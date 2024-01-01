Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Japan

Japan

Map of Japan

Summary

ASNs
1,074
IPs
199,021,571 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
2,930,727
Hosting IPs
6,680,311
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
36
Registry
JPNIC

ASNs in Japan 1,074

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS17676SoftBank Corp.isp40,825,088
AS4713NTT Communications Corporationisp28,691,712
AS2516KDDI CORPORATIONisp18,167,296
AS2907Research Organization of Information and Systems, National Institute of Informaticseducation8,888,320
AS17506ARTERIA Networks Corporationisp5,382,144
AS9824JCOM Co., Ltd.business4,745,216
AS2527Sony Network Communications Inc.isp3,851,264
AS2497Internet Initiative Japan Inc.isp3,797,504
AS2518BIGLOBE Inc.isp3,670,016
AS17511OPTAGE Inc.business3,059,712
AS9605NTT DOCOMO, INC.isp2,552,832
AS2510FUJITSU LIMITEDbusiness2,279,680
AS2514NTT PC Communications, Inc.isp2,083,328
AS4725SoftBank Corp.isp2,007,808
AS10013FreeBit Co.,Ltd.isp1,961,472
AS9595NTT-ME Corporationbusiness1,513,472
AS10010TOKAI Communications Corporationbusiness1,507,072
AS2519ARTERIA Networks Corporationisp1,492,736
AS18126Chubu Telecommunications Company, Inc.business1,382,400
AS4685Asahi Netisp1,277,952

Important Routers in Japan

IP Address City ASN
221.110.187.106TokyoAS17676
221.110.187.102TokyoAS17676
221.110.187.118OsakaAS17676
221.110.187.110TokyoAS17676
221.110.222.210TokyoAS17676
221.110.222.214TokyoAS17676
221.111.179.170TokyoAS17676
221.111.179.174TokyoAS17676
221.111.179.186OsakaAS17676
221.111.179.182OsakaAS17676
221.111.179.178OsakaAS17676
221.111.179.190OsakaAS17676
221.110.187.126OsakaAS17676
221.110.187.114OsakaAS17676
221.110.187.122OsakaAS17676
180.87.3.135TokyoAS6453
120.29.217.13TokyoAS6453
221.110.187.98TokyoAS17676
180.87.180.153TokyoAS6453
209.58.61.41TokyoAS6453
182.54.128.137TokyoAS64050
180.87.155.5OsakaAS6453
209.58.61.97TokyoAS6453
175.131.162.30TokyoAS2516
211.0.206.118TokyoAS4713

Top Cities in Japan

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Tokyo38,608,42951742,4001.0.16.0
Asagaya-minami30,392,93515514,1171.0.16.128
Hatsudai25,703,813641,2301.112.0.0
Osaka13,644,15316217,1131.112.100.142
Yokohama6,522,183466,6831.1.109.192
Nagoya5,122,853404,6401.112.100.156
Saitama3,174,796191,1581.1.121.196
Fukuoka2,697,081251,4891.112.101.233
Kyoto2,652,598317951.112.100.158
Sapporo2,337,358206741.112.188.98

Top Hosting IPs in Japan

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
150.95.255.38694,913lieneternel.net
210.79.61.1189,3861682ky.com
210.79.61.20989,385kaiyunty246.com
210.79.61.2289,385kyun81.com
54.65.172.365,305early-market.biz
210.79.61.3342,998lyty1530.com
153.120.30.23039,322xn--p8jjm5eb5ozas5a1dv668q.jp
117.104.133.17134,982xn--p8jep1b8cui.jp
210.79.63.1232,143934yun.vip
210.79.63.2032,143kyty2565.com
210.79.63.632,143ky864.net
210.79.61.20329,357731hth.com
202.79.161.16027,132tom597.com
202.79.161.2127,1206132tom.com
210.79.61.4525,0002496aiyouxi.com
157.7.144.523,875yukawa.biz
13.112.187.22620,740physiomiyazaki2020.com
210.79.63.1717,589jnty376.com
137.220.183.23517,45336fbmm3h.lat
137.220.225.1716,4940228v.com
210.79.61.2116,359xkdj11.com
210.79.61.4316,346xkong05.net
210.79.61.4215,898jyou686.com
133.130.35.2215,367osakabe-bc.com
210.79.61.1414,883892xingk.com

Mobile Carriers in Japan 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
NTT docomo6,953,4721.66.129.0
SoftBank5,050,6241.112.0.0
au1,846,528103.84.124.0
Rakuten Mobile89,344101.102.56.0

Top VPN Providers in Japan

Provider jp based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN2,12186.48.13.38
VPNGate1,728133.203.22.144
TunnelBear47145.32.47.57
ProtonVPN24979.110.55.13
Private Internet Access96149.22.87.22
Mullvad75146.70.201.187
FastVPN6064.145.90.88
Surfshark59146.70.205.150
Hotspot Shield40198.145.237.248
VyprVPN24128.90.0.28

