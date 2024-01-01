Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights
Mongolia
Mongolia
Nearby countries:
China
Russia
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan
Summary
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
70
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
192,738
(11% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
33,486
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
10,933
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
3
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
4
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
APNIC
01
Summary
02
ASNs
03
Routers
04
Cities
05
Hosting IPs
06
Mobile Carriers
07
VPNs
ASNs in Mongolia — 70
ASN
Name
Type
Number of IPs
AS17882
Univision LLC
isp
36,608
AS9484
Mobinet LLC. AS Mobinet Internet Service Provider
isp
19,968
AS45204
GEMNET LLC
isp
15,616
AS38818
YOKOZUNANET LLC
isp
12,800
AS10219
Skymedia Corporation
isp
9,472
AS9934
Mongolia Telecom
isp
8,448
AS38805
STXCitinet, Leading Internet & VOIP Service Provider, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
isp
7,424
AS58439
ICNC LLC
isp
5,120
AS10076
ERDEMNET Mongolian National Research and Education Network
education
4,096
AS55805
MobiCom Corporation
isp
3,328
AS63962
iTools JSC
hosting
3,072
AS45237
Magicnet LLC
hosting
3,072
AS24559
G-Mobile Corporation
isp
3,072
AS56301
National Data Center building
government
2,304
AS24496
GNET Co.,Ltd Internet Service Provider Mongolia
isp
2,304
AS141681
ONDO LLC
isp
2,304
AS56293
Kewiko LLC
isp
2,048
AS38869
Skynetworks LLC
isp
2,048
AS24320
Railcom - Commercial Center,
isp
2,048
AS133453
Mogul Service LLC
isp
2,048
Important Routers in Mongolia
IP Address
City
ASN
27.123.212.182
Ulan Bator
AS55805
180.149.95.126
Ulan Bator
AS45204
27.123.215.250
Darhan
AS55805
202.55.189.146
Ulan Bator
AS10219
202.180.216.94
Dzuunmod
AS24496
202.131.252.34
Ulan Bator
AS9484
202.131.252.202
Ulan Bator
AS9484
27.123.215.217
Ulan Bator
AS55805
66.181.173.92
Ulan Bator
AS17882
103.194.176.238
Ulan Bator
AS58439
180.149.125.130
Ulan Bator
AS45204
103.139.146.18
Ulan Bator
AS139089
202.55.189.45
Ulan Bator
AS10219
27.123.213.74
Ulan Bator
AS55805
180.149.95.245
Ulan Bator
AS45204
202.131.252.150
Ulan Bator
AS9484
180.149.98.172
Ulan Bator
AS45204
202.131.252.21
Ulan Bator
AS9484
203.34.37.133
Ulan Bator
AS38818
180.149.95.217
Ulan Bator
AS45204
203.91.112.42
Ulan Bator
AS24559
180.149.95.82
Ulan Bator
AS45204
202.179.0.17
Ulan Bator
AS9934
122.201.18.158
Ulan Bator
AS17882
180.149.97.30
Ulan Bator
AS45204
Top Cities in Mongolia
City
IPs in City
ASNs in City
Routers in City
Example IP Address
Ulan Bator
159,867
39
464
103.10.20.0
Dzuunmod
11,887
2
18
103.10.23.0
Darhan
7,361
5
25
103.10.20.218
Choyr
5,083
1
1
103.194.176.0
Undurkhaan
2,148
2
8
103.126.104.0
Erdenet
1,951
4
15
103.168.35.2
Mandal
896
0
103.229.120.128
Ihsüüj
528
0
183.81.170.0
Choibalsan
448
0
103.242.45.0
Kharkhorin
448
0
202.179.4.32
Top Hosting IPs in Mongolia
IP Address
Hosted Domain Count
Example Domain
202.131.4.35
3,754
basketballs.mn
202.131.4.21
508
emiinsonsgol.mn
202.131.4.20
495
legalbridge.mn
202.131.4.18
377
yamne.mn
43.231.112.138
202
unicorn.mn
202.131.4.3
193
dahua.mn
103.165.46.116
126
lkhumbe.edu.mn
103.143.40.101
123
hovdtp.mn
43.231.112.120
114
prl.mn
103.43.117.40
100
pkf-ifs.mn
43.231.112.75
92
mongolianbesttours.com
43.231.112.50
88
berspartners.mn
43.231.112.132
82
gangoo-engineers.com
202.170.70.78
82
vetnetmn.org
43.231.112.85
79
sevshee.mn
43.231.112.196
79
onolarga.org
202.170.69.9
76
careermongolia.mn
43.231.115.46
68
tsaramtainarvai.mn
43.231.112.39
66
transchinaexpress.com
43.231.112.93
66
nmnews.mn
43.231.112.127
62
mongolsugalaa.mn
43.231.113.105
58
khamtiinkhuch.mn
43.231.112.46
56
ulemjcashmere.mn
43.231.112.47
56
mmca.mn
43.231.112.119
55
spot.mn
Mobile Carriers in Mongolia — 3
Carrier
IP Address Count
Example IP Address
Mobicom
1,280
192.82.72.0
UNITEL
512
103.26.193.0
G-Mobile
256
203.91.115.0
Top VPN Providers in Mongolia
Provider
mn based VPN IPs
Example IP Address
NordVPN
39
82.149.82.2
Private Internet Access
12
192.142.227.25
Surfshark
4
62.197.155.40
VPNGate
2
124.158.104.195