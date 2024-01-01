Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Aland Islands

Nearby countries: RussiaSwedenFinlandLatviaEstonia
Map of Aland Islands

Summary

ASNs
1
IPs
61,251 (20% pingable)
Router IPs
283
Hosting IPs
913
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Aland Islands 1

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS41878Crosskey Banking Solutions Ab Ltdbusiness3,840

Important Routers in Aland Islands

IP Address City ASN
194.112.7.243MariehamnAS3238
130.232.25.145MariehamnAS1741
130.232.25.155MariehamnAS1741
130.232.25.154MariehamnAS1741
130.232.202.66MariehamnAS1741
86.50.48.58MariehamnAS1741
130.232.202.65MariehamnAS1741
193.167.244.187MariehamnAS1741
193.167.244.249MariehamnAS1741
130.232.25.77MariehamnAS1741
130.232.25.76MariehamnAS1741
193.166.187.94MariehamnAS1741
193.167.253.53MariehamnAS1741
130.232.25.26MariehamnAS1741
194.112.2.106MariehamnAS3238
193.167.244.201MariehamnAS1741
86.50.160.254MariehamnAS1741
194.112.2.233MariehamnAS3238
194.112.2.37MariehamnAS3238
195.148.124.1MariehamnAS1741
128.214.82.10MariehamnAS1741
193.167.244.251MariehamnAS1741
128.214.82.34MariehamnAS1741
194.112.2.227MariehamnAS3238
130.234.254.90MariehamnAS1741

Top Cities in Aland Islands

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Mariehamn60,9953278103.208.84.240
Eckerö2560194.112.8.0

Top Hosting IPs in Aland Islands

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
194.110.177.98282jobb.ax
194.71.144.3386ee-engineering.fi
194.110.177.5371holmbergs.aland.fi
212.17.177.358andelsbanken.ax
217.29.228.11256lavatanssinimi.fi
212.17.177.754stresscoach.ax
194.110.179.13041upphandlingsinspektionen.ax
212.17.177.239slutagrav.ax
212.17.177.535north.ax
212.17.176.6621internetpankki.fi
212.17.176.313alcom.ax
194.110.185.988sportsbar.ax
212.17.176.367sjofartsakademin.ax
213.204.53.466air.ax
194.110.186.1575nyheter.ax
194.110.178.845radion.ax
185.36.149.2185monsterbitar.se
194.112.8.1255tmweb.net
213.204.48.415borgast.com
194.132.144.1294mariehamn.online
79.133.15.1854motorportalen.net
213.204.53.1064skotbatsforeningen.ax
194.112.6.103datanom.ax
212.17.176.613consilia.ax
194.71.144.1523witw.ax

Mobile Carriers in Aland Islands

No Mobile Carriers detected in Aland Islands.

Top VPN Providers in Aland Islands

No VPNs detected in Aland Islands.

