South Korea

South Korea

Nearby countries: ChinaRussiaJapanNorth KoreaTaiwan
Map of South Korea

Summary

ASNs
1,075
IPs
115,725,590 (33% pingable)
Router IPs
253,954
Hosting IPs
1,990,280
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
17
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in South Korea 1,075

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS4766Korea Telecomisp47,109,120
AS9318SK Broadband Co Ltdisp15,276,544
AS17858LG POWERCOMMbusiness10,301,440
AS3786LG DACOM Corporationbusiness8,706,816
AS9644SK Telecomisp6,804,480
AS9316DACOM-PUBNETPLUSisp1,810,432
AS38091LG HelloVision Corp.isp1,481,472
AS6619SamsungSDS Inc.business1,294,592
AS9848SEJONG NETWORKSisp990,208
AS18302SK Telecomisp948,992
AS9457DREAMLINE CO.isp889,344
AS10036DLIVEbusiness839,168
AS4670Shinbirohosting467,456
AS17853LGTELECOMisp416,000
AS4668LG CNSbusiness408,320
AS38661abclehosting405,504
AS17849SK Broadband Co Ltdisp313,344
AS9845LG HelloVision Corp.isp302,848
AS1237KISTIeducation301,568
AS9689SK Broadband Co Ltdisp291,840

Important Routers in South Korea

IP Address City ASN
124.198.8.222IncheonAS4766
124.198.4.222SeoulAS4766
183.110.64.242SeoulAS4766
183.110.64.246SeoulAS4766
125.145.3.134SeoulAS4766
128.134.10.242SeoulAS4766
221.168.64.210SeoulAS4766
221.168.64.214SeoulAS4766
121.78.63.70SeoulAS9286
180.70.93.150IncheonAS9318
121.189.11.234SeoulAS4766
211.47.23.194SeoulAS4766
157.197.86.6SeoulAS6619
49.254.255.249SeoulAS4766
211.47.23.198SeoulAS4766
142.250.171.2SeoulAS15169
121.78.63.74SeoulAS9286
112.189.169.206SeoulAS4766
140.91.214.22PariparkAS31898
112.174.145.66IncheonAS4766
140.91.214.11PariparkAS31898
140.91.214.23PariparkAS31898
140.91.214.10PariparkAS31898
112.189.98.38SeoulAS4766
112.190.64.166SeoulAS4766

Top Cities in South Korea

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Seoul42,112,69739345,2291.1.10.2
Incheon28,802,82511315,6851.102.0.0
Ansan-si6,462,869432,5541.177.155.48
Kyosai3,292,001152,2621.176.0.0
Gunsan2,871,624212,1811.11.225.136
Jeju City2,427,909152,6771.208.101.0
Seosan2,157,110101,7841.109.57.128
Busan1,919,403147751.102.13.168
Sejong1,613,063236061.102.64.186
Mokpo1,428,05081,1551.102.67.22

Top Hosting IPs in South Korea

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
121.254.178.252119,834mro25.com
118.67.131.21784,931queens1.net
121.254.178.25351,025escapethecompany.com
211.249.222.3429,287yongphotos.com
202.79.161.15127,122df261a.com
121.254.178.25024,559xn--939a4q91gu26b.net
27.0.236.13920,987happyrichfam.com
110.93.147.4118,966myung-gift.com
202.31.187.20418,964vvi.co.kr
125.209.230.21617,296airpodscase.co.kr
202.79.161.10514,340341kp.cc
202.79.161.14914,337740kp.vip
202.79.161.4314,3371587kp.vip
202.79.161.6314,3367d3b.live
27.0.236.14213,648sammara.co.kr
14.49.36.14112,493docra.kr
222.122.39.8412,380windsmile.shop
43.201.77.24811,452dalating.com
15.164.171.511,450jerusalemmother.cc
54.180.149.2911,450smart-uhak.com
115.85.180.3910,751megaparts.kr
101.101.211.11510,688dolbaegi.co.kr
49.50.163.5110,647maxform.org
27.96.134.14410,534samwontile.com
183.111.139.2279,808lillyblooms.co.kr

Mobile Carriers in South Korea 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
SKTelecom2,815,744118.235.8.0
Olleh555,5201.102.14.0
LG U+148,992106.101.0.0

Top VPN Providers in South Korea

Provider kr based VPN IPs Example IP Address
VPNGate1,752118.39.238.28
NordVPN26589.147.101.113
Surfshark1293.152.212.67
AngelVPN6140.174.179.117
Cryptostorm4108.181.50.220
VPNUnlimited3141.164.34.194
PureVPN2108.181.50.189
ExpressVPN245.67.97.14
Anonine VPN2160.202.162.205
FrootVPN2160.202.162.205

