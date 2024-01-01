ASNs in Aland Islands — 1
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS41878
|Crosskey Banking Solutions Ab Ltd
|business
|3,840
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|1
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|61,251 (20% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|283
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|913
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|RIPE
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|194.112.7.243
|Mariehamn
|AS3238
|130.232.25.145
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|130.232.25.155
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|130.232.25.154
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|130.232.202.66
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|86.50.48.58
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|130.232.202.65
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|193.167.244.187
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|193.167.244.249
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|130.232.25.77
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|130.232.25.76
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|193.166.187.94
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|193.167.253.53
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|130.232.25.26
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|194.112.2.106
|Mariehamn
|AS3238
|193.167.244.201
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|86.50.160.254
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|194.112.2.233
|Mariehamn
|AS3238
|194.112.2.37
|Mariehamn
|AS3238
|195.148.124.1
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|128.214.82.10
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|193.167.244.251
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|128.214.82.34
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|194.112.2.227
|Mariehamn
|AS3238
|130.234.254.90
|Mariehamn
|AS1741
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Mariehamn
|60,995
|3
|278
|103.208.84.240
|Eckerö
|256
|0
|194.112.8.0
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|194.110.177.98
|282
|jobb.ax
|194.71.144.33
|86
|ee-engineering.fi
|194.110.177.53
|71
|holmbergs.aland.fi
|212.17.177.3
|58
|andelsbanken.ax
|217.29.228.112
|56
|lavatanssinimi.fi
|212.17.177.7
|54
|stresscoach.ax
|194.110.179.130
|41
|upphandlingsinspektionen.ax
|212.17.177.2
|39
|slutagrav.ax
|212.17.177.5
|35
|north.ax
|212.17.176.66
|21
|internetpankki.fi
|212.17.176.3
|13
|alcom.ax
|194.110.185.98
|8
|sportsbar.ax
|212.17.176.36
|7
|sjofartsakademin.ax
|213.204.53.46
|6
|air.ax
|194.110.186.157
|5
|nyheter.ax
|194.110.178.84
|5
|radion.ax
|185.36.149.218
|5
|monsterbitar.se
|194.112.8.125
|5
|tmweb.net
|213.204.48.41
|5
|borgast.com
|194.132.144.129
|4
|mariehamn.online
|79.133.15.185
|4
|motorportalen.net
|213.204.53.106
|4
|skotbatsforeningen.ax
|194.112.6.10
|3
|datanom.ax
|212.17.176.61
|3
|consilia.ax
|194.71.144.152
|3
|witw.ax