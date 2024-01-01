Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Switzerland

Nearby countries: GermanyFranceItalyAustriaLiechtenstein
Map of Switzerland

Summary

ASNs
1,145
IPs
26,954,483 (12% pingable)
Router IPs
375,343
Hosting IPs
2,269,946
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
41
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Switzerland 1,145

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS3303Swisscom (Schweiz) AGisp3,570,176
AS559SWITCHhosting2,184,704
AS6730Sunrise GmbHisp2,124,800
AS1836green.ch AGhosting490,752
AS513CERN - European Organization for Nuclear Researcheducation354,816
AS8803Migros-Genossenschafts-Bundbusiness330,496
AS15600Quickline AGisp319,488
AS12350VTX Services SAisp310,016
AS2047Hoffmann - La Roche Ltd.business202,752
AS12511Die Schweizerische Post AGbusiness165,888
AS8758Iway AGhosting138,496
AS21449ETAT DE GENEVEbusiness135,424
AS33845Swiss Federation represented by FOITTbusiness135,168
AS15547netplus.ch SAisp134,144
AS25021Centre Informatique Etat de Fribourgbusiness131,072
AS6772ImproWare AGisp116,224
AS13030Init7 (Switzerland) Ltd.hosting112,896
AS8821WWZ Telekom AGisp108,544
AS15623Cyberlink AGhosting105,472
AS20868ABB Information Systems Ltdhosting101,120

Important Routers in Switzerland

IP Address City ASN
142.250.167.90ZürichAS15169
74.125.49.54ZürichAS15169
77.109.135.214RümlangAS13030
212.25.27.127ZürichAS8758
212.25.27.123ZürichAS8758
72.14.214.56ZürichAS15169
74.125.51.250ZürichAS15169
5.56.18.30ZürichAS201011
213.196.150.73ZürichAS21040
213.196.150.77ZürichAS21040
23.197.66.131ZürichAS20940
23.197.66.195ZürichAS20940
23.197.66.193ZürichAS20940
23.197.66.129ZürichAS20940
213.221.238.169BurgdorfAS15600
80.157.129.109ZürichAS3320
80.157.206.137RümlangAS3320
80.150.168.0GenèveAS3320
213.230.56.25FullyAS15547
217.168.52.218ZürichAS6730
212.25.27.121ZürichAS8758
192.65.185.228GenèveAS513
213.3.210.12ZürichAS3303
213.3.210.11ZürichAS3303
213.3.210.13ZürichAS3303

Top Cities in Switzerland

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Zürich9,569,90935518,9291.2.72.0
Vernier5,255,1531093109.164.192.129
Bern1,285,098361,426104.28.135.78
Genève1,197,6941143,720104.212.67.186
Basel1,146,441301,251104.134.189.241
Lausanne660,064621,487104.28.135.76
Meyrin470,8861198104.28.147.138
Fribourg359,7709149109.164.195.128
Neuchâtel269,5527124109.164.199.16
Winterthur261,58120586104.132.23.196

Top Hosting IPs in Switzerland

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
217.26.48.101298,769streetwarrior.ch
217.26.63.2085,193physiotherapieseebach.ch
128.65.195.18082,125locationgitecolmar.com
84.16.66.16469,800prof-en-ligne.ch
185.101.158.11350,626passbb.ch
92.43.216.10016,644orevboutique.ch
85.158.232.13515,465iptelefonanlage.ch
81.17.29.14913,124brdyservices.co.uk
81.17.29.14713,104throughlifesupport.co.uk
81.17.29.15013,058ltdtransport.co.uk
81.17.29.14813,048hottdealanow.com
81.17.29.14613,038consumerccredit.com
46.232.178.4412,417lindikaese.ch
81.17.18.19512,275carxtreme.co.uk
81.17.18.19612,259kfoley.co.uk
81.17.18.19412,158stashitsports.com
81.17.18.19812,130deniscameron.co.uk
81.17.18.19712,111bikesportuk.co.uk
185.117.169.15511,239dersolarstore.ch
212.243.165.937,394ricola.asia
46.140.138.386,950fahrzeugverleih.ch
5.148.169.1606,637fischereiverein-essen.de
46.140.138.356,618suchmaschinenpromotion.ch
84.16.66.1656,318catamaran-salinas.com
194.230.72.2066,301klagenfurt.im

Mobile Carriers in Switzerland 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Swisscom40,192109.164.228.0
Salt36,352213.55.128.0
Sunrise17,152178.82.24.0

Top VPN Providers in Switzerland

Provider ch based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN1,68031.40.215.98
OVPN4732001:ac8:28:800:1018:3170:609f:299d
ProtonVPN407185.230.125.6
Private Internet Access128169.150.197.85
Mullvad97146.70.134.138
PerfectPrivacy85152.89.162.234
TunnelBear74146.70.26.120
Surfshark4684.17.53.226
FastVPN24216.131.108.134
Hotspot Shield12185.12.44.162

