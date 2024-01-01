Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Finland

Finland

Nearby countries: RussiaSwedenLatviaEstoniaAland Islands
Map of Finland

Summary

ASNs
417
IPs
14,523,925 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
96,422
Hosting IPs
1,087,992
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
28
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Finland 417

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS719Elisa Oyjisp3,828,480
AS1759Telia Finland Oyjisp3,611,136
AS16086DNA Oyjisp1,823,744
AS1741CSC - Tieteen tietotekniikan keskus Oyeducation609,792
AS29422Telia Cygate Oyhosting156,672
AS41701Capgemini Finland Oybusiness132,864
AS1926Tampere University Foundationeducation131,072
AS198024Istekki Oybusiness82,944
AS375Tietoevry Oyjbusiness80,384
AS29601UPM-Kymmene Oyjbusiness75,008
AS51164Knowit Solutions Oybusiness68,864
AS200656Nokia Solutions and Networks Oyisp68,864
AS565VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltdeducation65,536
AS41648Rautaruukki Oyjbusiness65,536
AS39098Bank Of Finlandbusiness65,536
AS25213Cargotec Oyjbusiness65,536
AS201991Metsaliitto Osuuskuntabusiness65,536
AS15496Aalto Universityeducation65,536
AS13170Kaisanet Oyisp62,464
AS39699Lounea Palvelut Oyisp60,416

Important Routers in Finland

IP Address City ASN
62.78.128.2HelsinkiAS16086
87.95.128.2HelsinkiAS16086
192.178.69.228HelsinkiAS15169
87.92.128.2HelsinkiAS16086
87.236.158.215HelsinkiAS47605
62.115.38.47HelsinkiAS1299
87.100.128.2HelsinkiAS16086
87.92.0.2HelsinkiAS16086
87.92.64.2HelsinkiAS16086
91.150.63.189KarisAS42343
192.194.109.169HelsinkiAS1759
87.245.208.1HelsinkiAS9002
77.105.64.82LovisaAS42621
141.208.193.198HelsinkiAS1759
87.100.192.2OuluAS16086
83.148.246.173SaloAS39699
213.192.184.81HelsinkiAS6667
141.208.193.214HelsinkiAS1759
87.245.244.223HelsinkiAS9002
86.60.254.122SaloAS39699
213.192.184.77HelsinkiAS6667
85.23.64.2HelsinkiAS16086
78.27.64.2OuluAS16086
78.27.96.2HelsinkiAS16086
212.116.33.135OuluAS13170

Top Cities in Finland

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Helsinki10,135,13416214,801103.101.88.0
Espoo1,027,267391,318109.105.102.168
Tampere498,88426253104.28.105.14
Oulu384,514171,305104.28.105.8
Turku365,579957109.204.207.0
Jyväskylä226,5597251109.240.104.40
Lappeenranta193,904418157.24.107.0
Vantaa163,63321171103.99.33.128
Lahti150,624646109.240.186.188
Vaala131,0760213.216.236.55

Top Hosting IPs in Finland

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
95.216.161.6032,380parak-tov.club
65.21.240.24532,360packagingtable.com
65.21.196.9022,990080000669.xyz
95.217.175.23915,895undonline.de
84.34.166.6914,663meetmyemotions.fi
77.240.23.8513,629bester.fi
65.108.205.6112,033lhpdfssl.shop
95.217.245.277,733rapidtest.hu
185.55.85.1237,564tuotto.net
185.172.128.1615,52616c15.com
185.55.85.2535,289suomenbroiler.eu
65.108.122.2453,761reliancelocksmith.ca
164.215.39.2013,744stry.fi
65.108.103.2343,612zanegarrett.tk
164.215.39.2023,564naavakka.fi
65.108.142.1023,281casanovaclinic.com
80.69.164.202,904jnqualityparts.com
95.216.24.1092,857ac-clinic.ru
95.217.197.892,851tqmgwebdelop.tk
31.217.196.2102,670makinet.fi
95.217.181.32,564demonok.hu
31.217.196.1982,530sepair.fi
65.108.238.902,520carolynn.co.ke
31.217.196.2142,497musakiva.com
65.109.112.2062,466redesign.ar

Mobile Carriers in Finland 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Elisa352,512137.163.80.0
Telia238,592109.240.0.0
DNA118,784176.93.148.0

Top VPN Providers in Finland

Provider fi based VPN IPs Example IP Address
OVPN1,0292a00:1a28:2410:4:1011:8ec0:a58b:b19d
NordVPN457193.160.101.75
ProtonVPN71194.34.132.59
Private Internet Access62188.126.89.158
Mullvad52193.138.7.227
FastVPN35185.108.107.21
Surfshark25193.56.113.17
FrootVPN7185.204.1.137
Cryptostorm6185.117.118.23
Anonine VPN680.69.174.36

