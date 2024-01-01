ASNs in North Korea — 1
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS131279
|Ryugyong-dong
|business
|1,024
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|1
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|2,479 (1% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|—
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|65
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|APNIC
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Pyongyang
|2,341
|0
|104.28.100.0
|Manp’o
|128
|0
|172.97.82.128
|Iwŏn-ŭp
|2
|0
|104.28.67.235
|Chongjin
|2
|0
|104.28.67.226
|Hamhŭng
|2
|0
|104.28.67.224
|Sunch’ŏn
|2
|0
|104.28.67.228
|Wŏnsan
|2
|0
|104.28.67.230
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|175.45.176.91
|12
|manmulsang.com.kp
|175.45.177.1
|11
|chtva.com
|175.45.176.81
|9
|gpsh.edu.kp
|175.45.176.80
|8
|ryongnamsan.edu.kp
|175.45.177.10
|7
|kut.edu.kp
|175.45.176.71
|6
|sanezilla.com
|175.45.176.16
|5
|ns2.gov.kp
|175.45.176.15
|5
|ns1.org.kp
|175.45.177.11
|4
|ryomyong.edu.kp
|175.45.176.67
|3
|samhae.com.kp
|175.45.176.76
|1
|ma.gov.kp
|175.45.176.69
|1
|airkoryo.com.kp
|175.45.176.68
|1
|rodong.rep.kp
|175.45.176.82
|1
|unha.com.kp
|175.45.176.73
|1
|gnu.rep.kp
|175.45.178.21
|1
|maho.best
|175.45.176.75
|1
|vok.rep.kp