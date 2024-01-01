Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Mongolia

Mongolia

Nearby countries: ChinaRussiaNorth KoreaKazakhstanKyrgyzstan
Map of Mongolia

Summary

ASNs
70
IPs
192,738 (11% pingable)
Router IPs
33,486
Hosting IPs
10,933
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
4
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Mongolia 70

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS17882Univision LLCisp36,608
AS9484Mobinet LLC. AS Mobinet Internet Service Providerisp19,968
AS45204GEMNET LLCisp15,616
AS38818YOKOZUNANET LLCisp12,800
AS10219Skymedia Corporationisp9,472
AS9934Mongolia Telecomisp8,448
AS38805STXCitinet, Leading Internet & VOIP Service Provider, Ulaanbaatar, Mongoliaisp7,424
AS58439ICNC LLCisp5,120
AS10076ERDEMNET Mongolian National Research and Education Networkeducation4,096
AS55805MobiCom Corporationisp3,328
AS63962iTools JSChosting3,072
AS45237Magicnet LLChosting3,072
AS24559G-Mobile Corporationisp3,072
AS56301National Data Center buildinggovernment2,304
AS24496GNET Co.,Ltd Internet Service Provider Mongoliaisp2,304
AS141681ONDO LLCisp2,304
AS56293Kewiko LLCisp2,048
AS38869Skynetworks LLCisp2,048
AS24320Railcom - Commercial Center,isp2,048
AS133453Mogul Service LLCisp2,048

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Mongolia

IP Address City ASN
27.123.212.182Ulan BatorAS55805
180.149.95.126Ulan BatorAS45204
27.123.215.250DarhanAS55805
202.55.189.146Ulan BatorAS10219
202.180.216.94DzuunmodAS24496
202.131.252.34Ulan BatorAS9484
202.131.252.202Ulan BatorAS9484
27.123.215.217Ulan BatorAS55805
66.181.173.92Ulan BatorAS17882
103.194.176.238Ulan BatorAS58439
180.149.125.130Ulan BatorAS45204
103.139.146.18Ulan BatorAS139089
202.55.189.45Ulan BatorAS10219
27.123.213.74Ulan BatorAS55805
180.149.95.245Ulan BatorAS45204
202.131.252.150Ulan BatorAS9484
180.149.98.172Ulan BatorAS45204
202.131.252.21Ulan BatorAS9484
203.34.37.133Ulan BatorAS38818
180.149.95.217Ulan BatorAS45204
203.91.112.42Ulan BatorAS24559
180.149.95.82Ulan BatorAS45204
202.179.0.17Ulan BatorAS9934
122.201.18.158Ulan BatorAS17882
180.149.97.30Ulan BatorAS45204

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Mongolia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Ulan Bator159,86739464103.10.20.0
Dzuunmod11,887218103.10.23.0
Darhan7,361525103.10.20.218
Choyr5,08311103.194.176.0
Undurkhaan2,14828103.126.104.0
Erdenet1,951415103.168.35.2
Mandal8960103.229.120.128
Ihsüüj5280183.81.170.0
Choibalsan4480103.242.45.0
Kharkhorin4480202.179.4.32

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Mongolia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
202.131.4.353,754basketballs.mn
202.131.4.21508emiinsonsgol.mn
202.131.4.20495legalbridge.mn
202.131.4.18377yamne.mn
43.231.112.138202unicorn.mn
202.131.4.3193dahua.mn
103.165.46.116126lkhumbe.edu.mn
103.143.40.101123hovdtp.mn
43.231.112.120114prl.mn
103.43.117.40100pkf-ifs.mn
43.231.112.7592mongolianbesttours.com
43.231.112.5088berspartners.mn
43.231.112.13282gangoo-engineers.com
202.170.70.7882vetnetmn.org
43.231.112.8579sevshee.mn
43.231.112.19679onolarga.org
202.170.69.976careermongolia.mn
43.231.115.4668tsaramtainarvai.mn
43.231.112.3966transchinaexpress.com
43.231.112.9366nmnews.mn
43.231.112.12762mongolsugalaa.mn
43.231.113.10558khamtiinkhuch.mn
43.231.112.4656ulemjcashmere.mn
43.231.112.4756mmca.mn
43.231.112.11955spot.mn

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Mongolia 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Mobicom1,280192.82.72.0
UNITEL512103.26.193.0
G-Mobile256203.91.115.0

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Mongolia

Provider mn based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN3982.149.82.2
Private Internet Access12192.142.227.25
Surfshark462.197.155.40
VPNGate2124.158.104.195

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment