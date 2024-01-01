Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Latvia

Latvia

Nearby countries: RussiaSwedenBelarusLithuaniaEstonia
Map of Latvia

Summary

ASNs
333
IPs
1,899,709 (25% pingable)
Router IPs
3,815
Hosting IPs
59,022
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
21
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Latvia 333

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS12578SIA Tetisp499,968
AS20910SIA "BITE Latvija"isp288,256
AS209372SIA "Singularity Telecom"isp162,048
AS2588SIA "BITE Latvija"isp157,696
AS58061Scalaxy B.V.hosting152,576
AS43513Sia Nano IThosting99,072
AS5518SIA Tethosting98,816
AS24651JSC BALTICOMisp89,600
AS24589Telenet SIAisp76,288
AS12993SIA Digitalas Ekonomikas Attistibas Centrshosting31,744
AS5538Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science of University of Latviaeducation27,904
AS8285Versija SIAhosting26,624
AS29600AS "Latvenergo"hosting24,576
AS24921Latvijas Mobilais Telefons SIAisp24,064
AS34001SIA LIVAS NETisp18,432
AS41563OSTKOM SIAisp17,408
AS44483Elektrons K SIAbusiness16,384
AS42532SIA VEESPhosting15,616
AS8194VAS "Latvijas Valsts radio un televizijas centrs"business14,336
AS24620Rigas Tehniska Universitateeducation10,496

Important Routers in Latvia

IP Address City ASN
195.122.0.161RigaAS12578
195.122.0.169RigaAS12578
195.122.0.165RigaAS12578
87.110.252.245RigaAS12578
87.110.252.29RigaAS12578
195.122.0.173RigaAS12578
87.110.252.141RigaAS12578
195.122.0.217RigaAS12578
87.110.252.241PiņķiAS12578
87.110.252.105RigaAS12578
87.110.252.137RigaAS12578
195.122.0.213RigaAS12578
195.122.0.141RigaAS12578
195.122.0.241RigaAS12578
195.122.0.253RigaAS12578
82.193.69.245RigaAS24651
82.193.69.243RigaAS24651
82.193.69.248RigaAS24651
195.122.0.153RigaAS12578
195.122.0.137RigaAS12578
82.193.69.251RigaAS24651
195.122.0.237PiņķiAS12578
195.122.0.249RigaAS12578
195.122.0.61RigaAS12578
195.122.0.157PiņķiAS12578

Top Cities in Latvia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Riga1,822,9621433,214103.231.73.0
Liepāja17,69315176.106.181.223
Piņķi11,3751038109.197.213.160
Baloži4,99311159.148.5.230
Mārupe4,8511843130.244.222.0
Valmiera4,3951162.63.154.0
Ulbroka4,10411159.148.229.1
Piltene3,58611109.229.200.0
Ragaciems3,36546109.197.212.224
Jūrmala2,83935149.126.241.0

Top Hosting IPs in Latvia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
92.240.65.1301,687atklatibasindekss.lv
91.194.76.181968roombloomart.com
91.194.77.112785koke247.kz
91.203.69.241771zapredeli.eu
91.194.77.200760redakors.lv
91.203.68.162709uniseb.lv
91.203.69.243671sportexal.com
91.237.98.22587magnaoils.eu
91.194.76.170564skoksharing.com
92.240.74.195559osite.lv
91.194.76.188553superskola.lv
91.203.69.224525mantanorth.com
91.194.76.150448onlinesunuskola.lv
92.240.74.196445sobernet.lv
185.176.220.59444geguv.info
193.46.236.105408onipipe.com
91.203.69.238392latnerauab.com
84.237.232.168391radiatori.lv
92.240.65.155361dauderi.lv
185.47.11.23356storecardsonline.com
185.47.11.6356aaiah.net
185.47.11.8356swiftwil.com
185.47.11.9355spfhostedemail.com
185.47.11.17355gshostinghub.com
85.31.98.3326studia.lv

Mobile Carriers in Latvia 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Tele259,648193.216.120.0
LMT768212.3.199.0

Top VPN Providers in Latvia

Provider lv based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN192185.214.96.13
Private Internet Access50196.196.53.60
ProtonVPN4885.203.39.230
RedshieldVPN4045.85.105.169
Cryptostorm28109.248.149.138
Surfshark2080.246.31.99
FastVPN14198.181.163.38
WorldVPN5195.123.210.145
AirVPN484.38.135.9
PerfectPrivacy346.183.221.197

