764Next Layer Telekommunikationsdienstleistungs- und Beratungs GmbHhosting86,784
AS42473ANEXIA Internetdienstleistungs GmbHhosting81,152
AS8245Video-Broadcast GmbHisp76,032
AS25447JM-DATA GmbHisp71,168
AS6720Magistrat der Stadt Wien, Magistratsabteilung 01business69,632
AS5385Russmedia IT GmbHisp67,584
AS31382CANCOM Austria AGisp67,584

ASN data

Important Routers in Austria

IP Address City ASN
62.47.95.239ViennaAS8447
62.115.151.23ViennaAS1299
217.239.40.134ViennaAS3320
217.239.40.138ViennaAS3320
217.239.40.142ViennaAS3320
80.120.167.46VöcklabruckAS8447
31.193.167.119GmundenAS49808
23.210.60.131ViennaAS20940
217.239.40.122ViennaAS3320
217.239.40.130ViennaAS3320
217.239.40.126ViennaAS3320
23.210.60.143ViennaAS20940
172.68.48.12ViennaAS13335
141.101.104.2ViennaAS13335
108.162.220.2ViennaAS13335
193.251.251.9ViennaAS5511
217.25.122.206ViennaAS8412
31.193.167.121LinzAS49808
217.25.122.60InnsbruckAS8412
195.3.65.2ViennaAS8447
195.3.74.50ViennaAS8447
217.25.122.24GrazAS8412
217.25.122.152ViennaAS8412
80.156.161.46ViennaAS3320
80.156.162.178ViennaAS3320

Top Cities in Austria

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Vienna4,265,66830214,434103.121.49.0
Sankt Andrä414,82242,959103.203.182.0
Langenzersdorf279,59811370109.126.64.0
Dornbirn279,596161,865146.108.0.0
Hallein272,65371,135138.22.0.0
Stockerau229,6949875141.203.0.0
Hart164,59610440139.178.103.224
Graz157,62617489109.73.144.128
Klosterneuburg157,23612956150.48.128.16
Linz149,54929741109.68.107.18

Top Hosting IPs in Austria

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
81.19.154.98102,494familien-im-dialog.at
91.227.204.3514,771xn--flsserei-o4a.at
213.145.228.1913,129erdkollektor.at
213.145.228.169,158viennadentalclinics.wien
213.145.228.1138,805lucasthie.me
77.244.243.498,752planzeit.at
85.158.181.58,309neudauplus.at
83.65.2.308,044fit4projects.com
77.244.243.387,752czerny.co.at
77.244.243.437,533utopia-werkstatt.eu
77.244.243.557,353making-strategy.com
91.227.205.2227,135praxis-kubinplatz.at
213.229.60.96,872dworacek.at
77.244.243.396,714vespas.at
80.120.17.236,452rhi.co.at
185.51.8.506,0754rf.company
77.244.243.515,867matsi.cloud
185.51.8.525,815a1telekom-shop.at
195.72.134.955,767bwin-party.co.kr
195.72.135.955,767apertodomains.com
185.51.8.945,563danu-transport.org
77.244.243.245,273artemiypavlov.com
185.51.8.565,166tecnalysts.com
185.51.8.925,045schlossneugebaeude.com
185.51.8.705,023matcharatgeber.at

Mobile Carriers in Austria 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
A1.net459,520176.66.157.0
3409,600151.5.88.0
Magenta144,640212.186.185.0

Top VPN Providers in Austria

Provider at based VPN IPs Example IP Address
OVPN1,0812001:ac8:29:5e:1012:2bfe:a260:c481
NordVPN710194.35.121.24
ProtonVPN331130.195.245.42
Private Internet Access54156.146.60.131
PerfectPrivacy542001:ac8:29:4::18
Mullvad48146.70.116.242
Surfshark3989.187.168.240
FastVPN26216.131.110.12
Hotspot Shield16193.37.255.12
Cryptostorm6193.37.255.229

