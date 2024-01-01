Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

North Korea

North Korea

Nearby countries: ChinaRussiaJapanSouth KoreaMongolia
Map of North Korea

Summary

ASNs
1
IPs
2,479 (1% pingable)
Router IPs
Hosting IPs
65
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in North Korea 1

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS131279Ryugyong-dongbusiness1,024

Important Routers in North Korea

No Routers detected in North Korea.

Top Cities in North Korea

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Pyongyang2,3410104.28.100.0
Manp’o1280172.97.82.128
Iwŏn-ŭp20104.28.67.235
Chongjin20104.28.67.226
Hamhŭng20104.28.67.224
Sunch’ŏn20104.28.67.228
Wŏnsan20104.28.67.230

Top Hosting IPs in North Korea

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
175.45.176.9112manmulsang.com.kp
175.45.177.111chtva.com
175.45.176.819gpsh.edu.kp
175.45.176.808ryongnamsan.edu.kp
175.45.177.107kut.edu.kp
175.45.176.716sanezilla.com
175.45.176.165ns2.gov.kp
175.45.176.155ns1.org.kp
175.45.177.114ryomyong.edu.kp
175.45.176.673samhae.com.kp
175.45.176.761ma.gov.kp
175.45.176.691airkoryo.com.kp
175.45.176.681rodong.rep.kp
175.45.176.821unha.com.kp
175.45.176.731gnu.rep.kp
175.45.178.211maho.best
175.45.176.751vok.rep.kp

Mobile Carriers in North Korea

No Mobile Carriers detected in North Korea.

Top VPN Providers in North Korea

No VPNs detected in North Korea.

